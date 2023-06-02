Steis hummingbird speedway pic

St.Marys Pure Stock driver Tim Steis recorded one of his biggest feature wins of his career last Saturday night when he captured the Pure Stock Special that paid $1,000 to win at Hummingbird Speedway.

 Photo courtesy Joe Nowak

REYNOLDSVILLE — A $1,000 to win Pure Stock special and the first visit of the season for the Young Guns Jr Sprints headlined the third night of racing at Hummingbird Speedway Saturday night.

It was also the return of former flagman Bob “The Bandit” Connor to the stand, filling in for Earl “The Squirrel” Jackson, who became a first-time Dad Friday night.

In the $1,000/win special for the Brian Savino Motorsports Pure Stocks, it was the No. 34 of Tim Steis collecting his second win in as many races at the Bird and the $1,000 payday. The win for Steis made it six wins in seven total races run so far in 2023.

In the Young Guns Jr Sprints, Nolan Minnich captured the checkered flag in the Open Class, while Karley Miller did so in the Stock Class. All of the other feature winners on the night took their first trips to Carns Powersports Victory Lane this season.

Nick Erskine became the third different driver to win in the Swanson Heavy Truck Repair Semi Late Model division so far this season. In the Srock Contracting Super Late Models, it was Paul Kot taking the checkers, and also becoming the third different driver to win in the division.

The same could be said for Royce Stanley Jr., who collected his first win of the season in the Andy Man’s Car Care Economods, adding his name to the 2023 win list. Ben Lehane became just the second different winner of the season to win in the Four-Cylinder division. The win was Lehane’s first of his career.

Speedway Notes: A total of 69 cars were on-hand for our Memorial Day weekend race. That breaks down to: 6 Young Guns Jr Sprints, 15 Pure Stocks, 8 Semi Late Models, 11 Super Late Models, 10 Economods, 19 Four-Cylinders. We will be back in action this coming Saturday, June 3rd, with a regular 6-division program.

There will be Kids Power Wheels Races that will be run at intermission. It will be a non-points night for the Pure Stocks because of a special at Marion Center. Gates open at 4:00 with racing beginning at 7:00. The Sub Hub Kids Club gets underway every Saturday night at 6pm by the pit gate entrance.

It is a great place to take your kids to do some fun kids club activities as well as meet some drivers prior to racing getting started.

For more information, call the track office at (814) 653-8400 or visit the tracks' website at www.hummingbirdspeedway.com.

Results:

Young Guns Jr Sprint

Open Class

1. Nolan Minnich

2. Blake Buckel

Young Guns Jr Sprints

Stock Class

1. Karley Miller

2. Deryk Jones

3. Kaylan Burkett

4. Lincoln Hetrick

Brian Savino Motorsports

Pure Stocks

1. Tim Steis

2. Jake Foradori

3. Dustin Challingsworth

4. Jenna Pfaff

5t. Andy Frey

6. Ashley Kilhoffer

7. Renae Meyer

8. Wayne Truitt

9. Josh Fields

10. Dominic Marchiori

11. Caleb Bloom

12. Mitch Stiles

13. Al Pacer

14. Devin Dickey

15. Mike Anderson

Swanson Heavy Truck Repair

Semi Late Models

1. Nick Erskine

2. Nick Loffredo

3. Jarid Ivory

4. Kyle Shannon

5. Paul Ivory

6. Dan Smeal

7. Adam Nixon

8. Doug Surra

Srock Contracting

Super Late Models

1. Paul Kot

2. Doug Eck

3. Joe Loffredo

4. Dwayne Brooks

5. Bob Dorman

6. Clay Ruffo

7. Jon Rohacevich

8. Dennis Curry

9. Cregen Brady

10. Rich Runyan Jr.

11. Orvis Newcome lll

Andy Man’s Car

Care Economods

1. Royce Stanley Jr.

2. Gary Miller Jr.

3. Ed Vogel

4. Dave Lowe

5. Bob McMillen

6. Chip Davis

7. Nate Fleck

8. Dennis Asel

9. Johnny Lindenpitz

10. Orin Taylor

Four-Cylinders

1. Ben Lehane

2. Issac Irvin

3. Justin Finland

4. Michael Young

5. Camden Frantz

6. Kevin Piper

7. Adam Pluebell

8. Sam Fye

9. Travis Timko

10. William Kephart

11. Shawn Shank

12. Heidi Miller

13. Louis Young

14. Devon Trayer

15. Shawn Hadden

16. Josh Lindemuth

17. Bruce Long

18. Cody Baughman

19. Jim Boyer

