ST. MARYS — St. Marys senior Kendall Young tossed a 5-inning perfect game Wednesday as the Lady Dutch upended Bradford, 14-0, to improve to 7-0 on the season.
Young needed just 51 pitches (47 strikes) to blanks the Lady Owls, striking out 13 of the 15 batters she faced.
She was backed by offense that coupled eight hits with nine walks and two Bradford errors.
The Lady Dutch scored all the runs they need in the first when they pushed six across against Bradford’s Kali Dixon. St. Marys added three more runs in he third before putting the 10-run mercy rule into play with a 5-run fourth to make it 14-0.
Lindsey Reiter led the St. Marys attack, going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs two runs scored. Avery Eckels also had two hits and a RBI, while Shannon Kiser was 1-for-3 with three RBIs.
Addison Beimel, Olivia Eckels and Gianna Surra all added a hit and RBI in the win, with Surra scoring three times.
St. Marys is back in action Friday at home against Clarion.
ST. MARYS 14,
BRADFORD 0, 5 innings
Score by Innings
Bradford 000 00 — 0
St. Marys 630 05 — 14
Bradford—0
Benson cf 2000, Johnson c 2000, Dixon p 2000, Dougherty 3b 2000, Deming ss 2000, Persichini 2b 2000, Craig rf 1000, Miller dp 1000, Brown lf 1000. Totals: 15-0-0-0.
St. Marys—14
Rosa DePrater rf 2000, Addison Beimel rf 2211, Olivia Eckels 2b 2311, Kendall Young p 1001, Gianna Surra c 3311, Shanon Kiser dp-3b 3113, Lindsey Reiter 1b 4222, Molly Hanslovan ss 3101, Avery Eckels 3b-ss 2121, Jianna Gerg cf 2101. Totals: 24-14-8-12.
Errors: Bradford 2, SMA 0. 2B: Reiter. HBP: Young. SB: DePrater 2, Beimel 3, Surra 2, Hanslovan, A. Eckels, Gerg.
Pitching
Bradford: Dixon-4 IP, 8 H, 14 R, 5 ER, 9 BB, 5 SO, 1 HB.
SMA: Kendall Young-5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 13 SO.
Winning pitcher: Young. Losing pitcher: Dixon.
Here is a look at other softball action on Wednesday:
ECC 16,
Brockway 0,
4 innings
ST. MARYS — Elk County Catholic used a balanced offensive attack and a strong effort in the circle by the duo of Emily Mourer and Mackenzie Bille to knock off Brockway 14-1 in 4 innings at Benzinger Park.
Mourer tossed the first three innings, allowing one earned run on one hit whike striking out six and walking three to get the win. Bille then came in to throw the fourth, allowing one hit while striking out one and walking one.
The Lady Crusaders’ offensive attack was headlined by a Mourer grand slam in a 9-run bottom of the first that quickly gave ECC all the momentum. Ellie Baron added a solo homer in the second.
Sofiya Cherry and Sydney Alexander each had two hits for ECC, with Alexander smacking a double and Cherry driving in a run. Mya Pistner added two RBis and two runs while walking three times, with Lucy Klawuhn chipping in a hit and two RBIs.
Mecca Smith and Josie Orinko had the lone hits for the Lady Rovers.
Both teams are back in action today. Elk County (5-3) hosts Kane today, while Brockway (2-6) plays at Brookville.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 16,
BROCKWAY 1, 4 innings
Score by Innings
Brockway 001 0 — 1
ECC 923 2 —:16
* There was 1 out when game ended
Brockway—1
Amanda Decker ss 1000, Rheanna Spinda cf 2000, Mecca Smith c 2010, Stephanie Stage lf 2000, Taylor Rhed 1b 1000, Meghan Hertel p 1000, Mallory Smith ph 1000, Lilly Heilbrun 3b 1000, Kassi Tucker p 0000, Josie Orinko rf 2010, Kalina Powell 2b 1100. Totals: 14-1-2-1.
ECC—16
Lucy Klawuhn ss 1212, Alexa Chamberlin ss 1111, Sofiya Cherry c 3021, Caitlyn Vollmer c 0000, Lydia Anderson 1b 1101, Raegan Weaver 1b 2000, Emily Mourer p 1114, Mackenzie Bille p 2110, Sydney Alexander 3b 3220, Jenna Schatz ph 1000, Ellie Baron lf-rf 2111, Rylie Belsole rf 0200, Tessa Fledderman cf 1100, Sarah Hasselman cf 2110, Mya Pistner 2b 0202, Reagan Bauer rf-lf 1101, Josie Lawrie lf 1011. Totals: 22-16-11-14.
Errors: Brockway 1, ECC 0. 2B: Alexander, Lawrie. HR: Mourer, Baron. SF: Pistner. SB: Klawuhn, Anderson, Alexander 2, Pistner.
Pitching
Brockway: Meghan Hertel-3 IP, 8 H, 14 R, 11 ER, 7BB, 1 SO; Kassi Tucker-1/3 IP, 3 H,2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Mourer. Losing pitcher: Hertel.