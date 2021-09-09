ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Flying Dutch volleyball team looks to rebound in 2021 after having a 6-11 season last year, as they’ll attempt to do so with plenty of upperclassmen leadership.
Head coach Missy Nicklas said they have 14 girls on this year’s varsity roster with 15 on the junior varsity team — two of which will play both.
“Our girls are bringing energy to practice everyday and are working hard to continue to develop all aspects of their game,” Nicklas said. “They come with a work hard, learn, and improve mindset. We have been focusing on developing consistency in our service game, increasing our endurance and quickness through drill execution, working through game scenarios and learning to work together as a team.”
As the old saying goes, there’s no “I” in “team” and that’s exactly what Nicklas is preaching to her players — everyone will be needed to be successful.
“We will be relying heavily on every member of our team to contribute,” Nicklas said. “Everyone needs to be ready and feel confident in their skills regardless of the situation in which they enter the game.
“We will be looking for our libero, Olivia Dunmire, to take charge in the back row. Our defensive specialists — Jianna Gerg, Kara Hanslovan, Kylie Schutz, Lauren Mosier and Danielle Rolley — will need to do whatever it takes to get their hands on the ball and get our offense started. Our setters, Lindsey Reiter and Rylee Nicklas, will be working hard to deliver a perfect set for our hitters. We are excited about our attackers being aggressive at the net — coming out of the middle with Olivia Smith, Holly Anthony, Payton Bauer, Bella Field and from the outside with Hannah Ritter, Brooke Dilley, Alexis Whitesell, Mallory Secco, Lindsey Reiter, Rylee Nicklas.”
Nicklas said she’s fortunate to have a number of returning players along with younger players who understand the game — something that she feels will be one of the team’s strengths this season.
“Our girls are working hard everyday and are motivated to learn in order to elevate our performance as a team,” Nicklas said. “As a program, our strengths lie in communication, serving, and keeping a positive attitude. Our girls are committed to attacking the ball and moving quickly. As the season progresses, I expect these to become a strength as well.”
Nicklas also realizes that in the game of volleyball, there are plenty of moving parts that need to be in sync in order to be successful as a team. This year’s crew has an energy in practice, Nicklas says, that they need to find on game day.
“Although communication and serving are strengths of our team, we are aiming to improve our ability to stay consistent in these areas through the entire match,” Nicklas said. “Our biggest challenge will be disciplined passing. We cannot execute our offense without a solid passing game.”
The team is also looking forward to competing in tournaments this year after a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19.
“These opportunities will strengthen us as a team and ultimately make us stronger on and off the court,” Nicklas said. “We have an awesome group of coachable athletes. We are really looking forward to watching friendships develop and being an integral part of their growth as student athletes.”
Nicklas’ staff includes JV coach Jason Schults and varsity assistant Mackenzie Gahr, as Nicklas states they are “amazing assets to our program and very knowledgable of the the sport.”
While the Flying Dutch opened up the season on Tuesday with a loss to Johnsonburg, they’ll look to get on track tonight as they host Elk County Catholic.
“Our goal for the season is to be better as a team today than we were yesterday,” Nicklas said. “We have to work hard and compete every day in order to achieve success as a team. We want to bring energy to each game, go after every ball, have each other’s backs and not get swept in three in any game this season. We have to do the little things right, minimize unforced errors and work together in order to reach our goal.”
ROSTER
Seniors: Holly Anthony, Payton Bauer, Olivia Dunmire, Lauren Mosier, Kylie Schutz. Juniors: Brooke Dilley, Isabella Field, Lindsey Reiter, Danielle Rolley, Olivia Smith, Alexis Whitesell, Nevaeh Wildnauer. Sophomores: Jianna Gerg, Kara Hanslovan, Ava Johnson, Jillian Kline, Rylee Nicklas, Hannah Ritter, Mallory Secco. Freshmen: Alexa Asti, Adyson Azzato, Kalani Clinger, Mary Defilippi, Emma Garstka, Rebecca Gnan, Brooke Knight, Mia Piccirillo, Aurora Ramsey, Carley Reitz, Madelyn Ryan, Ava Villella.