REYNOLDSVILLE — A $1,000 to win Pure Stock special and the first visit of the season for the Young Guns Jr Sprints headlined the third night of racing at Hummingbird Speedway Saturday night.
It was also the return of former flagman Bob “The Bandit” Connor to the stand, filling in for Earl “The Squirrel” Jackson, who became a first-time Dad Friday night.
In the $1,000/win special for the Brian Savino Motorsports Pure Stocks, it was the No. 34 of Tim Steis collecting his second win in as many races at the Bird and the $1,000 payday. The win for Steis made it six wins in seven total races run so far in 2023.
In the Young Guns Jr Sprints, Nolan Minnich captured the checkered flag in the Open Class, while Karley Miller did so in the Stock Class. All of the other feature winners on the night took their first trips to Carns Powersports Victory Lane this season.
Nick Erskine became the third different driver to win in the Swanson Heavy Truck Repair Semi Late Model division so far this season. In the Srock Contracting Super Late Models, it was Paul Kot taking the checkers, and also becoming the third different driver to win in the division.
The same could be said for Royce Stanley Jr., who collected his first win of the season in the Andy Man’s Car Care Economods, adding his name to the 2023 win list. Ben Lehane became just the second different winner of the season to win in the Four-Cylinder division. The win was Lehane’s first of his career.
Speedway Notes: A total of 69 cars were on-hand for our Memorial Day weekend race. That breaks down to: 6 Young Guns Jr Sprints, 15 Pure Stocks, 8 Semi Late Models, 11 Super Late Models, 10 Economods, 19 Four-Cylinders. We will be back in action this coming Saturday, June 3rd, with a regular 6-division program.
There will be Kids Power Wheels Races that will be run at intermission. It will be a non-points night for the Pure Stocks because of a special at Marion Center. Gates open at 4:00 with racing beginning at 7:00. The Sub Hub Kids Club gets underway every Saturday night at 6pm by the pit gate entrance.
It is a great place to take your kids to do some fun kids club activities as well as meet some drivers prior to racing getting started.
For more information, call the track office at (814) 653-8400 or visit the tracks’ website at www.hummingbirdspeedway.com. You can also follow the track on Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok.
Results:
Young Guns Jr Sprint
Open Class
1. Nolan Minnich
2. Blake Buckel
Young Guns Jr Sprints
Stock Class
1. Karley Miller
2. Deryk Jones
3. Kaylan Burkett
4. Lincoln Hetrick
Brian Savino Motorsports
Pure Stocks
1. Tim Steis
2. Jake Foradori
3. Dustin Challingsworth
4. Jenna Pfaff
5t. Andy Frey
6. Ashley Kilhoffer
7. Renae Meyer
8. Wayne Truitt
9. Josh Fields
10. Dominic Marchiori
11. Caleb Bloom
12. Mitch Stiles
13. Al Pacer
14. Devin Dickey
15. Mike Anderson
Swanson Heavy Truck Repair
Semi Late Models
1. Nick Erskine
2. Nick Loffredo
3. Jarid Ivory
4. Kyle Shannon
5. Paul Ivory
6. Dan Smeal
7. Adam Nixon
8. Doug Surra
Srock Contracting
Super Late Models
1. Paul Kot
2. Doug Eck
3. Joe Loffredo
4. Dwayne Brooks
5. Bob Dorman
6. Clay Ruffo
7. Jon Rohacevich
8. Dennis Curry
9. Cregen Brady
10. Rich Runyan Jr.
11. Orvis Newcome lll
Andy Man’s Car
Care Economods
1. Royce Stanley Jr.
2. Gary Miller Jr.
3. Ed Vogel
4. Dave Lowe
5. Bob McMillen
6. Chip Davis
7. Nate Fleck
8. Dennis Asel
9. Johnny Lindenpitz
10. Orin Taylor
Four-Cylinders
1. Ben Lehane
2. Issac Irvin
3. Justin Finland
4. Michael Young
5. Camden Frantz
6. Kevin Piper
7. Adam Pluebell
8. Sam Fye
9. Travis Timko
10. William Kephart
11. Shawn Shank
12. Heidi Miller
13. Louis Young
14. Devon Trayer
15. Shawn Hadden
16. Josh Lindemuth
17. Bruce Long
18. Cody Baughman
19. Jim Boyer