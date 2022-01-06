PORT ALLEGANY — The St. Marys wrestling team ran its record to 4-0 with a 39-30 victory Tuesday night at Port Allegany.
St. Marys won seven of the 13 bouts and scored bonus points in all seven of those wins to dispatch of the Gators, who fell to 2-2.
Port opened the night with a forfeit win by Kevin Burgess at 132 only to see the Dutchmen rattle off three straight wins to grab a 15-6 lead.
Jaden Wehler pinned Peyton Stiles in 3:59 at 138, while Andrew Wolfanger notched a 16-0 tech fall of Ian Dynda in 4:20 at 145. Teammate Lane Dellaquila major decisioned Dyaton Sherwood, 12-4, at 152 to put the Dutch up nine.
The Gators countered with back-to-back wins to even things at 15-15 before the teams traded pins. St. Marys got falls from Waylon Wehler (189) and Bryson Tucker (285) to tale leads of 21-15 and 27-21 before a second-period fall by Aiden Beimel in 2:32 at 106 gave St. Marys the lead for good at 33-21.
Zachary Winslow sealed the Dutchmen’s overall victory when he decked Christian Rothermel in 1:29 at 120.
“Our guys had a really good team win tonight,” said St. Marys coach Dominic Surra. “We could not have drawn up the match the way it played out. We had a number of kids step up and get bonus point wins early in the dual meet, which gave our guys an opportunity to win. We had to overcome tonight, we relied on each other and pulled out a big team win.
“It took the entire team tonight to win the dual. Zachary Winslow pulled out a huge win to seal the deal for us tonight. Our team has been working very hard and improving every day and hard work pays off.”
St. Marys’ home match tonight against Bradford has been postponed because of COVID-related issues at Bradford. The Dutchmen will now return to action this weekend at the Mid-Winter Mayhem Tournament at IUP’s Kovalchick Center.
ST. MARYS 39,
PORT ALLEGANY 30
132—Kevin Burgess (PA) won by forfeit. (6-0)
138—Jaden Wehler (SM) pinned Peyton Stiles, 3:59. (6-6)
145—Andrew Wolfanger (SM) tech. fall Ian Dynda, 16-0 (4:20). (6-11)
152—Lane Dellaquila (SM) maj. dec. Dyaton Sherwood, 12-4. (6-15)
160—Caleb Furgeson (PA) pinned Kaden Snelick, 2:59. (12-15)
172—Gavin Burgess (PA) dec. Isaac Dellaquila, 6-3. (15-15)
189—Waylon Wehler (SM) pinned Logan Hurlburt, 0:50. (15-21)
215—Miska Young (PA) pinned Ethna Ott, 1:27. (21-21)
285—Bryson Tucker (SM) pinned Carson Neely, 0:56. (21-27)
106—Aiden Beimel (SM) pinned Ian O’Shea, 2:32. (21-33)
113—Kai Stauffer (PA) dec. Dakota Larkham, 8-1. (24-33)
120—Zachary Winslow (SM) pinned Christian Rothermel, 1:29. (24-39)
126—Chase Weimer (PA) won by forfeit. (30-39)