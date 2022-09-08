ST. MARYS — The St. Marys cross country teams hosted a tri-meet featuring Punxsutawney and Ridgway on Tuesday and came away with a sweep on the day.
The Flying Dutchmen pulled out a tight 27-28 victory against Punxsy, while the Lady Dutch posted a much lopsided 17-40 victory. Both schools swept Ridgway on the day.
“It was great running tonight on our home course following the extended Holiday weekend,” said St. Marys coach Stan Foster. “Both high school teams are excited to compete Friday in State College at the Harry Groves Invitational. Thanks to all the spectators that came and supported their local athletes.”
Ridgway’s Eli Schreiber actually won the boys race with a time of 17:34, besting Punxsy’s Garrett Bartlebaugh by 38 seconds. St. Marys’ top runner, Wyatt Foster, crossed in third in 18:16 — just four seconds behind Bartlebaugh — while Punxsy’s Evan Groce (18:27) was fourth. Ridgway’s Aaron Myers (18:41) was fifth.
St. Marys’ Brandon Henry and Nick Hayes placed sixth and seventh, respectively, with times of 18:50 and 18:53, while Chuck David Kunselman (18:54) was in eighth. St. Marys Augustus Secco (18:57) crossed righty behind in ninth, while Punxsy’s Dan Lenze was 10th in 19:01 in what was a tightly grouped second five.
“We knew it would be close, and it certainly was,” said Punxsy boys head coach George Wehrle. “It’s a cliché to say it could have gone either way, but it’s true in this case for sure. David and Dan gave it all they had to break up that pack of Saint Marys runners, but we came up just a bit short in the sprint to the finish.
“Both of our guys ran times similar to what they ran on Saturday on what was a much tougher course today, so they did all they could.”
Recommended Video
When it came to the girls race, it was all St. Marys as the Lady Dutch placed six runners in the Top 10, including the first four finishers.
Gabby Pistner and Mary Defilippi led the way for the Lady Dutch, as Pistner edged her teammate at the line for the win — although both runners were credited with the same time of 22:02. Teammate Rachel Braun was just two seconds back in third, while the Lady Dutch’s Lucia Hayes (22:27) was fourth.
Punxsy collected the fifth and sixth place spots in Hannah Surkala (22:35) and Jordann Hicks (23:07), while St. Marys’ Christina Frontz (23:07) was seventh. Rounding out the Top 10 were Punxsy’s Elizabeth Long (24:08), St. Marys’ Paige Bauer (24:23) and Punxsy’s Riley Miller (24:44).
“St. Marys is definitely a strong team again this year, and they made for a tough third meet in six days for our girls,” said Lady Chucks head coach John Snyder. “Although I would like to have seen the girls finishing with times at least within a minute of their seasonal bests, it sometimes can be a challenge with the schedule.
“Hopefully, they can learn from this meet and move forward to racing stronger this Saturday. Our goal is to be a bit more consistent from one race to the next, and even though they can’t always run seasonal or personal bests, their efforts can strive to be more consistent. That would keep their times fairly consistent from meet to meet.”
Punxsy competes in the United Invitational on Saturday.