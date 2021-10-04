BLOOMSBURG — The St. Marys cross country teams made the trek out east Saturday for the NEPA Invite hosted by Bloomsburg University and came home with a pair of individual medalists and two Top 10 team finishes.
The Lady Dutch placed three runners in the Top 50 en route to a fifth-place team finish with a 154. Lewisburg (75) won the 15-team event.
Gabby Pistner led the Lady Dutch with a 20th-place finish (20:59.70), which earned the lone medal for the girls squad. Teammate Madison Blythe wasn’t far behind in 24th (21:08.60), while Kelsie Bellotti was 37th (21:54).
Lucia Hayes crossed the line 53rd with a 23:03.10, while Maura Caskey (61st, 23:18.90), Paige Bauer (64th, 23:28.70) and Jayssa Snelick (65th, 23:29.10) also competed.
The St. Marys boys had a medalist of their own in Wyatt Foster, who finished 19th in 17:54.40.
Augustus Secco (18:10.20) placed 25th, with Nicholas Hayes (19:40.10) crossing 66th place. Jack Beyer (76th, 20:14.10) and Braydon Mosier (97th, 20:56.70) rounded out the Dutchmen who competed.
“It was great to get to run against some of the top ranked schools in northeastern Pennsylvania today and bring home some hardware,” said St. Marys coach Stan Foster. “The atmosphere was great, and the athletes all ran extremely well.
“The girls team is on a planned and curve of improvement into the championship season. All are healthy and getting faster. Although we were only five deep on the boys team, all are hungry and determined to improve.”
Adriana Buck (26:43, 9th) and Andrea Malone (27:56.40, 13th) both ran personal bests to bring home medals in the girls junior varsity race.
St. Marys is back in action on Tuesday at Brookville in a tri-meet that also features Bradford.