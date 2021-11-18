NEW BETHLEHEM — With expectations for another successful season soaring high, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs were buzzing along in the offseason ready to defend their District 9 Class 1A football title.
Then came the opener.
The Bulldogs dropped a frustrating 22-20 game to Keystone, which won despite no offensive touchdowns. The Panthers returned two interceptions for touchdowns along with a kick return.
Ever reminded of that loss to start the campaign, the Bulldogs haven’t lost since.
Ten straight wins have landed the Bulldogs right where they wanted to be at the end of the season, playing for a D-9 title against Union/A-C Valley at Clarion University’s Memorial Stadium Friday night at 7 p.m.
The last time the Bulldogs and Falcon Knights played on a rainy night in Rimersburg on Oct. 22, the Bulldogs forced eight turnovers and won 28-6.
Eight turnovers led to all kinds of good field position, so the Bulldogs didn’t exactly roll things up on the scoreboard as the Falcon Knights, while in a giving mood offensively, were stingy defensively.
Bryson Bain passed to Marquese Gardlock for a touchdown and Ray Shreckengost ran for one and returned a fumble for another. Aiden Ortz returned an interception for the other TD.
The final yardage tally was a lowly 149-133 edge in favor of the Bulldogs. So neither team budged much on defense.
The Bulldogs’ front line must deal with the front line of the Falcon Knights — Landon Chalmers, Colton Murray, Mikey Card as well as the linebacker crew led by Carter Terwint.
As impressed as Bulldogs head coach Blane Gold has been with the Falcon Knights defense, his own has been even more stingy this year statistically. They had given up an average of 84.9 yards per game and just 419 yards passing before Port’s Drew Evens and company threw the Bulldogs off a bit last week.
Nobody has been able to run against the Bulldogs, who have now allowed just 418 yards on 316 attempts.
It’s the third straight trip to the finals for the Bulldogs, who beat Smethport 20-6 last year for their first title since 1996. The year before, the Bulldogs fell to Coudersport in the final.
Friday’s winner meets the winner of the D-10 vs. D-5 winner — the same teams from last year with Reynolds and Northern Bedford. Those two play also Friday night at Greenville at 7 p.m. Last year, District 10 played the D-5 vs. D-9 winner, so it rotates to this setup this time around.
From there, that winner takes on the WPIAL champion in the PIAA semifinals in two weeks. The final four in the WPIAL has Our Lady of Sacred Heart playing Rochester and Cornell playing Bishop Canevin. OLSH knocked off top-seeded Clairton last week, 29-15.