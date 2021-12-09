ST. MARYS — Veteran Elk County Catholic boys basketball coach Aaron Straub enters this season with one of his most inexperienced teams in recent memory.
Straub guided ECC to a 19-5 record a season ago while playing in the IU9 Bubble because of COVID-19. The Crusaders earned the top seed in the District 9 Class A playoffs but where knocked off in the semifinals by Clarion, 55-59. The Bobcats went to win the D-9 title before going 1-1 in states.
However, ECC will have a much different look this season, as the program lost four seniors — including the team’s top two scorers in sharp-shooter Mark Kraus (348 points, 14.5 ppg) and big man Mason McAllister (268 points, 11.2 ppg).
Also gone are starter Jordan DePrator and reserve Joe Wolfe. DePrator did a little bit of everything, finishing the year with 77 points, 95 rebounds and 33 steals. Wolfe’s role more as a defensive specialist.
“We had a lot of talent last year but never had a great opportunity to work with the guys last year in the offseason,” said Straub. “We always pride ourselves on the work that we do in the offseason to springboard us to hopefully a successful regular season and postseason. We were very disappointed by the way last season ended. I do not think we were at our best at the end of last year and we hope to improve on that this year.
“We were blessed last year to have had the opportunity to compete in the Northern Bubble. We had a great experience playing there last year. It was a challenge to prepare for the new teams we played against. The teams that we competed against could not have been more gracious in accepting us into their gyms and onto their schedules.
“The competition was excellent and traveling to new venues was invigorating. With that being said, it will also be nice to get back to the District IX AAAA League, the AML and the Elk County Holiday Tournament. Many challenges await.”
One of those challenges is entering the season with a shorter than expected bench as a couple players who saw varsity time a year ago decide not to play this season.
Those combined departures have left Straub looking at using an eight-man varsity bench with a main rotation of six players to open the season.
Headline that group is senior and returning starter Charlie Breindel, who is a two-year letterwinner. He was third on the team in scoring (257 points, 10.7 ppg) and first in assists (122) and steals (36). He also was fourth in rebounding with 58.
Fellow senior Lule Jansen also returns and will step into a starting role this season. He scored 184 points (7.7 pgg) last year while shooing 50 percent from the floor (69-for-137). His 22 3-pointers were second on the team to Kraus’ 57.
Beyond those two, the only other players back who saw any varsity time were juniors Adam Straub and Michael Jacobs and sophomore Jordan Wasko. And, that trio combined to score 25 points in 111 varsity minutes.
The final three players on the varsity roster are all new to that level in seniors James Foradora and Ke Kang and sophomore Colby Nussbaum. Kang is in just his second year of playing organized basketball.
“Our basic rotation will be two seniors (Breindel and Jansen), two juniors (Straub and Jacobs) and two sophomores (Nussbaum and Wasko), and as you can, we have a short bench,” said Straub. “We are hoping for improvement from James (Foradora) so he will be able to give us valuable minutes. What we really need is leadership from our two captains — Charlie and Luke. This will be crucial to our success.
“We were very happy to have had the opportunity to be able to work with our team in the offseason. Our team worked hard, especially on our conditioning throughout the summer. Due to our outstanding participation in multi-sports and our promotion of three sport athletes, our spring and fall program were once again very limited, so most of our work was done over the summer months.
“Our coaching staff is very much looking forward to the season. We know we have a lot of work to do, but our players have bought into the program, worked hard and have a very big will to do well. I’m also looking forward to fans returning to the stands and having a positive and exciting atmosphere in the gym.”
As for his goals for the team, Straub is keeping those pretty basic.
“My coaching goals this year are as follows,” said Straub. “(1). Improve every day, every practice, every game, and every opportunity we have to develop a true team. (2). Develop an over-achieving attitude within a culture of mentally strong players. (3). Promote a culture where players understand that great teams have great teammates.”
Straub’s varsity assistants this year are Jude Hoffman, WeeJ Fernan, Doug Straub and Nate DaCanal. Jesse Bosnik is the JV head coach and will be assisted by Mike Buchheit and Dave Bosnik. Scott Jacobs is the strength and conditioning coach.
The Crusaders open the season Saturday at home against Kane at 3:30 p.m.
VARSITY ROSTER
Seniors: Charlie Breindel, James Foradora, Ke Kang, Luke Jansen. Juniors: Michael Jacobs. Adam Straub. Sophomores: Colby Nussbaum, Jordan Wasko.
JUNIOR VARSITY ROSTER
Sophomores: Timmy Brannock, Noah Cherry, Alex Gahr, Bobby Urmann. Freshmen: Aaron Lanzel, Lance O’Neill, Ben Paul, Ben Reynolds, Ryan Shaffer, Joe Toncich, Will Wortman.