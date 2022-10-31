RIDGWAY — St. Marys enjoyed a historic Saturday at the District 9 Class 2A Cross Country Championships on a beautiful afternoon at the Francis S. Grandinetti Elementary School, as its boys and girls squads won team titles in the same year for the first time ever.
The Lady Dutch continued its dominance of the D-9 Class 2A meet as they cruised to their seventh straight team crown. Meanwhile, the Flying Dutchmen prevailed in a tightly-contested, three-team battle with Bradford and Punxsutawney to take home their first title since 2011 — the last year of the old two class (2A, 3A) system before the PIAA went to the current three-class set up.
St. Marys has now won seven girls team titles (all in a row) and five boys team titles in program history.
The St. Marys girls, which had its slimmest margin of victory last year (41-43 over Punxsutawney) during its current title reign, dominated the event Saturday. The Lady Dutch had the top three finishers and seven of the top 12 to easily run away with the team crown by 41 points (24-69) over Punxsutawney.
That 41-point margin of victory was the second largest in seven years, with St. Marys beating Bradford by 50 points (19-69) for the program’s second-ever title in 2017 after winning its first in 2016. All seven St. Marys girls who competed Saturday are underclassmen and all .
Sophomore Gabby Pistner headlined the Lady Dutch’s performance as she captured her second straight Class 2A individual gold medal with a time of 19:55.8. She bested freshman teammate Christina Frontz (20:15.2) by nearly 20 seconds.
Pistner is the first St. Marys girl to win back-to-back titles since Michelle Bauer in 2015-16.
“I think i did pretty good, but I definitely could have done better (time-wise),” said Pistner. “Personally, I just don’t think I ran my best today, but the main thing was advancing. I definitely want to get a state medal this year.”
Pistner fell just three places short of securing a medal (Top 25) in Hershey last year.
“I’m definitely proud of the team and helping us win another (team) title,” added Pistner. “We’re hoping to place (as a team) too and trying to doing well there. It was really cool that the boys won too and was the first time (in school history) we both did that.”
Fellow sophomore Raechel Braun (20:45) took home the bronze as St. Marys collected the top three spots. Another Lady Dutch sophomore Mary Defilippi crossed the line in eighth place with a time of 21:46.6, while junior Kelsie Bellotti (22:07.5) placed 10th.
St. Marys sophomores Lucia Hayes (22:26.3) and Paige Bauer (22:43.2) finished just outside the Top 10 in 11th and 12th, respectively.
When it came to the Class 2A boys race, St. Marys and Punxsutawney both got late pushes by their fourth and fifth runners to make the team battle interesting at the finish.
Bradford, which had three of the top four placewinners, led St. Marys by two points at the 1-mile marker and one point at the 2-mile, with Punxsy back 10 points and five points, respectively, at those points.
However, it was the Flying Dutchmen who took home the team title by two points over Bradford, 41-43, when the dust settled to end its long 11-year championship drought. Punxsy was a close third with 48 points.
Bradford senior Manny Diaz claimed the individual gold for the second straight year, besting sophomore teammate Brayden Friar by nearly 22 seconds, 16:51.8-17:13.2. Owl junior Leo Paterniti (17:33.4) was fourth on the day.
St. Marys senior Wyatt Foster paced the Dutchmen, crossing the line in fifth in 17:35.9. Fellow senior Augie Secco (17:51.9) was right behind him in sixth, just 2.2 seconds head of Punxsy junior Garrett Bartlebaugh to collect a key spot.
St. Marys sophomore Jacob Nedimyer (17:55.3) and senior Nicholas Hayes (18:13.8) then finished back-to-back in eighth and ninth, respectively. Sophomore Brandon Henry (18:33.4) closed out St. Marys’ scoring with a 13th-place finish to seal the team title for the Dutchmen.
Henry was in 14th with a mile to go and finished ahead of Bradford’s final two runners, who placed 17th and 19th. The Dutchmen’s proved to have a little better depth, as that prevailed over the Owls’ top-end finishers.
Punxsy stayed in the hunt with a pair of Top 10 finishes from senior Evan Groce, who won bronze in 17:31.3, and Bartlebaugh who as seventh. Both Chucks earned individual berths to run to run at states.
However, its 3-5 runners finished a little farther back in the pack compared to St. Marys’ last three and not quite high enough to offset Bradford’s top three.
Junior David Kunselman (18:27.2) edged senior teammate Dan Lenze (18:27.5) for 11th, senior Alex Momyer (18:38.1) was 15th. Chuck freshman Chris Setree (18:59.7) was right behind him in 16th, as Punxsy was the lone team to put six runners in the Top 16. Unfortunately for the Chucks, the top five runners score for each squad.
“The girls dominated from the start as they have all season,” said St. Marys coach Stan Foster. “Kelsie Bellotti ran a PR (personal record) and secured the fifth scoring spot. The boys’ continued to maintain their close split with a 57 second spread. Wyatt Foster moved back into the number one spot for the Dutch and was followed closely by teammates Augie Secco and Jacob Nedimyer. Nick Hayes secured the win by recognizing the need to move from fifth man to fourth and secure the place needed as planned during practice.
“We are looking forward to the state meet and hoping for a top 5 girls team finish. Having both teams at Hershey will be an experience that hopefully is addictive and encourages the future teams to catch the winning happiness. We hope the boys team will finish in the top half of the state meet. District 9 had no preview coverage on MileSplit and we hope that our showing today and next week at Hershey will change their support of all us mountain teams in a more positive and publicized way next year.
“The course was great and at least one of the top three district course conditions of memory. Definitely better than the six inches of snow we had in 2011.”
While all of St. Marys’ runners get to go to this weekend’s PIAA Championships in Hershey, the Tri-County Area had three other individual state qualifiers — all from Punxsutawney — on Saturday in Ridgway.
Punxsutawney senior Jordann Hicks (21:31.9) was the only other local girl, as she placed seventh overall to grab the fourth of five at-large berths to earn her second straight trip tp Hershey.
Other individual qualifiers from the girls race were Clearfield’s Scarlett Singleton (4th, 21:17.7) and Danna Bender (9th, 21:48.4) and the Bradford duo of Korie Dixon (5th, 21:24.1) and Caitlyn Taylor (6th, 21:24.4). Dixon was the D-9 champ two years ago as a freshman.
On the boys’ side, Punxsy’s Groce and Bartlebaugh punched their tickets to Hershey along with the Bradford trio of Diaz, Friar and Paterniti.
DuBois, the two-time defending D-9 Class 2A team champs, did not have a runner qualify for states this year. The Beavers’ top finisher was junior Rudy Williams, who was 14th in 18:37.4, just .70 seconds ahead of Momyer of Punxsy.
Beaver freshman Trent LaBenne (19:58.1) and sophomore Aaron Chewning (20:10.6) finished just outside of the Top 20 in 21st and 22nd, respectively. Seniors Tyler Stevens (25th, 20:37.5) and Alex Horsley (27th, 21:31.1) also scored for DuBois.
The PIAA Cross Country Championships will be held Saturday at the Parkview Cross Country Course in Hershey near the Giant Center.