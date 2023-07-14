BROOKVILLE — Starting things off on the right foot, or arm, the St. Marys Minor League All-Stars softball team opened the Section 1 Tournament with a 9-0 shutout win over Corry Thursday night at Zufall Field.
Corry had to finish off a suspended game from Wednesday, beating Titusville 7-5, after the previous night’s opener was stopped in the third inning to torrential rain and a severe thunderstorm.
For those in attendance, the swirling clouds on Wednesday appeared tornado-like, but the Brookville Area was spared any damage and the three-team double-elimination tournament resumed 24 hours later.
So Thursday, it was the left arm of St. Marys pitcher Gia Straub that dominated the night as she no-hit Corry with 14 strikeouts against four walks and two hit batters.
At the plate as the leadoff hitter, Straub walked three times and scored three runs as St. Marys finished with nine hits and scored runs in three innings. A four-run third put it up 5-0 and four more runs in the bottom of the fifth set the final.
“We checked off the boxes once we started the game,” said St. Marys manager Doug Straub, whose team will face the Titusville-Corry winner once again tonight in the final at 8 p.m. after their scheduled game at 6. “Our pre-game hitting was just OK and our fielding before the game was just OK and fortunately we can in and hit the ball tonight.
“I think we had eight hits and I don’t think our batters really battled. We didn’t give them too many strikes where we swung at bad pitches and we got to a lot of full counts with some girls who didn’t get on. I was really happy with how we hit the ball.”
Straub’s work in the circle took the pressure off St. Marys’ offense. Her only rough spot was in the top of the first inning when she walked the bases loaded, but she also struck out the side. Her coach and father visited her during the rocky first.
“We haven’t played since DuBois last Friday and we’re trying figure out how much we should be pitching with a week off and I think it was just her getting adjusted to the mound,” Straub said. “There really wasn’t a rubber to push off, so I was just her getting comfortable, not worrying about the rubber, just pitching. Once she did that, she was right on. We have a lot of confidence in Gia, but we have a lot of confidence in everybody. We’ve been working hard since January with a lot of these girls.”
Just four batters reached base against Straub after the first, the two hit batters and an infield error that was quickly wiped off the bases when Straub caught a bloop shot over her shoulder and turned into a double play after she flipped the ball to first baseman Kara Fleming.
In the sixth, the no-hit-saving defensive play of the game came from right fielder Ella Herzing. Natasha Krasa grounded a ball through the second-first hole, but Herzing was shallow enough to fire to first to get the out.
Fleming, Bethany Cunningham and Gabbi Mecca each had two hits for St. Marys. Fleming drove in three runs, singling in Straub in the first inning, doubling in a run in the four-run third and pushing home the first run of the fifth on a groundout.
Herzing, Cunningham and Mecca singled in runs in the third. Mecca doubled and scored in the fifth.
If St. Marys doesn’t win tonight, the “if necessary” game would be scheduled for Saturday at a time to be determined.
“The rain obviously helped us today because Corry had to play four innings before our game and they didn’t necessarily throw their No. 1, so certainly we got a nice draw,” Straub said.
ST. MARYS 9, CORRY 0
Corry 000 000 — 0
St. Marys 104 04x — 9
Corry –0
Grace DePaul c 1000, Sophie DePaul 1b 1000, Cameron Cubero 2b 2000, Aspen Trask p 1000, Halle Wyman eh 2000, Maddie Cullers lf 2000, Ashtyn Moisher 3b 2000, Kendyl Brink eh 1000, Natasha Krasa eh 2000, Paisley Tilford eh 2000, Lily Dunlap cf 0000, Savannah Whitney ss 2000. Totals: 18-0-0-0.
St. Marys –9
Gia Straub p 0300, Ella Herzing rf 3111, Kara Fleming 1b 3123, Bethany Cunningham c 3221, Gabbi Mecca ss 2121, Payton Beimel cf 3110, Mya Floravit eh 3000, Chloe Carlson lf 1010, Maddie Thorwart eh 1000, Jill Cunningham 2b 1000, Mila Thorwart 3b 2000, Quinn Newell eh 2000. Totals: 24-10-9-6.
Errors: St. Marys 2, Corry 1. LOB: St. Marys 9, Corry 6. DP: St. Marys. 2B: Fleming, Mecca. SB: Straub 4, Herzing, Fleming 2, Cunningham 4, Mecca, Floravit, Carlson 2, Ma. Thorwart. HBP: Brink (by Straub), Dunlap (by Straub), Ma. Thorwart (by Trask).
Pitching
Corry: Trask 5 IP, 9 H, 9 R, 8 ER, 8 SO, 8 BB.
St. Marys: Straub 6 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 14 SO, 4 BB.
Winning pitcher: Straub. Losing pitcher: Trask.