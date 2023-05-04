DuBOIS — After finishing as the state Class A runner-ups last season, DuBois Central Catholic softball head coach George Heigel put together a tough schedule for the Lady Cardinals this year with high expectations for another postseason run. One of those matchups happened to be on Wednesday as Class 6A State College came to Heindl Field to play DCC, handing the Lady Cardinals its first loss of the year, 10-6, in nine innings.
After the Lady Cardinals went up 3-0 after the first three innings, the Lady Lions started its comeback, eventually taking a 5-4 lead before DCC would tie things up in the bottom of the seventh to send it in to extras. But the Lady Lions would then use a five-run top of the ninth to put away the Lady Cardinals, eventually winning by the 10-6 margin.
DuBois Central Catholic also had six errors on the day that State College took advantage of as both teams battled amid the raindrops and cold temps.
“We play these teams for these kinds of circumstances — to play against good pitchers, against a quality defensive team and a team that started hitting it towards the end,” Heigel said of State College. “But we surely didn’t help ourselves with errors. There were (six) errors in the book but there were a lot more mental errors that led to additional runs that they shouldn’t have had.”
Rylee Kulbatsky pitched the full nine innings for DCC, as did her circle counterpart in Addy Harpster. Kulbatsky allowed the 14 hits and 10 runs — five of which were earned due to the errors — while walking four and striking out six.
“I thought early in the game Rylee worked ahead in the count and was spotting her pitches really good,” Heigel said. “And at the end of the game, we were having trouble getting her spin pitches over and they started teeing off on some things.”
Two of DCC’s errors came in the top of the first but they were able to get out of the inning without any damage. That led to the DCC bats starting hot as Kali Franklin led off with a triple and Jessy Frank drew a walk. Melia Mitskavich then drew another walk with one out to load the bases as Rose Whipple got a walk of her own to bring in Franklin for the 1-0 lead. One batter later, a Lydia Morgan sac fly to right made it 2-0 Lady Cardinals.
The Lady Cardinals then took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the second after Lauren Davidson led off the inning with a double down the third base line and Lexi Berta followed that with an RBI single. But the DCC bats would go cold for the next six innings, racking up only two hits until the bottom of the ninth.
State College cut the DCC lead to 3-2 in the top of the fourth as a double steal scored the first run — Ava Babcock was thrown out trying to reach second but Tori Kroboth made it home from third. After a couple of DCC errors, a Meredith Meengs sac bunt scored Gabi Todd.
With Harpster holding the Lady Cardinal bats at bay, State College took a 4-3 lead in the top of the fifth. Jessica Hawbaker led off with a single and Sydney Wells drew a walk on four straight pitches. Harpster’s groundout to third advanced the runners as a two out single by Todd plated Hawbaker and Wells for the 4-3 Lady Lions lead.
Central Catholic tied it back up in the bottom of the fifth as Kayley Risser led off with a single. Similar to the Lady Lions in the top half of the inning, Mitskavich then walked on four straight pitches and a Whipple chopper to second moved both DCC runners up. Risser then scored on a passed ball to tie it at 4-4 but DCC was unable to retake the lead.
Wells’ RBI single in the top of the sixth gave State College a 5-4 advantage — a lead they would hold until the bottom of the seventh.
Frank was able to reach base on a Lady Lions errant throw to first. That allowed Mitskavich to hit a rope to the center/right gap, scoring Frank all the way from first as her double tied the game up once again.
“Melia Mitskavich had a big hit — a double in the gap in right/center,” Heigel said. “That was a big hit. And we had some good points in the game.”
Mitskavich would get to third on a wild pitch, but Harpster struck out Marina Hanes to send the game to extras.
A scoreless eighth was followed by State College’s five-run ninth as the entire lineup got to the plate with four hits, the last of which was Harpster helping out her own cause with an RBI double to give the visitors a 10-5 lead.
The last ditch effort by the Lady Cardinals in the bottom of the ninth saw them score one run — a Whipple RBI single up the middle — but State College would hang on for the 10-6 win.
“If you’re going to have a game like this, it’s better to have it in early May instead of late May or early June,” Heigel said. “You learn from your mistakes, hopefully. I pointed out some things (to the team) ... We’ve got to clean some things up and just play more mentally sound. We can’t have (six) errors and beat anybody good — and especially when you only have seven or eight hits. So it’s a learning experience. But again, that’s why we have this kind of schedule that we do.”
The Lady Cardinals also celebrated Senior Night prior to the game as they honored its lone senior in Rose Whipple.
“Rose bats No. 5 in our lineup and plays pretty solid defensively at first base,” Heigel said. “In the last inning there she had an RBI single up the middle. I hope she continues to be able to square the ball up and hit throughout the next month and a half.”
DuBois Central Catholic (12-1) is scheduled, weather pending, to play at Kane today. After that, the Lady Cardinals will play its crosstown rival DuBois on Saturday in the annual City Classic games.
“We’ll have a practice or two before the DuBois game and hopefully we come out and execute a lot better defensively,” Heigel said.
STATE COLLEGE 10,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 6, 9 innings
Score by Innings
SC 000 221 005 — 10
DCC 210 010 101 — 6
State College—10
Jessica Hawbaker ss 6232, Sydney Wells 3b 5222, Addy Harpster p 6021, Tori Kroboth cf 6120, Ava Babcock c 3010, Harper Campbell cr 0100, Gabi Todd rf 4122, Brooke Weaver dp 5110, Meredith Meengs 2b 3012, Ruby True pr 0100, Gabby McTavish lf 4100, Kennedy Stahl 1b (flex) 0000. Totals: 42-10-14-9.
DuBois Central Catholic—6
Kali Franklin ss 5110, Jessy Frank c 4310, Kayley Risser cf 5120, Melia Mitskavich 3b 3011, Rose Whipple 1b 4012, Lydia Morgan lf 3001, Marina Hanes rf 5000, Lauren Davidson 2b 4110, Lexi Berta dp 3011, Rylee Kulbatsky p (flex) 0000. Totals: 36-6-8-5.
Errors: SC 2, DCC 6. LOB: SC 12, DCC 10. 2B: Kroboth, Meengs, Hawbaker, Harpster; Davidson, Mitskavich. 3B: Franklin. SAC: Meengs. SF: Meengs; Morgan. SB: Kroboth. CS: Babcock (by Frank).
Pitching
State College: Addy Harpster-9 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 6 BB, 7 SO.
DuBois Central Catholic: Rylee Kulbatsky-9 IP, 14 H, 10 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 6 SO.
Winning pitcher: Harpster. Losing pitcher: Kulbatsky.