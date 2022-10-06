The District 9 Class 2A girls team tennis semifinals were held on Wednesday afternoon, with top seed St. Marys hosting No. 4 seed Clearfield and No. 2 seed Punxsutawney hosting No. 3 Elk County Catholic. Matchups went “all chalk” St. Marys escaped with a 3-2 win over Clearfield and Punxsy edged ECC 4-1 with the Lady Dutch and the Lady Chucks set to play in the finals next week.
Each semifinal consisted of three singles matches and two doubles with each consisting of best two-of-three full sets while players cannot play more than one match.
The No. 4 Lady Bison gave the top seed St. Marys a run for its money as Clearfield won the top two singles contests.
Lindsey Kerlin took down Lady Dutch Mya Klaiber at No. 1, besting Klaiber in three sets, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2. Peyton Reese — who will play Punxsy’s Chloe Presloid for the D-9 Class 2A singles title today — beat Caitlin Blessel at No. 2, 6-3, 6-2.
But with the Lady Dutch needing to sweep from there, they did just that as Roan Lion won at No. 3 with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Sarah Catherman. Doubles No. 1 saw June Chen and Maddy Wittman take down Katelyn Olson and Chloe Rowles, 6-1, 6-1.
With things tied 2-2, Tralynn Ginther and Rylee Nicklas came through for the Lady Dutch at No. 3 winning 6-1, 6-3 over Hailey Miles and Maddy Johnston.
On the other side of the bracket, Punxsy swept all three singles matches to secure the victory.
Presloid won at No. 1, besting Megan Emmert, 6-2, 6-0. Emily McMahan, who was knocked out of Monday’s D-9 singles semis by Reese, beat Lydia Anderson in a hard-fought, 6-4, 6-4, contest. Singles No. 3 went to Punxsy’s Brooke Skarbek as she downed Josie VanAlstine, 6-1, 6-4.
For doubles, ECC’s lone point came at No. 1 as Rachael Wolfe and Crystal Hanes defeated Bailee Stello and Kaylin Smith, 6-4, 6-2. Punxsy’s Olivia Toven and Leanne Zampini gave the team a 4-1 overall win, winning No. 2 doubles over Melena Piccirillo and Audree Meyer, 8-5, as they played a one game pro-set with the overall victory already wrapped up.
Punxsutawney and St. Marys will then play on Wednesday, Oct. 12, for the D-9 team title at a time and location to be determined.
ST. MARYS 3,
CLEARFIELD 2
Singles
1. Lindsey Kerlin (C) def. Mia Klaiber, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.
2. Peyton Reese (C) def. Caitlin Blessel, 6-3, 6-2.
3. Roan Lion (SM) def. Sarah Catherman, 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles
1. June Chen/Maddy Wittman (SM) def. Katelyn Olson/Chloe Rowles, 6-1, 6-1.
2. Traylynn Ginther/Rylee Nicklas (SM) def. Hailey Miles/Maddy Johnston, 6-1, 6-3.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 4,
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 1
Singles
1. Chloe Presloid (P) def. Megan Emmert, 6-2, 6-0.
2. Emily McMahan (P) def. Lydia Anderson, 6-4, 6-4.
3. Brooke Skarbek (P) def. Josie VanAlstine, 6-1, 6-4.
Doubles
1. Rachael Wolfe/Crystal Hanes (ECC) def. Bailee Stello/Kaylin Smith, 6-4, 6-2.
2. Olivia Toven/Leanne Zampini (P) def. Melena Piccirillo/Audree Meyer, 8-5.