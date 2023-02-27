CLARION — Much like its long-time rival Clearfield, the St. Marys wrestling team enjoyed a strong debut as a Class AA team over the weekend at the District 9 Championships as the Flying Dutchmen had a tourney-best five finalists, crowned two champions who are brothers and qualified seven for this weekend’s Northwest Regional Tournament.
The Dutchmen found themselves in a dog fight with Clearfield and Cranberry for the team title all weekend. St. Marys held a three-point lead over Clearfield, 71.5-68.5, after Day 1, but the Bison had a strong second day to pull away from the Dutchmen, 186-160. Cranberry was a very close third with 155.5 points, while three-time defending champ Brookville (143) was fourth.
Headlining the Dutchmen’s performance were the Wehler brothers — senior Waylon and sophomore Jaden who captured individual titles at 172 and 145, respectively. They were just two of the Dutchmen’s five finalists in in the event.
“It was awesome having those two guys be champs, especially being brothers, but we had a great semifinal round to put five guys in the finals which was the most out of any team,” said St. Marys coach Dominic Surra. “We wrestled really well this weekend and coming into this we had two really good weeks of practice.
“And, I kind of expected we were going to wrestling well. I really had that feeling, and the guys executed on the mat. I think we’re finishing up second in team standings, and there’s no shame in that. We were just a couple bullets short this weekend, but wrestled really well, and we’re going to move on because there is one mountain to climb yet.”
Waylon, a returning state qualifier, went 4-0 with three pins and a technical fall in capturing his third straight district crown and first in Class AA. That effort was certainly noticed by the coaches, who voted Wehler as the Co-Outstanding Wrestler of the tournament along with Brockway junior Weston Pisarchick.
The Rover also had four bonus-point wins himself in taking home the 114-pound title for his third D-9 crown. Pisarchick also was part of the brother dynamic on the day, as he and younger brother Parker, a sophomore who won at 133, joined the Wehlers in being siblings to capture district titles together.
Waylon Wehler (32-3) pinned his way to the finals.
He decked Curwensville’s Jarrett Anderson in 1:04 in Friday’s first round, then needed just 1:12 to flatten Brockway’s Jack Smith in the quarterfinals. The senior came right back Saturday morning and pinned fourth-seeded John Wright (21-11) of Coudersport in 3:30 in the semis.
That fall set up a finals matchup against Port Allegany freshman Aiden Bliss (19-12), who upset second-seeded Rayce Milliard (33-10) of Johnsonburg 14-6 in the quarterfinals before besting Brookville’s Easton Belfiore, 9-8, in the semifinals.
Bliss’ fairytale ended there, though, as Wehler completed his dominant run to a third title by tech falling the Gator 16-1 in 4:32. Wehler racked up four takedowns, three sets of nearfall points and an escape in the lopsided victory.
Wehler is just the fifth St. Marys wrestler to win a third district title, joining a short list of past Dutch standout. Josh Keebler is the school’s lone four-time district champ (1997-200), while Tim Wittman (1984, 1986-87), David Fordoski (1997-99) and Surra’s younger brother Doug Surra (2001-03) were three-time champs. All of those titles came in Class AAA.
“We haven’t had many three champs, so that is a great accomplishment for Waylon,” said Surra. “He’s definitely put himself in a good place in our wrestling history. He’s knocking down (the door) to his 100th win (95-15 record) and had a Covid season where he only had like 15 matches and another where he broke his neck (freshman year). That’s the caliber wrestler Waylon is.”
“I’m not sure who will be named Outstanding Wrestler,” added Surra prior to the announcement of the OW Award. “But, he certainly put himself into the conversation for that. He was was dominant with three pins and a tech fall and has been that way all year long.”
Several of Surra’s fellow coaches were in agreement with him on that as Waylon and Pisarchick shared the OW Award.
As for younger brother Jaden (24-9), he came in as the No. 2 seed at 145 and took a much different path that ended in the same place as Waylon.
