PUNXSUTAWNEY — The St. Marys Junior League baseball All-Stars belted 11 hits — five of which went for extra bases — and scored at least once in four of their six trips to the dish while their pitching did more than enough to send them to a 9-1 victory over hosting Punxsutawney on Thursday night in an elimination game.
The St. Marys offense was led by three different players with nearly identical stat lines, as Jack Breindel, Eknor Singh and Brayden Barnett each recorded a double and a single and each drove in a pair of runs.
Wyatt Brem added an RBI double, with Gideon Cronk adding the team’s fifth two-base hit. Chase Simbeck and Landon Smith each had a hit and an RBI, and Paxton Herzing had a single.
On the mound, Breindel earned the starting nod and pitched two scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and striking out five. Brem then pitched four innings of relief, ceding just one run on four hits and fanning three, and Simbeck closed things out with a scoreless seventh.
Punxsy’s offense managed seven hits but only pushed one run across the dish, led by Lucas Silverstein’s two-double performance. Max Roberts added a single and drove in the sole run, and four others — Brady Lavoie, Greyson Pearce, Parker Adams and Keegan Pearce — had one hit apiece.
Jack Janocha pitched the first four innings for Punxsy, allowing six runs — four earned — on nine hits and a walk and fanning two, and Adams pitched the final two frames, giving up three runs on two hits and three free passes.
Punxsy was the host, but having lost the coin toss, they came to the plate first and showed some early signs of spark, with Silverstein driving a double to right-center and Teeg Hetrick working a walk. Three straight strikeouts by Breindel left them both stranded, though, and St. Marys took the lead with three in its half of the first.
After Matthew Gilmore was robbed of what would have been a leadoff double on an outstanding grab by Kolbi Pennington, St. Marys belted three-straight doubles — Cronk and Brem to deep center and Breindel to right-center — to make it 2-0. Then, with one out, Singh singled to left to plate Briendel and make it 3-0 through one.
Punxsy put a pair on base in the top of the second as well, with Adams singling with one out and Pennington walking. But once again, Breindel locked in and fanned the next two Punxsy hitters to keep the shutout going. In the home half, Barnett walked to start the frame, but he was stranded to send the game to the third still 3-0.
Brem walked the first hitter he faced — Silverstein — to open the third, and Janocha reached on an error, but once again, the zero stayed intact thanks to a fielder’s choice and a fly ball to left field.
St. Marys took advantage of a Punxsy error and a pair of hits to tack two more runs onto the lead in the third inning and make it 5-0. It started when Cronk reached on an error with one out, then stole second and took third on a throwing error on the play.
With two outs, Breindel singled Cronk home, and after he stole second base with Simbeck in the box, Simbeck came through with a single up the middle to score Breindel and make it a 5-0 game.
Punxsy wasted a leadoff single by Roberts in the top of the fourth, and the home team added another insurance run in the bottom of the inning thanks to some two-out lightning on a double by Barnett and a single by Smith, making it 6-0.
Neither team scored in the fifth inning, with Punxsy stranding Silverstein after a one-out double and Matthew Gilmore wearing one to reach with one out for St. Marys, then stealing second before being stranded there.
Punxsy got its first, and only, run in the top of the sixth after Lavoie singled on a hot shot up the middle to open the frame. Pearce followed with a single of his own up the chute, and after Lavoie stole third, Roberts picked up an RBI on a productive out for a fielder’s choice to cut the lead to 7-1.
St. Marys got that run and two more back in the sixth to add some insurance, though, with Breindel walking to lead things off before Singh doubled him home with one out. Herzing then reached on a walk, but traded places with Ethan Galmish on a fielder’s choice to put runners on the corners. Galmish took second uncontested, and that proved costly, as Barnett singled both Singh and Galmish home to make it 9-1.
Those insurance runs would prove to be unnecessary, though, as Simbeck came on in relief in the top of the seventh and set the side down in order — the first time Punxsy was retired 1-2-3 on the evening.
The inning wasn’t without a base runner, though, as Pearce led off the inning with a drive into the right-center gap. Some good hustle and a nice throw, though, saw him retired in a rundown trying to stretch it into a double. Then, Simbeck got the next two quickly on a strikeout and a liner to Smith to secure the win.
ST. MARYS 9,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 1
Score by Innings
Punxsy 000 001 0 — 1
St. Marys 302 103 x — 9
Punxsutawney—1
Lucas Silverstein ss 3020, Teeg Hetrick 3b 2000, Jack Janocha p-1b 3000, Brady Lavoie c 3110, Greyson Pearce lf 3010, Max Roberts 2b 3011, Parker Adams 1b-p 3010, Kolbi Pennington cf 2000, Keegan Pearce rf 3010, Bryson West eh 3000. Totals 28-1-7-1.
St. Marys—9
Matthew Gilmore 3b-ss 2000, Gideon Cronk ss-1b 3210, Wyatt Brem 1b-p 3111, Jack Breindel p-3b-cf 2322, Chase Simbeck cf-p 3011, Eknor Singh lf 3122, Paxton Herzing c 2010, Ethan Galmish rf 3100, Brayden Barnett eh-lf 2122, Landon Smith 2b 3011, Adam Beimel eh 2000, Jay Vollmer eh-rf 2000. Totals 30-9-11-9.
Errors: Punxsy 2, St. Marys 1. LOB: Punxsy 9, St. Marys 7. 2B: Cronk, Brem, Breindel, Singh, Barnett, Silverstein (2). SB: Lavoie, Breindel (3), Simbeck, Gilmore, Cronk, Smith.
Pitching
Punxsy: Jack Janocha-4 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO; Parker Adams-2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO.
St. Marys: Jack Breindel-2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO. Wyatt Brem-4 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO; Chase Simbeck-1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Breindel. Losing pitcher: Janocha.