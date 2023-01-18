DUBOIS — In search of a much needed victory, the DuBois Central Catholic girls basketball team put together arguably its best half of the season after the break Tuesday night to turn a tie game into a lopsided 57-40 victory against Ridgway at the Varischetti Sports Complex.
The win was a big one for the Lady Cardinals both in the AML, as they and Ridgway are battling for the No. 2 spot in the South behind league newcomer St. Marys, and the overall postseason picture.
Central Catholic, which entered the night with a 6-9 record and fresh off a tough 54-51 overtime loss to Glendale Monday night, was just 2-5 in January. The Lady Cardinals found themselves tied with the Lady Elkers, 27-27, at the break after a back-and-fourth first half that saw both teams have some ups and downs.
However, DCC grabbed control of the game from the opening whistle in the second half and dominated the action on both ends of the floor. The Lady Cardinals outscored Ridgway 15-2 in the third quarter on its way to a 17-point victory that just might turn the team’s fortunes around going into the final month of the season.
Junior Kayley Risser led the charge for DCC, scoring a game-high 28 points in what was easily her best game of the season. Risser’s big game helped offset a strong night by Ridgway’s Jenna Kasmierski, who finished with 19. However, DCC held Kasmierski to just five points in the second half.
The Lady Cardinals’ performance also was buoyed by the outside shooting of Lexi Berta and the presence of Faith Jacob, who returned to the lineup Monday after an extended absence because of an ankle injury.
Berta hit three 3-pointers on her way to scoring 11 points, while Jacob had 10 points and played a role in shutting down Kasmierski in the second half.
“I just told them that I thought it (second half) was our most complete half of the season,” said DCC coach Jordan Hoover. “I told them at the halftime, that’s a really good team and when you put somebody as good as Kasmierski on the floor I think you can always be in games.
“I thought our defensive effort was sloppy in the first half, but we were still scoring at a good clip. Then the third quarter I think we held them to two points, and that ended up being the difference.
“We kind of challenged them(at half) and said we know we can score on teams, but can you dig deep down and defend on every possession. There were momentum swings in the first half where I thought we had the teetering, and I just thought they needed challenged.
“Obviously, that was probably Risser’s best game of the year, but a lot of people stepped up tonight, especially in that second half. I thought it was overalll team effort really.”
Ridgway came out of the gate strong and jumped out to a 10-4 first-quarter lead behind six points by Kasmierski. Howwever, DCC countered with an 8-2 spurt of their own to and the period to pull even at 12-12. Risser had six points of her own in that run.
The Lady Cardinals carried that momentum into the second quarter, where a Jacob hoop and Risser three-point play quickly put DCC up five at 17-12. Ridgway answered right back with a Kasmierski trey and Gabby Amacher hoop to even the score again just two minutes in.
The teams then traded scores before DCC put together another 5-0 spurt on a Berta 3-pointer and Risser basket.
The Lady Elkers once again had an answer, though, as Amacher drained a 3-pointer and Kristen Ellenberger scored inside in the final minute to knot things at 27-27 at the break. Amacher finished with 11 points, while Ellenberger had eight.
Things quickly went DCC’s way in the third, though, as Berta drilled a 3-pointer just 38 seconds in before Risser was fouled and went 2 of 2 at the line in the opening minute for another five-point mini-run.
The Lady Cardinals were able to sustain that push this time while clamping down defensively against Ridgway. Central forced the Lady Elkers into seven turnovers in he third, which helped fuel the Lady Cardinals’ 15-2 run in the frame.
Risser scored six in the quarter, while Jacob had four. Jessy Frank also added a hoop as DCC pushed its lead out to 13 at 42-29 entering the final quarter. That run continued at the start of the fourth as Frank and Marina Hanes each scored to make it a 17-point game at 46-29.
Ridgway finally ended that much larger DCC run of 19-2 with five straight points before Berta and Amacher traded 3-pointers. Ridgway got as close as 11 (51-40) on another Amacher trey with 1:49 to play, but Risser scored the final six points of the game to set the eventual final.
“They did a nice job with pressure (defensively) on the outside, and when we were getting things, we were a little wild with the ball at times,” said Ridgway coach Jason Schreiber. “Defensively, we were a little slow covering the weak side of the block.
“We went to the zone and that worked in the first half, but when we came out in the second half they had something drawn up for it. They ended up getting the ball inside and did a real nice job tonight.”
Central Catholic is off until Tuesday when it travels to Brockway, while Ridgway (7-5) plays at Elk County Catholic on Thursday.
DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 57,
RIDGWAY 40
Score by Quarters
Ridgway 12 15 2 11 — 40
DCC 12 15 15 15 — 57
Ridgway—40
Jenna Kasmierski 8 0-0 19, Gabby Amacher 4 0-0 11, Kristen Ellenberger 4 0-0 8, Emma Vargas 0 0-0 0, Sophia Copello 1 0-0 2, Sara Zameroski 0 0-0 0, Grace Bon 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 0-0 40
DCC—57
Kayley Risser 12 3-3 28, Faith Jacob 5 0-0 10, Jessy Frank 2 0-0 4, Marina Hanes 1 0-0 2, Lexi Berta 3 2-2 11, Emma Elensky 1 0-0 2, Lauren Davidson 0 0-0 0, Hope Jacob 0 0-0 0, Rose Whipple 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 5-5 57.
Three-pointers: Ridgway 6 (Kasmierski 3, Amacher 3), DCC 4 (Risser, Berta 3).