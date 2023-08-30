DUBOIS — The DuBois Area High School administration decided to go in a different direction when it came to the cross country program this fall and turned to a familiar face in Scott Sullivan to lead the way.
Sullivan, the school’s long-time girls track and field head coach, has deep ties to the DuBois cross country program and DuBois, and is largely responsible for it being in existence today.
Sullivan, and 1984 DuBois graduate, ran cross country for the Beavers and won an individual District 9 gold medal his senior season while also being part of back-to-back undefeated D-9 team championship squads as a junior and senior.
He went to ran both cross and track and field at Slippery Rock University before returning to his alma mater as a teacher for the 1988-89 school year. It was then he found out the school no longer had a cross country team.
“I was saddened to hear DAHS had disbanded the cross country program,” said Sullivan. “I personally got a petition signed showing there was enough interest to restart the program in 1989.
“And, it didn’t take long to put DuBois Area back on the map with the likes of Eddie Adamson (1993) and Daria Diaz (1996) winning District 9 Championships and being awarded All-State Honors. Adamson won a 6th-place PIAA AAA state medal in 1992.”
Sullivan guided the program for 20 years from 1989-2008 before making the decision to step away. During his tenure, DuBois had several individual D-9 champions, state qualifiers and PIAA medalists — headlined by Bud Plazinski capturing a bronze medal in Class AAA in 2008.
He inherits a program that is light on overall numbers but welcomes back a veteran girls squad with the boys being much younger and inexperienced varsity-wise.
The girls team lost four seniors to graduation in Hillary Beer, Gabrielle Horner, Morgan Rothrock and Julia Wirths but welcomes back three multi-year state qualiiers in the senior trio of Morgan Roemer, Sidney Beers and Morgan King.
Roemer, the defending District 8/9/10 Class 3A individual champion, is a three-time state qualifier along with King, while Beers has made the trek to Hershey the last two years, The only thing missing on the career resume for any of the three is a PIAA medal.
Roemer postde her best states finish a year, crossing the finish line in 37th. Beers (143rd) and King (161st) also notched their state finishes.
“Our numbers could be better, but what we lack in quantity, we make up for in quality, especially on the girls’ side,” said Sullivan. “Lead by seniors, Morgan Roemer, Sidney Beers and Morgan King, the girls team looks to compete for the District 8/9/10 team championship.
“As three future collegiate student-athletes, these three have definitely set the tone for our practices. All three are coming off a very successful track and field season last spring that that concluded with them being crowned District 9 AAA team champions.
“Morgan Roemer starts her senior season being the most decorated female track and field runner in school history. With all three school records in the distance races (800, 1600 and 3200 meters) she has set herself apart. In cross country, only Daria Diaz (1996) has a higher place finish at the PIAA Meet.
“Sidney Beers and Morgan King join Roemer as a formidable 1-2-3 punch. All three are capable of running sub 20 (minutes), and that is something no DuBois Area girls team has ever had. Sidney brings her tough minded swimming mentality to the field and King continues to impress with her hard working attitude.”
Joining those three on the roster are fellow returning seniors Delaney Yarus and Shelby Laukitis and freshmen Addison Love, Cheyenne Miller, Emma Roy, Taylor Roy and Sierra Sell.
Yarus is recovered from a shoulder surgery that hampered her the past couple seasons, and Sullivan is confident she will compete for one of the top five scoring positions for the team.
On the boys’ side, numbers are even slimmer as Sullivan has just seven runners after the program lost the trio of Alex Horsley, Tyler Stevens, and Jaedon Yarus to graduation.
Rudy Williams, the lone senior on the team, is the most experienced runner back and is coming off a 14th-place finish at the District 9 Class 2A Championships as a junior. Williams did compete at states as a sophomore when the Beavers won the second of back-to-back D-9 team titles.
Sophomore Trent LaBenne and junior Aaron Chewning also are back after competing at districts a year ago, placing 21st and 22nd, respectively.
Sophomore Harrison Blakeslee also was part of the team a season ago, while the squad features three newcomers in junior Jay Parekh, sophomore Landon Akers and freshman Isaiah Chewning. Parekh and Akers are soccer players who will pull dual-sport roles this fall.
“Our boys team is young, but we are very excited to see their improvement and build team chemistry,” said Sullivan. “Rudy Williams is definitely the leader of the group and is very hungry to make it back to Hershey (states). Aaron and Isaiah Chewning have been working hard and look to solidify our top five with the talented Trent LaBenne and Harrison Blakeslee.
“We were close to not having a full boys team to compete but after talking to Jay Parekh and Landon Akers on the soccer team and getting Coach (Matt) Erickson’s blessing, they will be a huge addition on this team going forward.
“The hierarchy of the boys team has not yet been proven, and I’m sure will take several meets to be established.”
Lindi Beers returns as Sullivan’s assistant, a role she held the last couple year under former coach Cory Yarus, and brings a wealth of cross country knowledge in her own right.
“Lindi is returning as our assistant coach and is a very valuable asset to the program,” said Sullivan. “A former Punxsutawney High School standout, and Shippensburg University runner, her experience is priceless in getting and keeping our student-athletes in shape and injury free.”
DuBois opens its season today at Punxsutawney in a meet that also features DuBois Central Catholic at Elk County Catholic.
GIRLS ROSTER
Senoirs: Sidney Beers, Shelby Laukitis, Morgan King, Morgan Roemer, Delaney Yarus. Freshmen: Addison Love, Cheyenne Miller, Emma Roy, Taylor Roy, Sierra Sell.
BOYS ROSTER
Senior: Rudy Williams. Juniors: Aaron Chewning, Jay Parekh. Sophomores: Landon Akers, Harrison Blakeslee, Trent LaBenne. Freshmen: Isaiah Chewning.