RIDGWAY — The St. Marys boys and girls cross country teams took top honors at the Ridgway Invitational that was held on Saturday.
Along with St. Marys, other Tri-County Area schools taking part included Punxsutawney, DuBois, Elk County Catholic, Brookville, Brockway, DuBois Central Catholic and Ridgway.
Punxsy finished second for the boys and Brookville was third, while ECC finished runner-up for the girls with DuBois taking third.
“It was a nice pre-district venue for all the runners today and the course was in great condition with nice running weather,” St. Marys head coach Stan Foster said. “The boys top five continued to demonstrate that any of the athletes can step into a scoring spot on any given day and maintain a great 47 second split. We will need to perform better at the actual district meet and our sixth and seventh runners will be a larger scoring factor, but we are making continuous progress and that is the objective.
“The girls had a larger split of 3:06, but with Gabby Pistner winning the individual race that added another 77 seconds to the spread. In total, it was a good day, but both teams still have work to do to get to where we have all been training to reach.”
The boys saw St. Marys score 66 while Punxsy’s runner-up spot had 86 and Brookville had 97. Cranberry and North Clarion rounded out the top five while
SMA High School will focus on Districts now and has added the NoPo invitational October 15th as a tune up.
The Punxsy boys cross country team traveled to the Ridgway Invitational on Saturday for a course preview of the District Championship race, to be held at the same venue on October 29th, and on a raw, chilly fall day came away with a runner-up finish in the overall standings. District favorite Saint Marys held form and won the title with 66 points, followed by Punxsy’s total of 86 and Brookville’s team score of 97. Cranberry and Elk County Catholic rounded out the top five while Ridgway was 10th and DuBois was 11th.
“All the AA district teams were here, so this meet was an excellent chance to see who’s looking good with just three weeks to go until the championship meet,” Punxsy boys coach George Wehrle said. “Saint Marys ran well and is going to be tough to beat, but we held our own and should be able to give them all they can handle next time we race.”
For the boys, Coudersport’s Kevin Sherry won with a time of 16:23 as pre-meet favorite, Bradford’s Manny Diaz, did not compete.
Sherry’s time was nearly a minute ahead of second place Ty Fiscus of Brookville, who finished with a 17:20.
Ridgway’s Eli Schreiber was third (17:21) with the St. Marys duo of Augustus Secco (17:39.10) and Jacob Nedimyer (17:39.60) rounding out the top five.
“Secco and Nedimyer are really running well these last few weeks, and for them both to finish ahead of all our guys is going to be tough to overcome,” Wehrle said. “However, the district race will be different as it will only have the Class AA teams, so the field will be just under 35 runners instead of today’s 130 competitors and we can hopefully keep contact a bit better.”
Punxsy’s Garrett Bartlebaugh was 7th (17:46), ECC’s Julian Funaki led his team in eighth (17:55) and Punxsy’s Evan Groce (17:58) rounded out the top 10.
Rudy Williams was DuBois’ top runner, finishing 16th with a time of 18:13.40, actually tying ECC’s Adam Straub. Angelo Piccirillo finished 22nd with a time of 18:22 as DCC did not have a boys team score due to a lack of participants. Brockway also did not have a team score, led by Jed Manno’s 20:37.
On the girls side, St. Marys won with a 43 while its crosstown rival Elk County Catholic was second with a 61. DuBois was third with a 91 while St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy was fourth (103) and Cranberry was fifth (128).
Punxsutawney finished sixth with a 129 while Brookville was eighth with a 191 and DuBois Central Catholic was 10th with a 252.
“Overall, we placed fairly close to what I was expecting as a team,” Punxsy girls head coach John Snyder said. “This invitational is always a great opportunity to gauge where we are as a team in comparison to our competition of S. Marys, Clearfield, and Bradford within the AA District 9 class. Also, it gives each of the girls an opportunity to race the course prior to districts and see where they are individually ranked against the rest of the district runners. Although Bradford opted to run at another invitational today, it was good to see where our team and individuals were against the rest of the competition knowing that there are three more weeks until the district championships.”
Lady Dutch Gabby Pistner won with a time of 19:05, followed by DuBois’ Morgan Roemer (19:12) in second. The ECC trio of Grace Neubert (19:28), Sophia Bille (19:47) and Gianna Bille (20:21) rounded out the top five.
St. Marys’ Rachel Braun and Christina Frontz finished in sixth and seventh with times of 20:21 and 20:22, respectively, while ECC’s Sami Straub was ninth (20:55) and Lady Dutch Mary Defilippi was 10th (21:02).
DuBois’ Morgan King was 14th (21:06) while Punxsy’s Jordann Hicks was 16th (21:27). Erika Doolittle was the other local top 20 finisher, coming in 18th with a time of 21:39.
Brockway, which also didn’t have a girls team score, was led by Madelyn Schmader, who finished 24th with a 22:16. DuBois Central Catholic’s Lauren Jenkins led the Lady Cardinals with a 24:37.