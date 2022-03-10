PITTSBURGH — The DuBois Central Catholic girls basketball team went toe-to-toe with Bishop Canvein for two quarters Wednesday night, but the WPIAL champions used a big third-quarter push to run past the Lady Cardinals in the second half, 52-32.
Central Catholic, playing its first PIAA game since 2004, jumped out to a 10-7 lead after one quarter thanks to a 3-pointer by Lexi Berta and hoops from Kayley Risser, Jessy Frank and Marina Hanes, who also made a free throw.
Host Canevin (17-9) countered with a 13-7 second quarter to take a three-point lead (20-17) to the break. The Lady Crusaders then broke the game wide open in the third, outscoring DCC 19-2 to push its lead to 20 points (39-19) after three quarters.
Lady Crusaders Ashley Dippold and Josie Bochicchio led that third-quarter surge with seven points each. Dippold finished with a game-high 17 points, while Bochicchio had 15.
Despite trailing by 20, the Lady Cardinals didn’t hang their heads in the fourth quarter and played Canevin to a 13-13 tie in the final eight minutes. Risser scored nine of her team-high points in the fourth. Faith Jacob added seven points for the Lady Cardinals.
DuBois Central Catholic finished the season with a 17-10 record.
BISHOP CANEVIN 52,
DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 32
Score by Quarters
DCC 10 7 2 13 — 32
Canevin 7 13 19 13 — 52
DCC-32
Lexi Berta 1 0-0 3, Faith Jacob 3 1-1 7, Kayley Risser 7 0-0 15, Rose Whipple 0 0-0 0, Jessy Frank 2 0-0 4, Marina Hanes 1 1-1 3, Lauren Davidson 0 0-2 0, Emma Elensky 0 0-0 0, Hope Jacob 0 0-0 0, Sarah Hugler 0 0-0 0, Lauren Jenkins 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 2-5 32.
Bishop Canevin-52
Rachel Boehm 2 0-0 5, Mackenzie Huet 2 0-0 4, Ashley Lippold 8 0-0 17, Josie Bochicchio 4 5-6 15, Erin Jameson 1 0-0 3, Maura Pechin 1 0-0 3, Natalie Kirsch 0 0-0 0, Lauren Kirsch 1 0-0 2, Amber Cross 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 5-6 52.
Three-pointers: DCC 2 (Berta, Risser).