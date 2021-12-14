ST. MARYS — A new year has not only brought a fresh start but a fresh outlook for the St. Marys wrestling team and veteran coach Dominic Surra.
That’s because the Flying Dutchmen endured through a tough 2021 season in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic — a season that saw St. Marys have some wrestlers not come out because of health concerns and others be lost during the year.
The end result was an eight-man group that competed at the District 4/9 Class 3A Championships. Five of those eight wrestlers won medals (Top 4) but only two — Nick Crisp and Waylon Wehler — advanced to the Northwest Regional Tournament, with both of them capturing their first district titles.
Only two wrestlers moved on to regionals a year ago as part of a new-look postseason system that tried to limit the number of entrants in each weight class because of COVID.
Fast forward to the present, and St. Marys welcomes back one of those district champs in Wehler (15-2 last year), while Crisp (15-1) was lost to graduation along with Jeremy Garthwaite (9-4). Both were multi-time regional qualifiers for the Dutch.
Wehler is part of a solid core back for Surra, but is one of the few experienced upperclassmen among that group. St. Marys has just three seniors in Wehler, Lane Dellaquila and Kaden Snelick, with the roster also featuring five freshmen, seven sophomores and four juniors.
That group of underclassmen does feature a few wrestlers who have returned to the program after taking last season off because of concerns about wrestling during the pandemic.
“Last year was very difficult, and I’m just glad we were able to get something in,” said Surra. “Everything about last year was tough. Some kids didn’t want to wear masks, and people didn’t come out strictly for health reasons, which is okay.
“Things are little more normal now, and I feel good about our team. But, we are young and inexperienced, generally, because a lot of the guys we have back didn’t get the matches last year they normally would.
“I feel like we’re in a good place with our team, though. Last year and the year before that we had some holes and coulda or shoulda done better. We had some issues to work out with kids. This year the kids are practicing and working hard and have good attitudes, which is everything we can ask for.”
Surra said he took a different approach prior to the season compared to years past as far as getting ready for preseason practices.
“One of things we normally do in the preseason is hammer down and focus on wrestling and technique so we can do more live wrestling once practice starts,” said Surra. “This year, we did team-building stuff that wasn’t necessarily wrestling-oriented.
“We did a preseason Olympics thing that was really beneficial. I thought is was important for the team to get together and be teammates, have fun and build some bonds that teams need to have. It just can’t be about the sport, it has be about the experience too.”
St. Marys actually opened its season Saturday with its annual Kickoff Tournament and crowned five champions and finished second to Bellefonte in the team standings.
The Dutch didn’t have its full lineup for the event, something that likely won’t happen until after the turn of the new year.
Once things fall into place, the St. Marys should look as follows:
Fershman Aiden Beimel will be at 106, with sophomore Dakota Larkham at 113. Junior Cole Neil slots in at 120 could potentially drop to 113 at some point.
Sophomore Zach Winslow and freshman Jaden Wehler will be at 126 and 132, respectively, but Wehler is till recovering from an injury suffered in football.
Surra said 138 is an open weight, with newcomer Dillon Kuhns (sophomore) being an option. He said sophomore Tristan Dilley (7-7) could get there oater in the season, but Dilley is currently the backup to fellow sophomore Andrew Wolfanger (12-3) at 145. Wolfanger, who placed fourth at districts last year, beat Dilley in a wrestle-off for that spot.
A pair of veteran seniors are at 152 in Lane Dellaquila (1-0) and Kaden Snelick (6-6), which gives Surra some flexibility there. Junior Isaac Dellaquila (3-4) follows at 160, while Waylon Wehler will drop from 189 to 172 for his junior campaign.
The duo of sophomore Johnathan Bandy, a transfer from Virginia, and junior Hunter Chillelli, who returned to the program, will vie for time at 189, while freshman Ethan Ott and sophomore Brycen Tucker are at 215.
One of those 215-pounders will likely bump to fill the heavyweight spot at times until senior Colton Swanson works his way back from an injury.
Surra his main objective this year is for the kids to continue to improve, and if that happens, success will come with it.
“It’s about one percent gains,” said Surra. “Keith Ferraro talked about that a couple years ago at Clarion (University), about working for a one percent gain everyday. Then at the beginning of the school this year, our administration came out with that message — one percent gains in school
“Now, a percent gain is pretty small, but if we gain more than that by the end of season we’ll be doing pretty good. That might mean a new kid wins a match, but it also might mean Waylon Wehler wins a state medal.”
Time will tell what Surra and his wrestlers make of their season, but it appears the Dutchmen have has a fresh look at what their goals are for this season. And, that could translate into a strong showing come the end of the year in the postseason tournaments.
Surra will be assisted by Steve Simchick, Brian Fenton, Sam Miller and Josh Meyer.
St. Marys opens the dual meet portion of its schedule tonight at Punxsutawney.
ROSTER
Seniors: Lane Dellaquila, Kaden Snelick, Colton Swanson. Juniors: Hunter Chillelli, Isaac Dellaquila, Cole Neil, Waylon Wehler. Sophomores: Johnathan Bandy, Tristan Dilley, Dillon Kuhns, Dakota Larkham, Brycen Tucker, Zach Winslow, Andrew Wolfanger. Freshman: Aiden Beimel, Evan Caskey, Grant Jin, Ethan Ott, Jaden Wehler.