The younger Wehler opened with a tight 3-2 win against Port sophomore Alden Furgeson (17-14) in the first round before pinning Coudersport junior Owen Deutschlander (17-12) in 1:29 in the quarterfinals Friday. Wehler had pinned Furgeson in the regular season.
He then had to claw his way to the finals Saturday, scoring a reversal with 40 seconds left to upend Curwensville senior Nik Fegert (26-11) 6-5 in the semifinals.
Wehler didn’t wait around for another close bout in the finals, however, as he took Clearfield’s Ty Aveni down to his back for a 5-point move in the opening 20 seconds and never looked back in an 8-0 victory. Wehler also beat Aveni in the regular season, 7-2.
The Wehlers were joined as a finalist by senior Cole Neil (127) and sophomore Aiden Beimel (114) and Ben Reynolds (139), all of whom came away with second-place finishes to reach regionals.
Beimel (22-7), a returning Class AAA district and regional champ and state qualifier along with Waylon Wehler, came in as the No. 2 seed at 114.
He reached the finals by pinning Kane’s Kayin Bard (22-15) in 4:32 and blanking Clarion’s Logan Powell (24-7) 3-0 in the semifinals. There was no second district crown in the cards for Beimel, though, as he was tech falled in the finals by Weston Pisarchick (24-0), 16-1 in 4:12.
Neil (16-9) pinned his way to the finals as the third seed at 127.
He decked Sheffield’s Hayden Holden (20-12) in 1:56 in Friday’s quarterfinals, then needed 1:51 to flatten Curwensville’s Dylan Deluccia (22-10) in the semifinals.
Neil also ran into a buzzsaw in the finals, as he pinned in 1:31 by Cole Householder (32-5), the top seed from Brookville.
As for Reynolds (14-9), he was the third seed at 139 and reached the finals by pinning Brookville’s Tony Ceriani (11-14) in 4:48 in the quarterfinals before besting second-seeded Dane Wenner (31-8) of Cranberry, 4-3, in the semifinals.
The Dutchman trailed Wenner 3-0 entering the third period but reversed the Wenner to his back for a 4-point move to take a 4-3 lead before riding him out for the win.
Reynolds’ run ended there though, as he as pinned in the finals in 3:01 by Clearfield sophomore Brady Collins (32-3), a returning Class AAA state qualifier.
Outside of its five finalists, St. Marys had two other regional qualifiers in junior Andrew Wolfanger and freshman Jace Walter.
Wolfanger (34-9) went 4-1 on the weekend to place third at 152. His lone setback was 3-1 decision to Clarion sophomore Mason Gourley (29-5), who was the top seed. Gourley went to place second as he lost 3-1 in the finals to Kane junior Reece Bechakas (30-5).
Walter (16-12) went 3-2 in his first D-9 tourney and finished fourth at 121. He notched all three of his wins in the consy bracket, including a big 5-0 victory against fourth-seeded A.J. Barnes (19-8) of Sheffield in the blood round to punch his ticket to regionals.
Both of Walter’s losses came to Redbank Valley senior Cole Bish (27-8), who edged the Dutchmen 4-3, in Friday’s quarterfinals and 8-7 in Saturday’s third-place match. Bish scored a reversal with four seconds left in that place match to pull out the win.
“To get seven guys out is great,” said Surra. “Everyone talked about how tough this tournament was going to be, and our guys navigated it well. The work they have put in and how we’ve prepare all really mattered for us this weekend, and the guys did a great job up and down the lineup.
“The goal next weekend now is just to get through, no matter how we do. We obviously want to win and have regional champions, but (in the end) you just need to get through (to states). I think this region is going to be a really tough tournament, and if you get through, you have an excellent shot at getting a state medal.”
Freshman Cullen Catalone (133, 10-6), senior Hunter Chillelli (189, 12-10) and junior Bryson Tucker (215, 11-10) all went 1-2 in the tourney, while junior Tristan Dilley (160, 8-10) and sophomore Ethan Ott (285, 2-6) were 0-2. Catalone was forced to injury default out of the event after losing in the quarterfinals.
The Northwest Regional Tournament begins Friday evening at Sharon High School.