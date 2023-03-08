HERSHEY — St. Marys has put together a memorable first season as a Class AA school, particularly in the postseason, after making the drop from AAA this year along with rival Clearfield.
The Flying Dutchmen took seven wrestlers to their first-ever AA Northwest Regional Tournament in Sharon and saw more than half of those wrestlers punch their tickets to states.
That total — four — tied the program’s single-season record set way back in 1992 when the quartet of Todd Wonderling (119), Brian Flannigan (125), Dan Mattivi (35) and Ben Keebler (145) made it to Hershey.
Keebler was the only one of that group to collect a win and went on to place fifth as a senior for the second of his two state medals.
That group will now be joined in the St. Marys record books by this year’s state contingent — senior Waylon Wehler (172) and sophomores Aiden Beimel (114), ben Reynolds (139) and Jaden Wehler (145). Wehler and Beimel are making their second straight trip after falling short of landing on the podium in Class AAA last year.
Wehler (35-4) landed in a very tough quarter of the draw in the top half at 172, where he opens against returning 160-pound state champion Holden Garcia (38-7), a senior from Notre Dame-Green Pond. Wehler is ranked eighth in the state according to the latest papowerwrestling.com rankings available.
Garcia, a four-time qualifier who also placed sixth as a sophomore, lost 5-3 in the Southeast Regional final to Faith Christian Academy freshman Adam Waters (40-1). Waters and Garcia are ranked first and second, respectively.
The winner of that first-round bout will likely get a returning medalist in the quarterfinals as both Lackawanna Trail senior Robbie Schneider (39-2) and Bald Eagle Area sophomore Caleb Close (39-3), who are ranked third and fifth, respectively, are also in that quarter of the bracket.
Schneider placed fifth last year, while Close was eighth as a freshman.
The other quarter in the top features a first round bout between state returnees, as Reynolds senior Jalen Wagner (33-4) battles BishopMcDevitt sophomore Lucas Lawler (31-7). Wagner is ranked fourth and Lawler 10th.
Waters headlines the bottom half of the bracket at 172, with Northwest Regional champ Conner McChesney (40-7), a junior from Fort LeBoeuf also being on that side. McChesne is one three returning state qualifiers in the bottom.
Beimel (25-8) finds himself in a very deep 114-pound bracket where 14 of the 20 wrestlers are returning state qualifiers — including five medalists. Four of the other six entrants are freshmen.
The Dutchman landed in the bottom half of the draw where he battles Susquenita senior Mason McLendon (31-4) in the first round. McLendon is a four-time qualifier who is ranked eight in the state. Beimel is ranked 18th.
The winner will get another returning qualifier, no matter who reaches the quarterfinals. That quarter of the bracket features Northeast Region champ Colton Wade (38-3), a sophomore from Sullivan County, and Bethlehem Catholic sophomore Brayden Hartranft (42-7), both of whom are ranked in the Top 10.
The other quarter of the draw in the bottom may be even tougher, as it features top-ranked Landon Bainey (42-1), a junior from West Branch who is a two-time fifth-place finisher; Saucon Valley sophomore Cole Hubert (41-11) and Saegertown sophomore Carter Beck (34-3). Hubert, ranked No. 6, was fourth a year ago, while Beck (No. 5) placed sixth.
In the top at 114, there could be an interesting first-round machtup between three-time qualifiers in Notre Dame-Green Pond junior Ayden Smith (43-3) and Burgettstown junior Parker Sentipal (45-5), who are ranked second and fourth, respectively.
Smith is a two-time medalist (3rd & 4th), while Sentipal was fifth a year ago.
Brockway junior Weston Pisarchick (27-0) also is in the top and if he makes the semifinals could face either Smith or Sentipal. Pisarchick, ranked seventh, bested Beck, 3-0, for the regional crown last weekend.
While Waylon Wehler and Beimel are making a return trip to Hershey, Reynolds has been the story of the season for the Dutchmen.
The sophomore has returned to the sport after a two-year layoff, and after an up-and-down regular season, has put it all together in the postseason to make a run to states. Reynolds was just 12-8 prior to districts as he missed some time in the regular season with an injury.
Reynolds (16-11) finds himself in a pigtail bout at 139, where he wrestles Littlestown junior Cameron Mingee (34-6), who is a returning state qualifier. The winner gets Wyoming Area sophomore Anthony Evanitsky (37-3) in the first round. Evanitsky, who is ranked No. 1 in the state, won a bronze medal as a freshman.
There are only three other state returnees in the top half of the bracket, including Clearfield sophomore Brady Collins (35-3), who is fresh off winning his first regional title. Collins is ranked second in the state. Notre Dame-Green Pond senior Bryson Vaughn (34-11), ranked sixth, also is on that side.
The bottom half at 139 has the third through fifth ranked wrestlers in Warrior Run freshman Reagan Milheim (45-4), Southern Columbia junior Mason Barvitskie (25-8) and Commodore Perry junior Wyatt Lazzar (36-5), who Collins beat 8-4 in the regional final.
Barvitskie is a two-time medalist, finishing fourth and fifth the past two years.
St. Marys’ final qualifier is Jaden Wehler, who joins older brother Waylon in making what should be a special trip to Hershey for their family.
The younger Wehler (27-11) also has a pigtail bout at 145 and opens against Biglerville junior Joey Ney (35-13) in the bottom half of the draw. The winner gets Penn Cambria junior Trent Hoover (38-2), a returning qualifier ranked seventh in the state, in the first round.
Whoever triumps in that contest will battle a returning medalist in the quarter finals in either Meadowbrook Christian senior Cade Wirnsbeger (38-3) or Faith Christian Academy sophomore Max Stein (37-8), who are ranked third and fourth, respectively. Wirnsberger has fourth and sixth-place medals on his resume, with Stein finishing sixth a year ago.
The bottom half features three other state qualifiers, two who have won medals in the past.
The top at 145 has five state returnees, including two medalists, and the No. 1 ranked in the state — Notre Dame-Green Pond sophomore Vince Bouzakis (42-7), who is a state newcomer who is a transfer from Wyoming Seminary.
Also in the top is returning bronze medalist Kaden Milheim (45-3), a senior from Warrior Run who is ranked No. 2 in the state, and past state runner-up Calan Bollman (32-9), a senior from Chestnut Ridge. Curwensville senior Nik Fegert (30-12) is also on that side of the draw.
Action gets underway in Hershey on Thursday at 9 a.m.