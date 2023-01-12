ST. MARYS — Long-time rivals Clearfield and St. Marys squared off for the time as Class AA foes Wednesday night, and it was the host Flying Dutchmen who made a huge statement with a 39-24 victory.
Both teams entered the match undefeated, with the Bison (6-1) having already notched big wins over perennial D-9 AA power Brookville (45-27) and Bald Eagle Area (36-31) in December.
That early season win against Brookville made the Bison the team to beat in AA in a lot of people’s eyes. but the St. Marys showed Wednesday that it also will have a big say come postseason time.
St. Marys came into the night 3-0 and relatively unchallenged but were pushed to the limit by DuBois in a 33-27 victory on Dec. 20. The Dutchmen were more than ready for the challenge the Bison presented and won eight of the 13 bouts — five by way of fall — to leave little doubt which team wrestled better on the night.
Clearfield won the big individual battle of the night, as junior Carter Chamberlain (11-1) bested St. Marys senior Waylon Wehler (12-1), 7-5 in overtime, at 189 in a matchup of returning state qualifiers. Wehler jumped up from 172 to take on Chamberlain despite giving up 20 pounds.
Chamberlain’s win put Clearfield up 9-6 after three bouts, but back-to-back pins by Dutchmen Bryson Tucker and Alex Lukaschunis at 215 and 285 put the Dutchmen up 18-9 and they never trailed from there.
Clearfield fought back within six at 30-24 with two bouts to go, but Dutchman sophomore Jaden Wehler sealed the team win by besting Ty Aveni, 7-2, at 145. Wehler hit a big 5-point move in the closing moments of a tied bout.
St. Marys’ Andrew Wolfanger then punctuated the victory by pinning Patrick Knepp in 1:30 in the final match at 152.
“We really haven’t been tested this year, but our guys were ready to go tonight,” said St. Marys coach Dom Surra. “We’ve had this match marked for a number of days now. We didn’t look too far ahead, but we did have it marked for a number of days.
“And, it never works out the way you think it’s going to work out. It was a heck of a job up and down the lineup saving team points, gaining team points, and at some place unexpectedly.
“That was a huge win for Jaden. He lost to him (Aveni) twice last year, but they were close. So, we knew we were in the ball park, it was just a matter of limiting our mistakes and capitalizing when we could. We’ve had gutsy performance, and even tonight at 139 ... Ben Reynolds only gave up a tech instead of a pin. Hat’s off to the Collins kid. He’s a heck of wrestler.
“And at 172 and 189. You have Hunter Chilleli who is really a 60-pounder and get a pin, and Waylon going up to face Chamberlain giving up 20 pounds. That was a state quality match, and that’s what we want to have. He wrestled really well, but Carter’s strength at the end outdid him.
“In a match like this, there are so many pieces that can win or lose you a match. It was definitely a team effort tonight. The teams duals should be really interesting this year, and we still have a dual at Brookville yet (Jan. 24) before that.”
Carter Freeland got the Bison off and running to open the night by pinning Landon Cook in 3:05 at 160. Freeland led 7-0 at the time of the fall.
St. Marys answered right back with a pin of its own, as Hunter Chilleli flattened Hunter Ressler from the top position in the second period in 2:59 while leading 5-0.
Chamberlain and Waylon Wehler then hit the mat at 189, and it was the Dutchman who used a first-period takedown to lead 2-1 after two minutes. Chamberlain countered with an escape and takedown in the second to go up 4-2, but a late escape by Wehler made it 4-3.
Wehler regained the lead on a reversal near the midway point of the third, then let the Bison up to even the score at 5-5. The dup battled on their feet the rest of the period and most of overtime before Chamberlain notched the winning takedown with five seconds left.
That proved to be one of the few highlights for the Bison though, as Tucker promptly decked Eric Myers in 51 seconds at 215 and Lukaschunis pinned Nick Bailor in 1:28 at heavyweight to make it 18-9.
Bison Cash Diehl then received a forfeit at 107 before Dutchmen Aiden Beimel upended Bryndin Chamberlain, 10-3, at 114. Beimel racked up four takedowns and a set of backpoints in the win, but Chamberlain managed to save his side a team point.
Clearfield then earned the extra team point at 121, where Evan Davis notched an 11-3 major decision of Jayce Walter. A takedown with 42 seconds to go gave Davis the major and make it a two-point match at 21-19.
St. Marys responded with back-to-back wins to extend the extend the lead back out to 11 at 30-19.
Dutchman freshman Cullen Catalone battled cramps at 127 in pulling out a 4-2 win against Colton Ryan. Catalone reversed the Bison with 55 seconds left to take the lead and held on from there.
St. Marys then got a huge win from Cole Neil at 133, as he took Colton Bumbarger down to his back in the second period and pinned the Bison in 3:31. Neil trailed 6-2 before that move.
Brady Collins gave Clearfield a chance at the comeback win by tech falling Ben Reynolds, 24-9 in 5:51, at 139 to make it 30-24 — although Reynolds did save a team point by not getting pinned. Collins racked up seven takedowns, a reversal and a couple sets of nearfall points in the win.
Jaden Wehler ensured there was no comeback for the Bison though with his thrilling 7-2 win against Ty Aveni.
“You can’t get pinned five times and beat anybody,” said Clearfield coach Jeff Aveni. “Until we learn to stay off our backs, we’re an average team. They (Dutch) just beat us tonight and outwrestled us in a lot of situations.
“We did a lot of silly things and are sticking to some old habits. But, we just can’t get pinned. They fought off their backs and we didn’t. That was the difference in the match. Our goal is to get better every day, and sometimes you have to get better by learning lessons. Hopefully, we learned a lesson tonight.”
St. Marys and Clearfield will both compete in the Mid-Winter Mayhem Tournament this weekend at IUP.
ST. MARYS 39,
CLEARFIELD 24
160—Carter Freeland (C) pinned Landon Cook, 3:05. (6-0)
172—Hunter Chilleli (SM) pinned Hunter Ressler, 2:59. (6-6)
189—Carter Chamberlain (C) dec. Waylon Wehler, 7-5 (OT). (9-6)
215—Bryson Tucker (SM) pinned Eric Myers, 0:51. (9-12)
285—Alex Lukaschunis (SM) pinned Nick Bailor, 1:28. (9-18)
107—Cash Diehl (C) won by forfeit. (15-18)
114—Aiden Beimel (SM) dec. Bryndin Chamberlain, 10-3. (15-21)
121—Evan Davis (C) maj. dec. Jayce Walter, 11-3. (19-21)
127—Cullen Catalone (SM) dec. Colton Ryan, 4-2. (19-24)
133—Cole Neil (SM) pinned Colton Bumbarger, 3:31. (19-30)
139—Brady Collins (C) tech. fall Ben Reynolds, 24-9 (5:51). (24-30)
145—Jaden Wehler (SM) dec. Ty Aveni, 7-2. (24-33)
152—Andrew Wolfanger (SM) pinned Patrick Knepp, 1:30. (24-39)