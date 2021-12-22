DuBOIS — The St. Marys wrestling team has yet to put what it hopes to be its full lineup on the mat yet, but that hasn’t stopped the Dutchmen from enjoying a strong start in the opening two-plus weeks of the season.
St. Marys, which has already had two strong individual tournament showings, made it three wins in three dual meets Tuesday night with a 43-30 victory against rival DuBois.
The Dutchmen, who collected a couple key wins in the better matchups, used an 8-5 advantage in wins — along with a 19-15 edge in bonus points — to hold off a young Beavers’ squad.
Cole Neil, Kaden Snelick, Isaac Dellaquila and Dakota Larkham all notched pins for St. Marys, while Beavers Gavin Rucinski, Ian Pancake and Zack Gallagher all had falls for DuBois. Pancake’s fall was his first varsity win, while Rucinski’s was his first varsity win on the mat after receiving a forfeit against Clearfield on Friday.
“Every win is a good win,” said St. Marys coach Dominic Surra. “Everybody is making due with what they got, DuBois and us included. So, you have to win matches when you get the (individual) matchups, and we had some good wins tonight. We’re definitely going to have to get bonus points this year, and we did that tonight.
“We’re done until after the New Year now and should have some guys back at that point. I’m hoping to get every weight class filled, and it’s going to be close. But, that’s where we’re at, and we’re getting better. We have a really good practice schedule lined up for winter break.”
Neil got the Dutchmen off and running with his pin in the opening bout at 120 against Beaver Gage Sonnie.
The Dutchman opened the scoring on a first-period takedown, then collected three nearfall points just past the midway point of the period to go up 5-0. Neil took that lead into the second and added to it with another takedown before securing the fall in 3:16.
DuBois got those six points right back at 126 when Rucinski pinned Zachary Winslow with nine seconds left in the first period. Rucinski notched a pair of takedowns before securing the fall.
Beavers Brendan Orr and Davey Aughenbaugh then received forfeits at 132 and 138, respectively, to give DuBois its biggest lead of the night at 18-6.
St. Marys countered with five straight wins to turn that 12-point deficit into a 13-point lead at 31-18.
Andrew Wolfanger got that run started with a 9-1 major decision of Carter Wilson at 145.
Wolfanger opened the scoring with a takedown and took a slim 2-1 lead into the second period. That’s when he took control, turning Wilson twice from the top position — scoring two nearfall points each time — to push his lead to 6-1.
The Dutchman then chose bottom in the third and escaped 27 seconds into the period before taking down Wilson just after the midway point of the third to go up 9-1. He then held down the Beaver the rest of the way to earn the extra team point for the Dutch.
The night’s best matchup then hit the mat at 160, with Dutchman senior Lane Dellaquila taking on Beaver senior Austin Mitchell.
Points came at a premium in regulation, as each wrestler escaped from the bottom position — Mitchell in the second and Dellaquila in the third — to force overtime. The duo battled on their feet for the entire one minute extra sessions, which sent the contest to the two 30-second double-overtime tiebreaker periods.
“That was a very good win for Lane and was probably the match of the night,” said Surra. “We had a game plan going into that one, and generally, it worked. Mitchell is a good wrestler and had his opportunities to score, but Lane did a good job isolating him when he had too, then when he needed to fly out of there (in double-OT) he did and scored points.”
Dellaquila chose down in the first and enjoyed a very productive period, as he not only escaped but took down Mitchell to grab a 4-1 lead.
Mitchell then went bottom in the second 30-second period and battled for a reversal with five second remaining. However, it proved to be not quite enough as Dellaquila came away with a 4-3 win.
Snelick then put St. Marys up for good (19-18) when he used a cradle to pin Beaver Cadin Delaney in 1:48 at 160. Teammate Isaac Dellaquila followed with a third-period fall of Eric Guzman at 172 as St. Marys bumped him up to help cover a hole at 215. Dellaquila led 11-1 at the time of the fall.
“Kaden Snelick, a senior, is wrestling really well and is a kid who only came out as a freshman,” said Surra. “He’s putting good work in. He’s not all-year wrestler, but when he comes in for the season, he gives us everything he’s got.”
Waylon Wehler then moved up to 189 for the Dutch and received a forfeit to make it 31-18 as DuBois elected to bump Pancake up to 215. Pancake then took on Evan Caskey and pinned the Dutchman in 1:14 for his first win.
Teammate Zack Gallagher then notched a fall in nearly in the identical time at heavyweight, as he took down Bryson Tucker twice in the first period before securing the pin in 1:15 to pull the Beavers back within a point in the overall match, 31-30.
DuBois had just one wrestler, Aubree Donahue, left for the final two bouts and elected to get her the best matchup on the mat. That meant forfeiting to freshman Aiden Beimel at 106, which sealed the win for the Dutch, and sending Donahue out at 113 vs. freshman Dakota Larkham.
Donahue battled the Dutchman for nearly two periods, and trailed just 4-0 (1st period takedown, 2nd period reversal) before Larkham recorded a fall in 3:36 to set the final score at 43-30.
“With the way the team is this year, it’s going to be tough to compete dual meet-wise. But, when we got to tournaments, that’s where we’ll showcase how good we are,” said DuBois coach Garrett Brown. “But tonight, we had some guys we expected to win. I think we could have won that dual meet if guys who are suppose to win went out and took care of business.
“But, then you have guys like Ian Pancake and Gavin Rucinski. It’s their first year out. And, I told them after they won, this is why I do this. Just to see the joy they had (in winning) and them so happy, that’s why I do. That makes it worth it. The wins and losses will come and go, but stuff like that, they will remember that forever.”
St. Marys (3-0) is now off until Jan. 4 when it travels to Port Allegany, while DuBois (0-3) is back in action the weekend of Jan. 7-8 at the Mid-Winter Mayhem Tournament at IUP’s Kovalchick Center.
ST. MARYS 43, DUBOIS 30
120—Cole Neil (SM) pinned Gage Sonnie, 3:15. (6-0)
126—Gavin Rucinski (D) pinned Zachary Winslow, 1:51. (6-6)
132—Brendan Orr (D) won bu forfeit. (6-12)
138—Davey Aughenbaugh (D) won by forfeit. (6-18)
145—Andrew Wolfanger (SM) maj. dec. Carter Wilson, 9-1. (10-18)
152—Lane Dellaquila (SM) dec. Austin Mitchell, 4-3 (2OT). (13-18)
160—Kaden Snelick (SM) pinned Cadin Delaney, 1:48. (19-18)
172—Isaac Dellaquila (SM) pinned Eric Guzman, 5:14. (25-18)
189—Waylon Wehler (SM) won by forfeit. (31-18)
215—Ian Pancake (D) pinned Evan Caskey, 1:14. (31-24)
285—Zack Gallagher (D) pinned Bryson Tucker, 1:15. (31-30)
106—Aiden Beimel (SM) won by forfeit. (37-30)
113—Dakota Larkham (SM) pinned Aubree Donahue, 3:14. (32-30)