BROCKWAY — After a gut-wrenching overtime loss to Karns City last season in the District 9 class 2A title game, the Clearfield girls soccer team was laser focused on bringing home the gold in 2022.
And that’s just what the Lady Bison emphatically did Monday at Brockway’s Frank Varischetti Field, handing St. Marys a 10-0 defeat to claim their second district title in the last three seasons.
“After what happened to us last year, the girls have been working towards this and definitely stayed focused all season on it,” Clearfield head coach Todd Winters said. “We’ve had good practices lately and have a real nice group right now. We’ve achieved one goal and have to keep working on going forward to the next one.”
Elle Smith scored four goals and handed out four assists to lead the Lady Bison, while Riley Ryen and Alayna Winters each netted a pair of goals.
It did take Clearfield a little time to navigate through the defense of the Lady Dutch, who did a good job in the early going of keeping the top-seeded Lady Bison away from the attacking third.
“St. Marys did a real nice job and defended us well,” Winters said. “I can’t take anything away from them. They have a solid team. But once we got one in and seemed to break the ice ... and then after the third one they seemed to back down a bit and we started having more success.”
When Smith dribbled through traffic and unleashed a hard shot that found the back of the net at 9:51 of the first half, Clearfield had all the offense it needed.
But the Lady Bison were just getting started.
Clearfield scored three more times in the next 5:34 with Smith netting two and assisting on Winters’ first.
Ryen made it 5-0 at 18:52 with a nice shot from the top of the box.
St. Marys was able to keep the Lady Bison off the scoreboard the rest of the first half as keeper Olivia Eckels made several big saves and the Lady Dutch got a break when Kaylie Brown had a goal waved off due an offsides call.
“Going into the game we knew Clearfield was a solid team,” St. Marys head coach Samantha Zimmerman said. “They just connected a lot of passes. They’re an aggressive team. We did a lot of preparation for this game.”
It didn’t take Clearfield long to get the offense revved up again in the second half.
Ryen scored at 42:41 off a Smith assist to make it 6-0 and Brown got one in the back of the net again at 45:14, and this time it counted. McKenna Lanager got the assist on the Brown goal after dribbling down the left wing and drawing the defense to her before sending a cross to the charging Brown at the 6.
The score remained 7-0 until late in the half when Clearfield netted three more goals in a span of 7:28.
Lanager and Winters each scored off Smith assists before Smith finished things off with her fourth goal with seven seconds left in the game.
Lanager scored when she followed Smith’s initial shot and slammed home the rebound after Eckels knocked the ball away. Winters was the recipient of a Smith cross.
The Lady Bison outshot St. Marys 25-0 and held a 9-0 advantage in corner kicks.
Eckels made 17 saves for the Lady Dutch.
Zimmerman said the experience her young team gained against a team like Clearfield will go far as she builds towards the future.
“We got everybody off our bench to get them up to varsity speed and get them exposed to these kind of experiences,” she said. “It was just a good experience for all the players. We’re a young team and we’re going to continue to work in the offseason and hope to continue to grow the program.”
Clearfield keeper Cayleigh Walker did not need to make a save, but she was quite involved in the game as the Lady Bison defenders used her to drop the ball back any time St. Marys made any kind of advance near midfield.
With the win, Clearfield improved to 17-2.
The Lady Bison advance to the first round of the District 9 class 2A playoffs and will host the District 6 runner-up Nov. 8 at a time to be determined.
St. Marys finishes its season with a record of 7-10 and says goodbye to three key seniors.
“Our seniors Liv Eckels, Rosa DePrater and Izy Catalone were very positive and brought great leadership to the team,” Zimmerman said. “They passed down a lot to the underclassmen, so it was nice to have that dynamic.”
CLEARFIELD 10,
ST. MARYS 0
Score by Halves
C 5 5 — 10
SM 0 0 — 0
First Half
C—Elle Smith, 9:51.
C—Alayna Winters, (Smith assist), 11:18.
C—Smith, 12:13.
C—Smith, 15:25.
C—Riley Ryen, 18:52.
Second Half
C—Ryen, (Smith assist), 42:41.
C—Kaylie Brown, (McKenna Lanager assist), 45:14.
C—Lanager, (Smith assist), 72:25.
C—Winters, (Smith assist), 74:04.
C—Smith, 79:53.
Statistics
Shots: St. Marys 0, Clearfield 25. Saves: St. Marys 17 (Olivia Eckels), Clearfield 0 (Cayleigh Walker). Corner kicks: St. Marys 0, Clearfield 9.