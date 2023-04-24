BUTLER — St. Marys sophomore Gabby Pistner enjoyed a record-setting performance Friday at the 58th Annual Butler Invite to headline a strong showing by the local contingent as athletes from three different schools — St. Marys, Punxsutawney and Redbank Valley — combined to capture 13 medals.
Pistner broke a decade-old school record in winning gold the 800, crossing the line in 2:15.47 to beat Kiski Area junior Eliza Miller by .42 seconds. Former standout Adair Gennecro, a 2013 graduate, held the old record.
Pistner added a second gold medal on the day as she joined forces with Christina Frontz, Lucia Hayes and Mary Defilippi to claim top honors in the 4x800 with a time of 9:40.32, which was just over two seconds faster than runner-up Cathedral Prep.
The win was just the latest as part of a stellar season for the quartet in that relay event — one that has seen them qualify for the prestigious Penn Relays later this week at the University of Pennsylvania at Franklin Field in Philadelphia.
To qualify for the high school 4x800 race at the Penn Relays, teams must run a time of 9:50 or faster during the 2023 calendar year prior to April 15. And, even that doesn’t guarantee you a spot as only the Top 75 times from schools from all over the country and also internationally are selected to compete.
Coming off a strong indoor season, the Lady Dutch quartet more than met that time to make the field by running a 9:46.54 at their first outdoor meet — the Bruce Dallas Invitational at Cumberland Valley High School on April 1. The squad will compete on Friday in Philadelphia.
Those two gold medals were the ones won by St. Marys in Butler, although thrower Rylee Nicklas did finish just off the podium (Top 8) in both the shot put (11th, 32-10 3/4) and javelin (13th, 102-4).
The St. Marys boys collected three Top 15 finishes by Alex Amador (13th in 800, 1:59.30) and Nicholas Hays (14th in 800, 1:59.46) and its 4x800 relay (8:24.08), which placed 10th. Names were not available for that squad.
Outside of St. Marys, the Tri-County Area won five more medals on the girls side and six in the boys meet.
Punxsutawney had a pair of throwers land on the podium in the girls competition as Mary Grusky won silver in the javelin (133-6) and Jael Miller was fifth in the shot put (35-3 1/2).
Teammate Samantha Griebel added a 12th in the high jump. She tied for the sixth-best height (4-11) but placed 12th based on scratches. The Lady Chucks’ 4x800 relay (10:21.83) took home 10th place.
The other three girls medals were claimed by Redbank Valley athletes.
Defending PIAA Class AA 400-meter state champ Mylee Harmon was a double medalist. She finished seventh in the 400 despite running under a minute with a 59.60 and also was eighth in the 200 (26.82).
Teammate Alivia Huffman was fourth in the javelin (127-3), one of three D-9 girls to place in the Top 4 in the event.
Lady Bulldog Claire Henry was 12th in the pole vault, clearing 9-1.
When it came to the boys’ meet, Redbank Valley made the biggest splash for the locals with five medals, four of which were Top 3 finishes.
Cam Wagner captured a pair of silver medals in the discus (155-3) and shot put (47-11), while Aiden Ortz did the same in the long jump with a leap of 22-10. Ortz missed out on gold by just a 1/4-inch to Fox Chapel’s George Tabor.
Brayden Delp gave the Bulldogs a second Top 3 finish in the shot put as he collected bronze with a throw of 47-10 1/4. Colton Shick added an 8th-place finish in the javelin (143-2).
The Bulldogs just missed a sixth medal as its 4x100 relay placed ninth (44.61), while Ashton Kahle was 13th in the 100 (11.38).
Punxsutawney took home one medal on the boys’ side, as Grant Miller placed sixth in the pole vault after clearing 13-1, and nearly had another as it 4x800 relay crossed in 9th-place (8:20.89) — just over two seconds out of the medals.
Evan Groce had an 11th-place finish in the 800 (1:58.99), while Brett Dean (100, 11.41) and Matthew Gruskey (discus, 121-1) both were 15th in their respective events. Garrett Bartlebaugh was 16th in the 400 (52.48).