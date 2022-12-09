ST. MARYS — Not even a recent outbreak of the flu could slow down the St. Marys wrestling team, as the Flying Dutchmen racked up six pins Thursday night on their way to a season-opening 45-30 victory against visiting Punxsutawney.
St. Marys won eight of the three bouts and used a run of five straight wins — three pins — in the middle of the match to turn a 12-6 deficit into a commanding 33-12 lead.
The teams split the final four bouts from there, with Dutchmen Waylon Wehler and Bryson Tucker notching falls at 189 and 285, respectively, to finish off the win. Punxsy got a pin from Grant Miller (172) and a forfeit win by Ryan Kanouff (215) to get back within nine late at 39-30 before Tucker’s fall ended the night.
St. Marys’ match-turning run was sparked by freshman Jayce Walter, who picked up the biggest win of the night when he pinned Punxsy junior Dysen Gould in 2:49 at 127 with the Chucks’ holding a 12-6 lead.
Gould, a fourth-place finisher at the Class AAA Northwest Regional last year, looked to be in complete control as he built an 8-0 lead early in the second quarter.
However, Walter fought off his back and then reversed Gould to his back before securing the fall before the midway point of the period. The win sent the St. Marys bench onto a frenzy and seemed ti light a fire under the Dutchmen.
St. Marys proceeded to win the next four bouts as well — getting pins from Cole Neil (133) and Jaden Wehler (145), and a forfeit win by Ben Reynolds (139) — during that stretch to seize control of the match.
“Punxsutawney is always our first or second match of the year, and they always wrestle scrappy against us,” said St. Marys coach Dom Surra. “No matter how good we are or how good they are, it always seems like they come ready to wrestle us.
“But, the match of the night was Jayce Walter, who as a freshman has been wrestling really well for us. We’ve seen it, and known the ability was there, but it hadn’t necessarily equated to on the mat yet.
“The kid never stops wrestling and is a good scrambler, and you saw it tonight. In the first period I thought he was in a couple good positions where he had a chance to score and didn’t, then he made it happen. We’ll take it. He beta a really good kid who was a regional fourth-placer.
“That gave us a lot of steam going up through the middle I think and helped us carry through the rest of the night. And, I’m really proud of our guys generally, because in the last day we just got hit hard with sickness.
“We had three guys sent home from school, including two starters. So, we really had to step up and those extra bonus points like that at 127 really helped out tonight.”
Punxsy’s Hunter Dobson opened the night with a forfeit win at 107, while St. Marys’ Aiden Beimel countered with a 47-second of Nina Twigg at 114. Chucks freshman Jordan Rutan then bested that time by a second, as he decked Dutchman Michael Miller in 46 seconds at 121 to give Punxsy its last lead of the night at 12-6.
Walter followed with his huge win against Gould and it didn’t take St. Marys long after that to build its 33-12 lead as Neil pinned Nick Motter in 1:29 at 133; Reynolds got his forfeit at 139 and Jaden Wehler flattened David Kunselman in 1:02 at 145.
The longest bout of St. Marys’ run came at 152, where Andrew Wolfanger pulled out a had fought 7-2 win against Punxsy’s Brice Rowan.
The Chuck actually opened the scoring with a takedown, but Wolfanger managed to pull even with a reversal with 2.8 seconds left in the first period. It was all Wolfanger from there as he took the lead with and escape and takedown in the second before tacking on another takedown in the third.
Punxsy ended the Dutchmen run at 160, as John Elick wasted little time taking down Brandon Cook off the opening whistle to get a fall in 16 seconds.
Grant Miller made it two pins in two bouts for the Chucks, as he decked Isaac Dellaquila in a battle of top returnees for both teams. Dellaquila was injured in the process of being pinned and had to be helped off the mat following the match.
Miller’s pin pulled Punxsy back within nine at 33-24 with three bouts remaining, but returning state qualifier Waylon Wehler sealed the St. Marys’ win by pinning Ryan Kanouff in 27 seconds at 189.
The teams then split the final two weights. Punxsy’s Landon Martz received a forfeit win at 215. while St. Marys’ Bryson Tucker decked Austin Fischer in 1:25 at heavyweight to end the night.
“We wrestled well for our first time out, and I was real happy with all the guys,” said Punxsy coacj DJ Gould. “They were all out there battling and you get a move here or there, and it’s a different matchup. St. Marys is a really good team, though.”
Both teams are back in action Saturday in the same gym at St. Marys’ annual Kickoff Tournament.
ST. MARYS 45,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 30
107—Hunter Dobson (P) won by forfeit. (6-0)
114—Aiden Beimel (SM) pinned Nina Twigg, 0:47. (6-6)
121—Jordan Rutan (P) pinned Michel Miller, 0:46. (12-6)
127—Jayce Walter (SM) pinned Dysen Gould, 2:49. (12-12)
133—Cole Neil (SM) pinned Nick Motter, 1:29. (12-18)
139—Ben Reynolds (SM) won by forfeit. (12-24)
145—Jaden Wehler (SM) pinned David Kunselman, 1:02. (12-30)
152—Andrew Wolfanger (SM) dec. Brice Rowan, 7-2. (12-33)
160—John Elick (P) pinned Landon Cook, 0:16. (18-33)
172—Grant Miller (P) pinned Isaac Dellaquila, 1:14. (24-33)
189—Waylon Wehler (SM) pinned Ryan Kanouff, 0:27. (24-39)
215—Landon Martz (P) won by forfeit. (30-39)
285—Bryson Tucker (SM) pinned Austin Fischer. 1:25.