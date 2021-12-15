PUNXSUTAWNEY — The St. Marys wrestling team opened the dual meet portion of its schedule Tuesday night in Punxsutawney and used a half dozen bonus victories, including three in a row late, to come away with a 38-28 win against the Chucks.
The two teams each notched four wins in the first nine bouts, with their being no match at 132 in the second bout of the evening. That opening stretch saw Punxsutawney grab a 22-20 lead when Vincenzo Scott pinned Hunter Chellelli in 1:29 at 189 and Austin Fischer won by forfeit at 215.
However, St. Marys quickly countered with 18 straight points to put the match out of reach.
Bryson Tucker started that run by pinning Punxsy’s Matthew Grusky with one second left in the first period of their heavyweight matchup. Teammates Aiden Beimel and Dakota Larkham then promptly received forfeits at 106 and 113, respectively, as the lineup turned over.
Larkham’s forfeit win sealed the win for the Dutchmen before Punxsy’s Dysen Gould closed out the night by pinning Cole Neil in 1:11 at 120.
The match opened with forfeit wins by St. Marys’ Zach Winslow (126) and Punxsy’s David Kunselman (138) around there being no match at 132. Dutchman Andrew Wolfanger then tech falled Brice Rowan, 15-0, at 145 before teammate Lane Dellaquila notched a strong 9-3 win vs. Brady Smith at 152.
Punxsy got back on the board at 160 when Grant Miller posted a 9-1 major decision of Isaac Dellaquila to cut the Dutch’s lead to 14-10. The teams then traded falls, with Dutchman Waylon Wehler decking Landon Martz in 1:49 at 172 and Punxsy’s Vincenzo Scott flattening Hunter Chellelli in 1:29 at 189.
Fischer’s forfeit win at 215 then gave the Chucks their lone lead (22-20) before St. Marys put the match away.
St. Marys is back in action Thursday at Ridgway, while Punxsy hosts Johnsonburg on Thursday.
ST. MARYS 38,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 28
126—Zach Winslow (SM) won by forfeit. (6-0)
132—No match. (6-0)
138—David Kunselman (P) won by forfeit. (6-6)
145—Andrew Wolfanger (SM) tech fall. Brice Rowan, 15-0. (11-6)
152—Lane Dellaquila (SM) def. Brady Smith, 9-3. (14-6)
160—Grant Miller (P) maj. dec. Isaac Dellaquila, 9-1. (14-10)
172—Waylon Wehler (SM) pinned Landon Martz, 1:49. (20-10)
189—Vincenzo Scott (P) pinned Hunter Chellelli, 1:29. (20-16)
215—Austin Fischer (P) won by forfeit. (20-22)
285—Bryson Tucker (SM) pinned Matthew Grusky, 1:59. (26-22)
106—Aiden Beimel (SM) won by forfeit. (32-22)
113—Dakota Larkham (SM) won by forfeit. (38-22)
120—Dysen Gould (P) pinned Cole Neil, 1;11. (38-28).