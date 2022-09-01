Pistner-Poole
St. Marys’s Gabby Pistner leads Punxsutawney’s Amy Poole during the District 9 Championships last year. Pistner, just a freshman at time, won the Class 2A title, then narrowly missed a medal at states with a 28th place finish in Hershey. She returns to lead an experienced Lady Dutch squad.

 File photo by Chris Wechtenhiser

ST. MARYS — No matter the roster or experience level, the expectations for the St. Marys cross country teams never change, and those are to win district championships.

