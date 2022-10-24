BROCKWAY — Undefeated Johnsonburg entered Saturday night’s Central Pennsylvania Youth Football League championship game against St. Marys as heavy favorites, looking to win its fourth varsity title in five years and second in a row.
The Shamrocks sported an 8-0 record, including a 34-6 rout of St. Marys in the regular season, but the Stallions came ready to play Saturday night at Brockway’s Frank Varischetti Field and proved why the old adage “that’s why you play the game” is often spoken in the sports world.
Johnsonburg found the going tough against the St. Marys this time around in a game that was scoreless deep into the fourth quarter. That’s when Stallion Bruno Stager ripped off a 56-yard touchdown run with 5:51 to play for the game’s only points as St. Marys took home the title with 6-0 victory.
The Stallions held the Shamrocks to just six first down and 153 total yards, all on the ground, with a third of that coming on a 51-yard run by Owen Steger on Johnsonburg’s first play of the game. Johnsonburg mustered just 102 yards on 37 carries from there to finished off a 9-1 campaign.{/span}
Both teams had backs go over the century mark on the ground. Stager had 14 carries for 129 yards and the lone TD of the game for the Stallions, while Steger posted 20 totes for 131 yards for the Shamrocks.
“We turned it around,” said St. Marys assistant coach Jake Stager. “This is the youngest (varsity) team in the league. They gutted it out and showed a lot of heart. That is a great Burg team, and the preparation for this was big — staying healthy, doing the right things. it was an all-around thing.”
“Back in August, we didn’t even know if we were going to have enough helmets to play,” said Stallions head coach Denny Gregori. “We had all kinds of situations going on, but stuck together and a lot of the local teams helped us out too. I think it was just a team effort. We teach family, and preach it all the time. These guys stuck together, and we played hard and evolved over the whole season. This is what the result was.
“They (Shamrocks) smoked us pretty good the first time. But, at the beginning of the season we just weren’t gelling yet and had a lot of new kids that hadn’t even played football. So, we had kids in different positions and throughout the year kept working with them, and they figured it out. We just worked hard, and this is what it’s all about.”
St. Marys got the ball to open the game and picked up a pair of first downs thanks to the running of Steger and Troy Herzing, who combined for 27 yards before the Stallions were forced to punt at the Johnsonburg 45.
The Shamrocks got the ball at their own 28 after a 17-yard boot, and Steger promptly ripped off a 51-yard run on the first play to put his team at the St. Marys 21. It looked like Johnsonburg might be primed for another big night, but the Stallions had other things in mind.
Johnsonburg mustered just one yard on its next three runs before Xavier Stockman threw incomplete on fourth down, as the St. Marys defense made a stand.
Stager then ripped off an 18-yard run, but disaster struck the Stallions on the ensuing play as they fumbled a pitch. Johnsonburg’s David Kennedy pounced on the loose ball late in the first quarter to give the Shamrocks prime field position at the St. Marys 30.
Runs of eight and five yards by Steger put the Shamrocks in the red zone at the 14 as the first quarter ended. St. Marys defense once again came up big, though, as they held Steger to one yard and Jace Zimmerman to no gain on the first two plays of the second quarter.
Stockman then went to the air on fourth-and-3 at the 13, but teammate Liam Kilpeck couldn’t quite come up with a catch in the end zone as Johnsonburg turned the ball over on downs for a second straight time deep in Stallions territory.
Defense continued to rule the rest of the first half. St. Marys punted on its final two possessions of the half, while the Shamrocks were stopped on downs two more times in St. Marys territory as the teams went to the half scoreless.
Johnsonburg took a chance to jump-start its offense to start the third quarter and went for it on fourth-and-12 from its own 23. Steger ripped off an 11-yard run, but the Stallions tackled him just short of the first down stick.
The big stop gave St. Marys its best field position of the game at the Johnsonburg 38, and the Stallions quickly went to the air for the first time. Quarterback TJ Gornati hit Mikal Wingo for three yards before finding Max Jovenitti for 20 on a swing pass.
Jovenitti’s catch put the Stallions in the red zone at the 15, but they were unable to capitalize as the Johnsonburg defense made a big stand of its own. Gornati was sacked by Stockman for a 4-yard loss on fourth-and-2 at the 7.
Johnsonburg then put together a long 13-play drive that ate up 7:16 off the clock around the quarter change. Steger did a bulk of that work with 10 carries for 42 yards. Unfortunately for the Shamrocks, Steger was tackled for a 1-yard gain on fourth-and-2 at the St. Marys 46, as they once again turned the ball over on downs.
Gornati then ran for three yards for St. Marys before an illegal shift penalty backed up the Stallions five yards.
That’s when Stager changed the whole complexion of the game. He took a sweep left, broke through the initial line of defense and sprinted down the Stallions sideline for a 56-yard touchdown with 5:51 to play. St. Marys’ 2-point try failed though, as it led 6-0.
Now trailing, Johnsonburg got a nice kickoff return by Charlie Steger to the St. Marys 47, but Stager once again came up big for the Stallions as he tackled Zimmerman for a 4-yard loss on second down.
Johnsonburg went right back to Zimmerman, who broke off a 10-yard run to set up fourth-and-3 at the St. Marys 40. Zimmerman once again got the call, but the Stallions tackled him just short of the first down to get the ball back with 3:01 to play.
The Shamrocks never got another chance on offense, as St. Marys ran out the clock from there with three first downs — getting runs of 7, 6 and 18 yards by Stager to notch each of those first downs to ice the game.
ST. MARYS STALLIONS 6,
JOHNSONBURG SHAMROCKS 0
Score by Quarters
St. Marys 0 0 0 6 — 6
Johnsonburg 0 0 0 0 — 0
Fourth Quarter
SM—Bruno Stager 56 run (run failed), 5:51.
SM J
First downs 8 6
Rushes-yards 36-160 38-147
Comp-Att-Int 2-2-0 1-5-0
Passing Yards 23 6
Total Plays-Yards 38-183 43-153
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 4-0
Punts 3-22.0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 2-10 1-5.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
St. Marys—Bruno Stager 14-129, Troy Herzing 12-42, TJ Gornati 5-(-7), Mikal Wingo 2-7, Chase Micale 1-0, Team 2-(-11).
Johnsonburg—Owen Steger 20-131, Xaver Stockman 4-12, Jace Zimmerman 13-10, Liam Kilpeck 1-(-6).
PASSING
St. Marys—TJ Gornati 2 of 2, 23 yards.
Johnsonburg—Xavier Stockman 1 of 5, 6 yards.
RECEIVING
St. Marys—Max Jovenitti 1-20, Mikal Wingo 1-3.
Johnsonburg—Liam Kilpeck 1-6.
INTERCEPTIONS
St. Marys—None.
Johnsonburg—None.