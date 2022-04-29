DUBOIS — St. Marys and DuBois Central Catholic squared off Thursday in an inter-class matchup of two of the top teams in District 9, and the contest proved to be a one-sided affair won the Lady Dutch, 9-2.
St. Marys, fresh off a thrilling 7-4 comeback win vs. Punxsutawney Wednesday, tagged DCC starter Morgan Tyler for 14 hits, including five that went for extra bases, while handing the Lady Cardinals (7-1) their first loss in their first game played on their high school field this season.
The big blow was a two-out grand slam by Kendall Young in the fourth that directly followed a Lady Cardinal error extended the inning. St. Marys also got a solo homer from No. 9 batter Danielle Rolley in the second.
It marked the second day in a row the Lady Dutch blasted a grand slam after an error gave them extra life in an inning, and the second straight day the team hit a pair of long balls. Lauren Mosier did the damage Wednesday vs. Punxsy, with her grand slam being the decisive blow in the 7-4 victory.
Young led the Lady Dutch attack, as she finished a triple shy of the cycle while driving in the four runs. Kara Hanslovan also went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, while Rosa DeParter and Olivia Eckels each had two hits.
All that offense was more than enough for Young in the circle, as the junior went the distance. She allowed two runs, both earned, on five hits while striking out 11 and walking none.
“That was a really nice win. That is a good, well-prepared team,” said St. Marys coach Matt Eckels. “I’m pretty sure they were ready for us to come down here and play. It’s one game we circled on our calendar too.
“I think this was a little bit of carry-over from last night’s (Wednesday) game. We hit last night and didn’t stop today. That’s what you want to see, and Kendall did an excellent job in the circle. You can’t ask her to do much more, and her and Gianna (Surra) are in synch with each other right now.
“We’ve given them more freedom (Surra calls all pitches as catcher) and are letting them play the game, and they are having fun at it. It’s a joy to watch for sure.”
St. Marys (7-2) wasted little time getting to Tyler.
DePrater led off with a single to center and hustled around to third when the ball got pat center fielder Kayley Risser. Eckels then singled home DePrater before eventually scoring on a groundout by Gianna Surra to make it 2-0.
The Lady Dutch tacked on a third run in the second when Rolley hit a two-out homer run to center that the wind seemed to help carry just out of the reach of Risser and over the fence.
Meanwhile, Young made quick work of DCC in the first two innings, striking out five of six batters she faced.
The Lady Dutch pushed the lead to 4-0 in the third when Eckels smacked a leadoff double and scored on a double by Hanslovan.
Central Catholic finally got to Young in the third, using some small ball to do so.
Madison Hoyt led off the inning with a bunt single, but the Lady Dutch promptly got an out when third baseman DePrater hustled in to make a nice catch on a bunt popped up by Kali Franklin.
Jessy Frank then laid down a third straight bunt into no man’s land between first and second. Hoyt made it to third, with Frank taking second on a late throw to third.
The bunt trend continued as the order rolled over, with leadoff hitter Emma Suplizio plating Hoyt with a safety squeeze. Lauren Davidson then blasted a double to left to score Frank to make it a 4-2 game.
Young stopped the DCC rally there, getting Risser to ground out to end the inning with Davidson at second. Young silenced the Lady Cardinal offense from there, as they mustered just two runners over the final four innings.
Suplizio had a bunt single to lead off the sixth and never moved from first, while Hoyt ripped a two-out triple to right in the seventh but was stranded at third as the game ended.
Leading by two, St. Marys broke the game open with a big four-run fourth.
The inning started innocently enough, as Tyler got a pair of outs around a single by Lindsey Reiter as the Lady Dutch order rolled over to the top. DePrater kept things going with a single before Eckels reached on an error by Hoyt at short to load the bases and extend the inning.
St. Marys capitalized on that miscue as Young hit a grand slam to right-center to make it an 8-2 game.
The Lady Dutch scored their final run in the sixth when Young doubled with two outs and Hanslovan singled home courtesy runner Alexis Wendel.
All told, Tyler allowed nine runs, five earned, on 14 hits in the loss. She did strike out eight and walked none.
“We talk about how softball is a game of miniscua,” said DCC coach George Heigel. “When you don’t execute defensively, it elads to things. There are two circumstances that happened today, and we talked about it. I mention things, not to put kids on the spot, but to teach them lessons and get them to understand how important it is to make defensive plays.
“There were six runs (today) that came in after we didn’t execute defensively. It’s a 9-2 game that looks like a blow out, but honestly all we had to do was make some standard defensive plays that we made the first seven games, and it’s a different game.”
St. Marys is back in action Monday when it hosts DuBois, which handed the Lady Dutch one of their two losses.
Central Catholic has three games scheduled Saturday. They host Port Allegany in a doubleheader early in the afternoon before traveling to St. Marys to play Elk County Catholic at Benzinger Park at 5 p.m.
ST. MARYS 9,
DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 2
Score by Innings
St. Marys 211 401 0 — 9
DCC 002 000 0 — 2
St. Marys—9
Rosa DePrater 3b 4220, Olivia Eckels 2b 4321, Kendall Young p 4034, Kara Hanslovan ss 4032, Gianna Surra c 4011, Jianna Gerg cf 3000, Alexis Wendel cr-ph 1200, Lauren Mosier rf 4010, Lindsey Reiter 1b 3110, Sophia Benjamin cr-ph 1000, Danielle Rolley lf 3111, Kalani Clinger ph 1000. Totals: 33-9-14-9.
DCC—2
Emma Suplizio rf 2011, Lauren Davidson 2b 3011, Kayley Risser cf 3000, Savanah Morelli lf 3000, Rose Whipple 1b 3000, Melia Mitskavich dp 2000, Marina Hanes ph 1000, Madison Hoyt ss 3120, Kali Franklin 3b 3000, Jessy Frank c 2110, Morgan Tyler (flex) p 0000. Totals: 25-2-5-2.
Errors: SM 0, DCC 3. LOB: SM 6, DCC 3. 2B: Eckels, Young, Hanslovan; Davidson. 3B: Hoyt. HR: Young, Rolley. SAC: Suplizio.
Pitching
St. Marys: Kendall Young-7 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 11 SO.
DCC: Morgan Tyler-7 IP, 14 H, 9 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 8 SO.
Winning pitcher: Young. Losing pitcher: Tyler.