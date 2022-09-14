BROCKWAY — Brockway played host to a large quintuple cross country event Tuesday afternoon, with St. Marys sweeping the boys and girls meets that also featured DuBois, DuBois Central Catholic and Clarion-Limestone.
The girls meet was the headliner of the day, as it pit two of District 9’s best teams against each other in DuBois and St. Marys.
And, that matchup didn’t disappoint as the Lady Dutch pulled out a slim 27-28 victory to hand the Lady Beavers (9-1) their first loss of the season. Those two squads easily pulled out wins against the other teams on hand. The Lady Dutch are now 7-0 on the year.
The battle for the individual victory was just as close, as St. Marys’ Gabby Pistner edged DuBois’ Morgan Roemer by two seconds, 19:36-19:38, for the win. The two schools accounted for nine of the Top 10 runners.
Pistner and Roemer were followed across the line by DuBois’ Sidney Beers (21:13), but St. Marys had the fourth (Raechel Braun, 21:17), sixth (Lucia Hayes, 21:56), seventh (Mary Defilippi, 22:00) and ninth (Christina Frontz, 22:28) place runners to pull out the one-point team win.
DuBois’ Morgan King (21:42) crossed in fifth, while teammate Morgan Rothrock (22:16) was eighth.
Clarion-Limestone’s Adiden Jackson (22:31) rounded out the Top 10, while Brockway’s Madelyn Schmader (23:24) was 11th. DuBois’ Julia Wirths (22:48) was behind them in 12th.
“Morgan Roemer paced Gabby Pistner step-for-step during the entire race, only missing first place by 2 seconds,” said DuBois coach Cory Yarus. “This race was just too close to call and came down to the final steps. Congratulations to both ladies for an exceptional run.
“Runners need to push each other sometimes, and this race offered all competitors that opportunity. Roemer will continue to benefit from challengers like Pistner to take her running to the next level. Sidney Beers, Morgan King, Morgan Rothrock, and Julia Wirths are close behind Roemer and continue to operate as the Top 5 scoring runners for DuBois.
“Coach Lindi Beers and I are proud of the ladies’ commitment and continued effort to achieve.”
As for the boys’ meet, St. Mary had three of the Top 4 and five of the Top 8 runners to best DuBois 23-34 as part of their sweep.
Recommended Video
Wyatt Foster led the way for the Flying Dutchmen, as he bested teammate Augie Secco by four seconds, 18:09-18:13, to take home the win. DuBois’ Rudy Williams (18:29) was third, followed in the Top 5 by St. Marys’ Jacob Nedimyer (18:35) and DuBois Central Catholic’s Angelo Piccirillo (18:42).
St. Marys also got a sixth from Brandon Henry (18:43) and an eighth by Nick Hayes (19:03).
Clarion-Limestone had three in the Top 10 led by Logan Lutz (18:59), who was seventh. Teammate Ty Rankin (19:16) and Jack Craig (19:43) were ninth and 10th, respectively.
DuBois’ Jaedon Yarus (19:58) followed in 11th place, with St. Marys’ Braydon Mosier (20:22) and DuBois’ Trent LaBenne (20:22) crossing in 12th and 13th. Brockway’s top runner was Jed Manno (21:26), who finished 17th.
“The Beavers’ struggled to post a win against complete teams,” said Yarus. “We have some great talent leading with veteran runners Rudy Williams and Jaedon Yarus, with newcomer Trent LaBenne in tow. The remainder of the boys’ squad continue to improve times. The effort will pay off as the season continues.”
The Dutchmen improved to 7-1, while the Beavers sit at 5-5 on the season.
St. Marys coach Stan Foster echoed Yarus’ thoughts on the meet.
“Great running tonight with reasonable temperatures for the first time this season,” he said. “Brockway was a great host and provided a nice course for the runners, coaches and spectators. All the SMA athletes were able to run with risk for the first time this year after several tough competitions over the opening weeks.
“Both high school teams and both middle school teams are excited to compete this Saturday in Altoona at the Mt. Lion Invitational. Thanks to all the spectators that came and supported their local athletes.”
Clarion-Limestone’s Drake Edmonds won the junior high boys race with a time of 14;16, while DuBois’ Addison Love took home the win in the girls race with a 15:07.