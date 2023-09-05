ST. MARYS — The St. Marys cross country program made history last season, as for the first time both the girls and boys programs captured District 9 team titles in the same year.
While the Lady Dutch return virtually their entire team from a year ago — including two-time District 9 Class 2A champ and state medalist Gabby Pistner — the program has seen some big changes.
Chief among those was the departure of long-time head coach Stan Foster. To replace Foster, the school turned to a familiar face in Robbie Meyer who has served as an assistant coach in both cross country and track & field at St. Marys for 13 years.
So, the transition will be an easy one for Meyer and his athletes, who spent most of their fall and spring being coached by him. Meyer also was there at Ridgway last fall when St. Marys pulled off its historic double at the D-9 Championships.
“Our season ended very well last year,” said Meyer. “Both the boys and girls teams won the district championship. Gabby Pistner captured her second individual district title and went on to medal at the PIAA State Championship meet (12th place). As a team we, didn’t finish as high as we would have liked on the girls side (7th of 20 teams), but it was a valuable experience for them to take into this year.”
Having such an experienced girls squad back will help the St. Marys hit the ground running on that side.
Pistner is one of six girls back who ran at districts, including sophomore Christina Frontz and junior Raechel Braun, who finished second and third, respectively, behind Pistner. Also back is senior Kelsie Bellotti (10th) and juniors Mary Defilippi (8th) and Paige Bauer (12th).
The boys face an uphill challenge in their hopes to repeat as four of the squad’s top runners from a year ago — Wyatt Foster (5th), Augie Secco (6th), Nick Hayes (9th) and Alex Amador (28th) — have graduated.
That has left the numbers very slim as Meyer had just four boys on the roster prior to the start of the season.
There is quality in that small group though, as juniors Jacob Nedimyer (8th), Brandon Henry (13th) and Braydon Mosier (20th) are all back after playing a role in the Dutchmen’s team title. Senior Owen Tamburlin–Lang is the only other boys on the roster.
“We are a very experienced yet still very young group,” said Meyer. “Most of the kids have competed at the highest levels of cross country and track, so they know what it takes to be successful. We are very low on numbers at the moment but will hopefully get a few kids out once school begins. This is probably the lowest numbers I have seen in my 13 years of coaching.
“Every year our goal is to win the district championship (boys and girls). That won’t change. I have challenged them to now take the next step towards being a state threat. Each year, we are trying to build off of the previous season. We had an outstanding track season that saw major improvements from every athlete, and a core group that has been working very hard all summer.
“I am looking forward to seeing how the team comes together for the championship part of the season. I enjoy seeing the improvements each athlete makes during the season while pushing beyond their comfort level to accomplish things they may have not thought were possible.”
Meyer will be assisted by former Lady Dutch runner Tessa Grotzinger, while Tim Henry will run the middle school program.
St. Marys opened its season last week at Bradford and competed in the Bear Mountain River Run Saturday at Lock Haven University. The Lady Dutch captured the team title there in dominant fashion by 53 points over Warrior Run, 27-80.
Pistner won individual gold with a time of 19:06, while Defilippi (20:12.10) and Braun (20:12.20) were close together in third and fourth, respectively. Frontz (8th, 20:54.50) also collected a Top 10 finish, with Bellotti (20:58.90) crossing in 11th and freshman Megan Shine (21:14.90) 17th.
On the boys’ side, Nedimyer (16:22.30) was seventh, while Henry (17:12.20) and Mosier (18:00.70) were 15th and 28th, respectively.
Ridgway’s Eli Schreiber took home a bronze medal with a time of 16:07.70, while Brookville’s Ty Fiscus collected an 11th-place finish in 16:46.90. Fellow Raider Brady Means (17:49.60) was 25th.
St. Marys returns to action today at Ridgway in a tri-meet that also features Punxsutawney.
BOYS ROSTER
Senior: Owen Tamburlin–Lang. Juniors: Brandon Henry, Jacob Nedimyer, Braydon Mosier.
GIRLS ROSTER
Seniors: Kelsie Bellotti, Sydney Smith, Zahra Baluch. Juniors: Gabby Pistner, Mary Defilippi, Raechel Braun, Paige Bauer, Nina Thompson. Sophomore: Christina Frontz. Freshmen: Megan Shine, Anna Porkolab