The second weekend of the high school wrestling season proved to be another successful one for a quartet of teams — St. Marys, Punxsy, Ridgway and Brockway — who combined to win 11 titles and land 35 wrestlers on the podium in two tournaments in different parts of the state.
A vast majority of that success came at the St. Marys Kickoff Tournament on Saturday, where the host Flying Dutchmen crowned five champions and placed 13 wrestlers in the Top 8 en route to a second-place team finish.
It was first reported the Dutchmen had bested Bellefonte for the team crown by a point, 182-181, but a scoring error was found that gave the Red Raiders the title. Exact final team points where not available.
Punxsy, who had just lot at St. Marys, 45-30, in a dual meet Thursday night, enjoyed a big day in a return to St. Marys on Saturday. The Chucks crowned three champs and had 12 medalists, while three of four Ridgway wrestlers who competed landed on the podium as well.
With the PIAA allowing schools to enter more that one wrestler at each weight in regular season tournaments in recent years, St. Marys pulled off the rare feat of having two finalists at two different championship bouts Saturday.
The first of those finals came at 145, where Jaden Wehler bested Ben Reynolds, 4-3, in a battle of Dutchmen sophomores. Wehler went 3-0 on the day, while Reynolds was 2-1.
On weight up at 152, it was another tight battle between teammates as Andrew Wolfanger edged Tristan Dilley, 6-5, in a matchup of juniors. Wolfanger finished 3-0 and Dilley 2-1.
Dutchmen Aiden Beimel, Waylon Wehler and Bryson Tucker also took home individual titles.
Beimel went 2-0 with two pins in a total of 1:54 in round-robin action to win the 114-pound crown. Waylon Wehler posted a 3-0 mark to win at 189, while Tucker went 2-0 in winning top honors at 215.
Wehler pinned all three opponents he faced, including a pair of Punxsy wrestlers. He pinned Joe Mehalic in 2:23 in the quarterfinals and ended his day bu decking Landon Martz in 1:58 in the 189 finals. In between, he also recorded a second-period fall in the semifinals against Bellefonte’s Nash Irwin in 2:41.
As for Tucker, he needed just 33 seconds to pin Punxsy’s Austin Fischer in his firs bout the semifinals, then pulled out a hard fought 8-6 decision against Southern Huntingdon’s Mitchell Hart in the 215-pound final.
Reynolds and Dilley were joined as a runner-up by AJ Himes (133), as St. Marys had seven finalists on the day counting Beimel, with 114 being one of three weights decided by the round-robin format.
Himes went 2-1, with that loss coming at the hands of Moshannon Valley’s Lucas Yarger, who pinned the Dutchmen in the finals in 1:40.
Dutchmen Jayce Walter (121, 2-1) and Hunter Chillelli (172, 3-1) each took home third-place finishes, while Landon Cook (160, 1-2) was fourth. Grant Jim (172, 1-3) and Evan Caskey (189, 0-3) added eight places for the Dutchmen.
St. Marys (1-0) is back in action Thursday at Ridgway.
Punxsy was led by the trio of Jordan Rutan (121), Jon Elick (160) and Grant Miller (172), all of whom went home with titles to help the Chucks to a third place team finish with 153 points.
Rutan, a freshman, went 2-0 in winning the bracket at 121. He opened with a lopsided 13-1 major decision against St. Marys’ Walter in the semifinals, then upended Bellefonte’s Jackson Long, 8-5, in the finals.
Elick also went 2-0 in winning at 160, pinning both of his opponents. He decked Mo Valley’s Jalen Kurten in 3:20 in the semis before flattening Southern Huntingdon’s Tommy Cohenour in 2:22 in the finals.
Miller outdid both his teammates, recording three pins — all in less than a minute — in capturing the 172 pound crown.
He opened with a 45-second pin of St. Marys’ Jin, then notched an 18-second fall over Erie’s Eddie Williams in the semifinals. That set up a finals matchup with Bellefonte’s William Garrison, who Miller flattened in 59 seconds.
Martz was joined a runner-up by Dysen Gould, who went 2-1 in round-robin action at 127. His lone loss came via fall to Bellefonte’s Ezra Swisher in 5:23, as Swisher won the title.
Punxsy had two fourth-place finishers in Brett Dean (152, 2-2) and Fischer (215, 2-2), with David Kunselman also going 2-2 to place fifth at 145. Nick Motter (133) and Aiden Shaffer (215) both finished sixth despite going 0-3, with Zeke Bennett (152) and Mehalic (189) each going 1-2 to place seventh at their respective weights.
The Chucks (0-1) host Armstrong Tueaday night.
Ridgway was the third area team at the event and got a third place from Michael Copello (107, 2-1), a fifth by Benji Truchan (189, 3-2) and a seventh from Austin Young (145, 0-3). Truchan had two pins on the day.
The Elkers wrestle at Brocokway Tuesday night in their first dual meet.
Across the state in Bloomsburg, Brockway landed seven wrestlers on the podium at the Darren Klingeman Invitational en route to a fourth-place finish in the team standings with 146 points.
Senior Seth Stewart (189) and junior Weston Pisarchick (121) captured their second straight titles at the event, while freshman Gage Park (107) won his first. All three Rovers enjoyed 4-0 weekends.
Stewart pinned his way to the finals, opening with a pair of first-minute falls against Troy’s Eli Randall (0:16) and Sugar Valley Rural Charter’s Colten Etters (0:50) before flattening Lackawanna Trail’s Beau Ware in 3:51 in the semifinals.
Stewart then went the distance in the finals, pulling out a hard-fought 2-1 win against Bloomsburg’s Nick Wharton.
Pisarchick opened the tournament with his toughest match, notching a 2-0 win in sudden victory vs. Meadowbrook Christian’s Max Wirnsberger in the second round. The Rover then pinned Sullivan County’s Rocky Finnegan in 2:44 and tech falled Hughesville’s Chase Shaner 16-0 in 3:32 in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively.
He closed out his weekend by beating Sullivan County’s Colton Wade, 5-2, in the finals in a matchup of returing state qualifiers.
Like Stewart, Park recorded three bonus-point wins on his way to the finals. He notched a 14-4 major decision against Crestwood’s Anson Jumper in the second round, then pinned Danville’s Austin Springer (3:14) and Hamburg’s Isabelle Wilkes (3:15).
Park then captured the 107-pound title by upending Bloomburg’s Alex Billmeyer, 8-3.
That trio was joined in the finals by Parker Pisarchick, who collected three bonus-point wins (2 pins, 1 tech fall) himself on his way to the title bout at 133. However, Pisarchick’s run ended there as he suffered his first loss on the young season — a tight 4-3 setback to Warrior Run’s Samuel Hall.
Brockway’s Colton Ross (139), Jack Smith (189) and Gavin Thompson (285) all went 3-2 on the weekend to place fifth at their respective weights. Smith had three pins and Ross two.
Warrior Run took home the team title at DKI with 241 points, while Lackawanna Trail (195) and Carlisle (159) were second and third, respectively, ahead of Brockway.
The Rovers (0-1) wrestle Ridgway in the home opener on Tuesday.