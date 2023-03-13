HERSHEY — Outside of winning a state title, you’d be hard pressed to find a better — or more memorable — way for a wrestler to close out their career than what St. Marys senior Waylon Wehler did this weekend in Hershey in capturing a bronze medal at the PIAA Class AA Championships.
Wehler, making his second appearance at states and first in Class AA, drew one of the toughest assignments there was in the first round at 172 pounds as he got returning state champ Holden Garcia, a senior from Notre Dame-Green Pond.
The Dutchman gave Garcia all he could handle handle as the duo were deadlocked at 1-1 late into the third period. That’s when Garcia proved to be the wrestler to come up with the big move, as he took Wehler down with 38 seconds left en route to pinning him in 5:53.
Garcia (40-8) entered states ranked No. 2 by papowrestling.com, while Wehler was No. 6. Garcia went to place second, as he was pinned in the finals by Faith Christian Academy freshman Adam Waters in 1:53. It was Waters’ second win in as many weekends against Garcia and third this season.
As for Wehler, the loss dropped him into the consolation bracket but did little to shake his confidence. All Wehler did from there was rip off six straight victories starting in the consolation pigtail round to take the long road back to a bronze medal.
Wehler was just one of two wrestlers in the 26 weight classes between Class AA and AAA to pull off that improbable feat this year. The other was Bermudian Springs freshman Hayden Yacoviello-Andrus in 127 in Class AA.
Wehler’s run itself was something he, his family, his coaches and the St. Marys faithful won’t soon forget. But, it was made even more special by some other memorable wins along the way.
He notched his 100th career victory with a 5-1 triumph against returning medalist Robbie Schneider (40-3), a senior from Lackawanna Trail, in the second consy round, then punched his ticket to the medal rounds for the first time by pinning Towanda sophomore Mason Higley (40-8) in 1:36 in his ensuing bout.
By doing so, he became St. Marys’ first medalist in Class AA in the program’s first year in the classification after dropping from AAA.
Wehler wasn’t done with milestone wins, though, as one bout later in the consy quarterfinals he bested Bishop McDevitt sophomore Lucas Lawler (34-10), 7-2, for his 39th win of the season — which set a new program single-season record. Doug Surra, the younger brother of head coach Dominic Surra, had held that mark with 38 set back in 2003.
He was far from done on the weekend, though, as he then knocked off Reynolds senior Jalen Wagner (35-7), 2-1, in the consy semifinals to become just the second Dutchman to ever wrestle in a third-place match at states. The other is Josh Keebler, who won bronze at 145 in 2000 in Class AAA.
Wehler matched Keebler’s accomplishment by beating Fort Cherry sophomore Braedon Welsh (44-6), 5-2, in their third-place match.
After a scoreless first period, Wehler did all his scoring the second as he reversed Welsh before putting him on his back for three nearfall points and a 5-0 lead. Welsh did counter with a reversal of his own in the final minute in the third, but it proved to be too little, too late, as Wehler completed his improbable run to a bronze medal.
“Not everything has processed in my mind yet,” said Wehler. “Obviously, it just happened, but I’m pretty ecstatic with the outcome. I put in a lot of work to get there.
“Losing first round, I didn’t let it beat on myself too much. I put on a good match against a returning state champ. I didn’t want the nerves to get to me and i just wanted to put out my match.
“It didn’t go my way, but everyone knew it was a tough, hard match to wrestle. After that, I came through and just wanted to keep working and get to my stuff on everybody I wrestled.”
As for being the school’s first AA state medalist, Wehler said, “that’s cool for sure.”
The fact Wehler got to 100 wins is improbable in itself. The Dutchman missed the final month-plus of his freshman year after suffering a broken neck in a match and only wrestled 21 bouts (15-6) before getting just 17 bouts (15-2) during the COVID-19 impacted 2020-21 season. He was an impressive 74-9 the last two years to finish with a record of 104-17.
Wehler also is just the second PIAA medalist for St. Marys since Dominic Surra took over as head coach prior to the 2010-2011 season. The other is Tyler Dilley, who finished fifth at 132 as a senior in 2019.
“Coming the long way and having to beat everybody, I don’t think some people realize how difficult that is to do,” said Surra. “And he did it, and did it pretty dominant. His closes was a 2-1 decision last night (Friday), but all the other matches were dominant wins on him. That really tells you what kind of kid he is and his training and preparation. He really does a good job and it’s well deserved.
“You always want to end on a win, and the way is career went, it was really a special week for him. To get his 100th win, to get a state medal and then to wrestle the whole way back and take third — I don’t want to call it a miracle because it was meant to be.
“At the end of the day, you feel relief because you just knew that’s where he belonged.”