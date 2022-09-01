ST. MARYS — No matter the roster or experience level, the expectations for the St. Marys cross country teams never change, and those are to win district championships.
Experience won’t be a problem for St. Marys on either side this season, as it welcomes back virtually its entire boys and girls squads from a year ago while adding some new faces to the mix. The girls have 13 on the roster, while boys have 10.
“We have respectable numbers on both the boys and girls team, but we’re always looking for more,” said head coach Stan Foster. “We always encourage student athletes to get the most out of high school and be a member of something extracurricular. You can’t put the toothpaste back in the tube.
“I’ve been coaching for roughly 25 years, and our goals are the same every year — win the district championships.”
The lone runner St. Marys lost to graduation was Madison Blythe, who finished fifth at districts last year. Beyond her, the Lady Dutch return all its other runners who helped the program capture its sixth straight D-9 Class 2A team crown.
That group of returnees is led by sophomore Gabby Pistner, the defending District 9 Class 2A individual champion, who bested Bradford’s Korie Dixon by 16 seconds, 20:30-20:46, for the title.
Pistner just missed adding a PIAA medal (Top 25) to her resume as a freshman in Hershey, placing 28th overall — just 3.90 seconds behind the final medalist
Sophomores Lucia Hayes (8th, 23:00) and Paige Bauer (26th, 26:34) and juniors Kelsie Bellotti (11th, 23:20), Maura Caskey (16th, 24:21) and Jayssa Snelick (19th, 25:20) all also return from the Lady Dutch’s latest championship squad.
Hayes’ performance was the key to the title last year, as she finished just ahead of two Punxsutawney runners to give St. Marys the title by just two points, 41-43, in what proved to be their closest battle the last six years.
On the boys’ side, senior Wyatt Foster is back to lead a Dutchmen squad that also returns it main group that ran to a fourth-place team finish at districts in 2021. Foster was the Dutchmen’s top finisher, crossing in seventh place in 18:29.
Also back are fellow seniors Augie Secco (9th, 19:12) and Nick Hayes (20th, 21:05) and sophomores Brandon Henry (14th, 19:59), Jacob Nedimyer (18th, 20:35) and Braydon Mosier (29th, 24:05).
“We have the district champion returning in Gabby Pistner and are offering a strong district championship team returning (on girls side) with Gabby, Lucy Hayes, Paige Bauer, Maura Caskey, Jayssa Snelick and Kelsie Bellotti,” said Foster. “The top boy’s returner is senior Wyatt Foster, and the goal is to be a leading example for the team and return to the state meet.
“We have two additional senior boys returning and expected to be crucial factors to victories in Augie Secco and Nick Hayes.
“Both teams have strong newcomers and returners that we expect to make meaningful impacts. Brandon Henry, Jacob Nedimyer and Braydon Mosier are runners to watch on the boys side, while Sydney Smith (junior), Raechel Braun sophomore), Mary Defilippi (sophomore) and Christina Frontz (freshman) should keep everyone’s attention for the girls.”
Foster encourages people at the school and community to get out and watch the cross country teams, and other athletes at St. Marys, this fall.
“I hope to see everyone come out and support our student athletes this year,” he said. “My goal is much like all high school coaches — help each person become more prepared when the season is over than when it began, both as an athlete and in life skills.”
Foster will once again be assisted by Rob Meyer and Tim Henry.
St. Marys opened its season Tuesday with a quad-meet at Kane, with Lady Dutch going 3-0 and the Dutchmen 2-1. The teams are back in action Saturday at the Bear Mountain River Run in Lock Haven.
GIRLS ROSTER
Seniors: Gabrielle Johnston (manager), Andrew Malone. Juniors: Kelsie Bellotti, Maura Caskey, Sydney Smith, Jayssa Snelick. Sophomores: Paige Bauer, Raechel Braun, Mary Defilippi, Lucia Hayes, Gabby Pistner, Nina Thompson. Freshmen: Christina Frontz.
BOYS ROSTER
Seniors: Alex Amador, Wyatt Foster, Nick Hayes, Augie Secco. Junior: Austin Krieg. Sophomores: Brandon Henry, Braydon Mosier, Jacob Nedimyer. Freshmen: Ricky Gray, Clay Solada.