ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Dutchmen boys golf team ended its regular season at 12-0 after beating the Kane Wolves on Thursday at the Bavarian Hills Golf Course.
Vinnie Lenze was Thursday’s medalist as he carded a 37 while teammate Louie Nedzinski shot a 38. Other Dutchmen contributors included Ethank Schlimm and Alex Clark shooting 40s and Brody Stauffer firing a 45.
“This was the last regular match for seniors Vinnie Lenze, Ethan Schlimm, Sam Bowes and Sam Allegretto and the team played their best match of the year,” St. Marys head coach Bob Bauer said. “Had it not been for the rainstorm we would have broken the 200 barrier. I am so proud of this team. The entire season has been a total team effort. Every golfer on the 17-man roster has had the opportunity to participate in at least two matches, even our newest members. This has been a remarkable season — one I am sure they will always remember.”
Kane’s low scorer of the day was Ryan Huber, who shot a 42. Kane contributors included Phinn Chamberlain (47), Brock Wensel (48), Kayin Bard (55) and Liam Kiel (57).
St. Marys will have six golfers participating in the District 9 tournament on Wednesday at the Kane Country Club. The final team event will be the Elk County Tournament on Oct. 6 at the Bavarian Hills Golf Course.
ST. MARYS—200
Vinnie Lenze 37, Louie Nedzinski 38, Ethan Schlimm 40, Alex Clark 40, Brody Stauffer 45. Others: Anthony Nedzinski 45, Tysen Beimel 47, Sam Bowes 53.
KANE—249
Ryan Huber 42, Phinn Chamberlain 47, Brock Wensel 48, Kayin Bard 55, Liam Kiel 57. Others: Kaden Smith 59.
In other boys’ golf action:
Punxsutawney 200,
Brookville 203
PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Chucks boys golf team edged the Brookville Raiders, 200-203 on Thursday at the Punxsutawney Country Club.
Brookville’s Kliian Radel was the medalist of the day, shooting a 47. However, the Punxsy duo of Sawyer Hall and Jim Neese shot 48s as Punxsy’s Jake Sikora shot a 50 and Dyson Gould shot a 54 to give the Chucks a 200.
Other Brookville contributors included Logan Girt (49), Holden Shaffer (52) and Burke Fleming (55).
PUNXSUTAWNEY—200
Sawyer Hall 48, Jim Neese 48, Jake Sikora 50, Dyson Gould 54. Others: Josh Tyger 55, Jake Henretta 66.
BROOKVILLE—203
Killian Radel 47, Logan Girt 49, Holden Shaffer 52, Burke Fleming 55. Others: Ladd Blake 56, Luke Burton 57.