ST. MARYS — The St. Marys wrestling program embarks on a new era this year, as the Flying Dutchmen — along with long-time rival Clearfield — have made the drop from Class 3A to 2A.
St. Marys and Clearfield had elected to continue to wrestle up in Class 3A in recent cycles despite having enrollment numbers that made them a 2A program, but both programs made the decision now was the best time to make the drop in classification.
And, both instantly become threats to perennial District 9 Class 2A power Brookville when it comes to the team tournament, as well as boasting deep lineups when the individual postseason rolls around.
“The AA thing is really exciting and districts is going to matter.” said veteran St. Marys coach Dom Surra. “Not that it didn’t matter before, but this feels different. I could tell at the AA coaches rules interpretation meeting that there was some excitement. People wanted to talk to us about AA and what districts will look like. The AA region will be pretty tough too, adding us and Clearfield, and General McLane is back to AA (in D-10).
“We’ve alway been AAA, and the last couple cycles we’ve been AA (enrollment-wise). Through some of my discussions with people I have a lot of respect for, and with our numbers they way they are, it was probably long overdue for us to drop down. And by numbers, I don’t mean our team numbers, just our enrollment numbers.
“It was getting harder and harder to compete with the bigger schools, some of which had whole teams wrestling year round. We have a few that kids doing that, but a lot are playing other sports.”
Surra welcomes back a veteran squad — one that featured eight returning starters — to aide in the transition down to Class AA. The Flying Dutchmen lost just two wrestlers to graduation in regional qualifier Lane Dellaquila (24-7) and Kaden Snelick (11-8).
That experienced group is just one facet of the Dutchmen roster, which is the largest Surra has ever had and sits at 27 entering the season.
“This is the biggest roster I’ve ever had by far,” said Surra. “In our best years, we might have had 23-24 kids but only ever had 21-22 available at any time. We have some depth this year, and for us as a staff, that’s really exciting.
“We’ve been really good the last couple years, but we have always had a couple holes to plug. We should be able to field a full lineup this year and have eight starters returning from last year. We also have a couple freshmen who are going to contribute and our staff did a really good job shaking the bushes and recovering some kids who use to wrestle that have been off for a year or two.
“We started off with a couple kids like that last year, and that has sort of grown. I think some excitement has built around the team because of that. A lot has to play out yet, but on face value it looks good on paper. But, you don’t wrestle on paper, you wrestle on the mat.”
Chief among St. Marys’ returnees are senior Waylon Wehler (33-4) and sophomore Aiden Beimel (27-5), both of whom won district and regional titles on their way to reaching the PIAA Class AAA Championships. That marked just the second time in program history (the other being 2000) St. Marys had two regional champs.
Senior Isaac Dellaquila (18-16), junior Cole Neil (17-14) and sophomore Andrew Wolfanger (23-10) are also returning regional qualifiers.
“We had a good regional tournament last year, even outside our champs,” said Surra. “We had guys who with another win would have been wrestling for third and fourth or be in the consy semis.
“We train to peak, and I was just talking to one of my freshmen here about that. The high school season is a long season, and it’s grueling to some extent. So, you have take care of yourself. When it comes to our training practices, we do it so we try peak at the right time.”
The Dutchmen lineup will open with senior Isaac Beyer at 107. Beyer, who didn’t wrestle as a junior, went 9-3 as a sophomore two years ago.
Beimel has bumped up to 114 this season, while freshman Jayce Walter looks to be the starter at 121 with fellow freshman Michael Miller backing him up.
A trio of a wrestlers — freshmen AJ Himes and Cullen Catalone and Neil — are in the mix at 127 and 133, with sophomore Ben Reynolds following at 139. Freshman Jace Meyer will back up Reynolds.
Sophomore Jaden Wehler looks to get the nod at 145, with junior Dillon Kuhns providing depth at that weight.
Surra then has a logjam of wrestlers, including several veterans, between 152 and 160.
Wolfanger and junior Tristan Dilley (3-4) are the frontrunners at 152, with sophomores Grant Jim (0-2) and Garrett Nussbaum and freshman Landon Cook adding depth.
Isaac Dellaquila will be at 160, while fellow senior Hunter Chillelli (3-11) serving as his backup. Waylon Wehler returns at 172, with freshman Owen Thompson being his backup.
Sophomore Evan Caskey (0-4) and junior Bryson Tucker (6-8) look to open the season at 189 and 215, respectively, while senior Alex Lukaschunis returns after missing the last two seasons. He will start the year at 285 but likely drop to 215 at some point. Lukaschunis went 20-15 as a freshman and made it to regionals. Sophomores Ethan Ott (2-14) and Aiden McAlee provide depth at heavyweight.
“We have a lot of promise, but at the end of the day, we have a lot of work to do,” said Surra. “Potential is only potential. You actually have to do the work, and so far our guys are doing that work. But, I want to see how it is January and February.
“Our goal is to win a district team title. Brookville is obviously is the king of AA and has been for a very long time. They have a very good program and well-coached. We want to be part of that conversation, though, and if we don’t win team districts, I think individual districts we definitely have a shot.”
St. Marys opens its season Thursday night at home against Punxsutawney, one of three D-9 teams that remain in Class 3A along with DuBois and Bradford.
ROSTER
Seniors: Isaac Beyer, Hunter Chillelli, Isaac Dellaquila, Alex Lukaschunis, Cole Neil, Waylon Wehler. Juniors: Tristan Dilley, Dillon Kuhns, Andrew Wolfanger, Bryson Tucker, Tyler Reed, Owen Tamburlin. Sophomores: Evan Caskey, Aiden McAlee, Grant Jin, Aiden Beimel, Alex Nussbaum, Ethan Ott, Ben Reynolds, Jaden Wehler. Freshmen: Cullen Catalone, Landon Cook, Owen Thompson, AJ Himes, Jace Meyer, Michael Miller, Jayce Walter.