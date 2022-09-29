ST. MARYS — The St. Marys cross country teams hosted cross-town rival Elk County Catholic and Brockway for Senior Night Tuesday and came away with a pair of sweeps and rainy and windy afternoon.
The Flying Dutchmen upended ECC, 20-37, and Brockway buy a lopsided 15-50 score using ghost runners for Brockway in the meet. As for the Lady Dutch, they bested ECC, 26-33, and and Brockway 15-48.
A pair of St. Marys seniors led the field, as Wyatt Foster (18:06) and Augie Secco (18:07) crossed the finish line right behind each in other in first and second overall.
Elk County’s Julian Funaki (18:08) was right on their heels in third, while Dutchman Jacob Nedimyer (18:11) was fourth. Elk County’s Adam Straub (18:15) rounded out the Top 5 and was followed across the line by Dutchmen Brandon Henry (18:340 and Nick Hayes (18:38).
Hayes was one of four Dutchmen seniors honored along with Foster, Secco and Alex Amador (20:48), who was 14th in the boys race. The lone senior girl honored was manager Gabby Johnston.
Elk County’s Aaron Lanzel (19:29) was eighth, while St. Marys Braydon Mosier (19:53) and ECC’s Andrew Mawn (19:57) closed out the Top 10.
On the girls’ side, St. Marys’ Gabby Pistner cruised to victory with a new course record time of 19:16, which actually placed her eighth overall. Lady Crusader Grace Neubert (20:34) was a distant runner-up, while teammate Sophia Bille (20:41) was third.
St. Marys’ Raechel Braun (20:50) and ECC’s Gianna Bille (21:02) placed fourth and fifth, respectively. The next three finishers were all Lady Dutch — Christina Frontz (21:22), Mary Defilippi (22:00) and Lucia Hayes (22:31).
Brockway’s Madelyn Schmader (22:33) was ninth, while St. Marys’ Kelsie Bellotti (22:56) rounded out the Top 10.
“The weather was the most dynamic tonight of the entire season, but the boys and girls still performed with eight personal records and four victories,” said St. Marys coach Stan Foster. “The boys looked very comfortable today, and the seniors went out with style. Gabby Pistner successfully trudged through the mud tonight to set a new course record.
“It was a great Senior night and a great running night. These four senior boys and my senior manager (Johnston) will be missed, and the world is getting a good group of young adults. I hope their next steps take them to great places.”
St. Marys is back in action Saturday at the NEPA Invitational in Bloomsburg.