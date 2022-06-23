WARREN — The St. Marys Little League All-Stars softball team dispatched Warren on Wednesday evening by a 14-0 final in four innings.
St. Mary’s pitcher Lanie Weisner threw a four inning no-hitter as she walked just one batter and struck out eight, with the only other Warren baserunner coming via an error.
Weisner also helped her own cause inside the circle with a three-run homer in the bottom of the third inning that at time gave St. Marys a 12-0 lead.
Avery Stauffer and Addie O’Dell had two hits, a double and three RBIs each. Anna Geci also had a triple after Weisner’s home run.
Although the game was played in Warren, St. Marys was the home team and put up eight runs in the bottom of the first inning. Seven walks and a hit batter from Warren pitcher McKenna Lindemuth helped St. Marys score the eight runs on just one hit.
With the win, St. Marys will now host Brookville on Friday.
ST. MARYS 14,
WARREN 0, 4 innings
Score by Innings
Warren 000 0 — 0
St. Marys 815 x — 14
Warren—0
Olivia Romanosky lf 2000, Addison Wentworth rf 1000, Laken Carroll rf 1000, Khloe Morse 1b 2000, McKenna Lindemuth p 2000, Ava Wymer ss 2000, Sophia Depasquale 3b 1000, Vivien Palmieri 3b 0000, Carissa Smith 2b 1000, Libby Vanhouten 2b 0000, Meredith Smyth c 1000, Alyssa Goss cf 0000. Totals: 13-0-0-0.
St. Marys—14
Avery Stauffer ss 4223, Anna Lanzel 2b 1200, Lanie Weisner p 2213, Anna Geci c 2310, Violet Eckels 3b 1101, Addie O’Dell 1b 2223, Bristol Mathis rf 1101, Samantha Meyer cf 1000, Brylee Schutz cf 1000, Delaney Dunworth lf 2101. Totals: 17-14-6-12.
Errors: Warren 3, St. Marys 1. LOB: Warren 2, St. Marys 5. 2B: Stauffer, O’Dell. 3B: Geci. HR: Weisner.
Pitching
Warren: McKenna Lindemuth-3 IP, 6 H, 14 R, 12 ER, 10 BB, 5 SO, 2 HB.
St. Marys: Lanie Weisner-4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 SO.
Winning pitcher: Weisner. Losing pitcher: Lindemuth.