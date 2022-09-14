NEW BETHLEHEM — Three first-half goals and holding off an early charge by the home team, the Brockway Lady Rovers soccer team improved to 4-0 with a 3-1 win at Redbank Valley Tuesday night.
Of the 10 shots on goal allowed by the Lady Rovers, nine came in the first half and probably the majority of those in the game’s first 10 to 15 minutes.
But Brockway battled through the scoring threats and scored twice in the final 17 minutes to break a 1-1 tie.
“I think being strong defensively is where you have to start and that’s where we start when we’re trying to build up from there,” said Lady Rovers head coach Juli Esposito. “We have to find some more consistent goal scorers, but I think we’ll get there with time.”
Amanda Decker was involved in all three Lady Rovers goals, although she finished with a goal and assist.
Decker scored with 18:22 left in the first half when she took a pass from Rheanna Spinda and beat Lady Bulldogs goalkeeper Emma Kemmer.
Redbank Valley (1-3) tied it when Lia Hageter set up Keira McGuire’s goal, but from there, it was lights out defensively for the Lady Rovers.
Several opportunities early in the game had Lady Bulldogs forward Ember Hetrick getting chances, but the Lady Rovers defense and goalkeeper Josie Orinko denied her on a strong save prior to the Lady Bulldogs’ tying goal.
“(Hetrick) did a really good job and she plays that left side very well and I think our defense was just able to take care of that,” Esposito said. “We really didn’t have to adjust to it or anything, really. We just did a good job, they got the shots off, but we had some strong defense and were able to put some shots in the back of the net.”
Decker assisted on Delayne Fremer’s goal to make it 2-1 with 17:05 left in the first half and then with time ticking away before halftime, Decker’s shot off the post was rebounded and passed by Spinda to Paris Stern who buried a 25-yard shot from the right wing.
“She played very, very well,” Esposito said of Decker. “She puts all of her effort out there and I mean going forward, I expect 100 percent from all of them. She’s doing a great job so far.”
The 3-1 lead at the half turned in to the final as Brockway outshot the hosts, 3-1, in the second half. Orinko saved 11 of 12 shots from Redbank Valley. The Lady Rovers scored their goals off seven shots on the net.
“Obviously, we’re making it by and we’re coming out with wins, but we still have a lot to build on,” Esposito said. “I’m excited to see how the end of the season looks as we’re building.”
The Lady Rovers host Elk County Catholic today.