RIDGWAY — The St. Marys cross country team swept a quad-meet at Ridgway Tuesday that also featured Brockway and Coudersport.
The Dutchmen captured wins against Brockway (20-43) and Coudy (24-33), while Ridgway didn’t have enough to score as a team. St. Marys was the lone girls squad there with a full team.
The top four finishers all came from different schools.
Couderport’s Kevin Sherry was the overall winner, posting a time of 17:54. Brockway’s Micah Williamson (18:23) was second. St. Marys’ Wyatt Foster (18:29) crossed in third, while Elker Eli Schreiber (18:30) was fourth on his home course.
From there, it was all Dutchmen as they had four of the next six boys placewinners to put five in the Top 10.
Dutchmen Auggie Secco (19:01) was fifth, while Brandon Henry (20:12) and Jacob Nedimyer (20:150 were seventh and eighth, respectively. Jack Beyer (20:48) was 10th.
On the girls’ side, St. Marys’ Gabby Pistner took home the win with a time of 20:32, which placed her 10th overall including all the boy runners.
Brockway’s Madelyn Schamder (22:16) was second and was followed in the Top 5 by St. Marys’ Madison Blythe (23:45), Lucia Hayes (23:33) and Payton Bauer (24:05).
Ridgway’s Adria Magnusson (24:10) came in sixth, while Coudy’s Emma Chambers (24:59) was seventh. Rounding out the Top 10 in eighth through 10th were St. Marys’ Jayssa Snelick (25:09), Brockway’s Anna Brubaker (25:33) and St. Marys’ Adriana Buck (29:58).
“It was nice to be able to race on the future district course,” said St. Marys coach Stan Foster. “With so many new runners on both teams, this was the first time for many of them to get the opportunity to see this course. Today was the last regular season meet for our teams and tomorrow we will take our district teams through the next few weeks leading up to the championship race.
“Thanks to all the parents and fans that supported us through the regular season. Hopefully, each athlete learned a few things and are better now than they were Aug. 16th. If they caught the running fever, they will run during the summer and we’ll have more success next year and chase the district titles once again.”