ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Flying Dutchmen varsity football team heads into its first game of the season against Ridgway Friday with plenty of momentum from last year’s campaign. The 2020 condensed season saw St. Marys rack up a 5-1 record — with its only loss coming in the playoffs against Clearfield. Although many of the skill players that contributed to last year’s success have graduated, head coach Scott Dworek feels they’ll pick up right where they left off last season.
Dworek said preseason practices have gone “very well, so far.”
“Especially since the first few days when we had to re-focus a little on the way things should be done,” Dworek said of his team’s preparation heading into the season. “The guys have responded well and seem to be really clicking, so far.”
Returning this year for his senior campaign is quarterback Christian Coudriet, who threw for 1,576 yards in six games with 19 touchdowns and just nine interceptions. However, gone are the top two rushers from last year in Jacob Kline and James Davis. Also gone are wideouts Mitchell Reiter, Bryce Walker and Michael Fitzgerald, as the duo ranked first, third and fourth in receiving yards for the Dutchmen last year, respectively.
Junior Logan Mosier was the second-leading receiver for St. Marys last year while also handling kick and punt returns, as he’ll combine with a new core group of skill position players to get the offense rolling. Out of the 44 players on this year’s team, Dworek said 14 of those have started in the past — but all will have to earn their starting gigs once again this year.
In order to be successful this season, Dworek said all of the groups, from the offense to defense and special teams, will need to contribute. But likely the key will be how both offensive and defensive lines contribute.
“They have the ability to control a game,” Dworek said of the O-line and D-line. “Any success they have will be directly correlated to the success of the team.”
With that, heading into Friday night, Dworek feels the aforementioned lines will be a depth to the Dutchmen, as well as the wideouts.
“There are some quality guys there who’ve had good summers and camps,” Dworek said of the linemen. “(Wide receivers) have some quality and quantity.”
Defensively, the Dutchmen will look to replace its top three tacklers from last year in Sean Lathrop, Conner Bressler and Davis. Fourth leading tackler Conner Straub returns for his senior season. Defensively, Dworek feels his secondary will be a strong point. And while a lack of depth at linebacker might be a concern, they still have quality players at the position — just not a lot of them.
Out of the 44 players, nine are freshmen. Dworek said it’s been fun to get those kids up and running.
“They were thrown right into the fire with all of the drills and competition with some older guys and have really improved in a short amount of time,” Dworek said of the freshmen class. “They will contribute on the varsity team and I can’t wait to see them in some JV games.”
Dworek’s staff consists of Mike Kunes, Seth Field, Bill Morrison, Zach Hoy, Beau Iorfido, Jimmy Werner and DJ Mertz — they’re in constant communication and meet after practices to “try to get the most out of everything we do.”
Dworek said he personally loves the preparation for practices and the game week routine. So what exactly is the routine?
“The game week routine — JV Mondays, good practices on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, shine it up on Thursdays, game day Fridays and films/run/lift on Saturdays,” Dworek said.
St. Marys hosts Ridgway this evening at 7 p.m. and Dworek and the team are ready to give it their all out on the field. And if they do that, Dworek feels they should find success while having fun along the way.
“I expect us to work hard every practice, to improve every day and be ultra-competitive every game,” Dworek said. “If we work hard like that, we’ll have some fun this season. I can’t wait to hear the band. I hear them practicing and get goosebumps. Can’t wait to hear the cheerleaders ... And can’t wait to hear the fans when the guys do something awesome.”
ROSTER
Seniors: Connor Bullers, Christian Coudriet, Tommy Defilippi, Tony Lewis, Ashton McDowell, Cameron McMackin, Kaden Snelick, Dalton Steele, Conner Straub, Colton Swanson.
Juniors: Alex Amador, Caiden Baker, Greg Dippold, Justin Dornisch, Charley Chadsey, Charlie Coudriet, Toby Grazioli, Devin Hillard, Alex Lukaschunis, Logan Mosier, Carter Price, Collin Reitz, Eli Rippey, Layton Ryan, Toby Steis, Gavin Studer, Waylon Wehler.
Sophomores: Brayden Asti, Matthew Davis, Tristan Dilley, Bryce Mattiuz, Noah Millan, Tyler Reed, Mason Sheeley, Romeo VanCedarfield, Matthew Wolfanger.
Freshmen: Genesis Bobenreith, Dylan Bleggi, Evan Caskey, Grant Jin, Aiden McAlee, Brody Riekofsky, Jackson Vollmer, Jaden Wehler.