DUBOIS — The St. Marys and Treasure lake football programs squared off in CPYFL action Saturday afternoon at Laird Field and battled to a split on the day.
Treasure Lake won the opening junior varsity game, 27-7, the host Titans saw the St. Marys Stallions capture the win in the varsity contest, 41-12.
The Titans jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter of the JV game, and for the second week in a row began putting in its reserves before the first 10 minutes were complete.
Landon Liddle opened the scoring on a 16-yard touchdown run on a reverse. Jordan Lockett added the extra-point run to make it 7-0. Treasure Lake then doubled its lead when Colton Michaux scored from eight yards out and Parker Hess hauled in an extra-point pass from Liddle.
Liddle found the end zone a second before the end of the opening quarter, returning a punt 25 yards for a touchdown. Liddle then hit Mason Blasco for the extra point to give the Titans a 21-0 lead.
St. Marys found the end zone in the second quarter as Rylan Layne ripped off a 23-yard TD run. Trevor Cheatle added the extra-point run to make it 21-7, which proved to be the score at the half.
Treasure Lake held the Stallions scoreless in the second half while adding one final score on the opening drive of the third quarter when Liddle took a jet sweep 34 yards to house to set the final at 27-7.
The Titan JVs improved to 3-0 with the win, while St. Marys fell to 1-2.
The varsity teams then hit the field and traded touchdowns in the first quarter.
Treasure Lake scored first when Sean Micale took a pitch and scampered 64 yards. The Titans extra point try was no good.
St. Marys countered with a 42-yard touchdown pass by TJ Gornati to Max Jovenitti, but its extra point try also failed as the game was tied 6-6 after 10 minutes.
St. Marys then seized control of the game with 16 unanswered points in the second quarter to take a 22-6 advantage to the half.
Gornati played a part in the first of those second-quarter scores, hitting Chase Herzing for a 26-yard touchdown. Chase VamnAlstine’s 2-point kick put the Stallions up 14-6.
St. Marys then got a safety on a blocked punt before Bruno Stager scored on a 9-yard run to set the halftime score.
The Stallions continued to add on in the third, scoring two more times on a Stager 24-yard run and Gornati 23-yard TD pass to Jovenitti. Gornati added the extra-point run after that second score to give St. Marys a commanding 35-6 lead after three quarters.
Treasure Lake got back on the scoreboard in the fourth when Micale scored again — this time on a 59-yard jaunt.
St. Marys then closed out the scoring on a 21-yard touchdown run by Jakob Gerg.
The Stallion varsity squad is now 3-0 on the season, while Treasure Lake is 1-2.
Treasure Lake hosts Brockway Saturday, while St. Marys welcomes DuBois to Dutch Country Stadium.