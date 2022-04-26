BROCKWAY — The Curwensville baseball team got a big day on the mound and at the plate from Shane Sunderlin Monday as the Golden Tide rolled past host Brockway, 10-0, in five innings.
Sunderlin tossed a two-hit shutout, striking out seven and walking four, and more than helped his own cause at the plate as he went 3-for-3 with four RBIs.
The Golden Tide (5-1) pounded out 10 hits overall against a a trio of Rover pitchers. Jake Mullins and Jayson Rowles each had a pair of singles, with Mullins scoring three times from the leadoff spot.
Both teams came in fresh off games on Saturday.
Mullins tossed a three-hit shutout with 14 strikeouts in a 6-0 win vs. Moshannon Valley Saturday, while Brockway (3-7) split a doubleheader — beating Otto-Eldred, 6-4, and losing to Kane, 11-5.
“Shane threw well today,” said Curwensville coach Tom Harzinski. “Our pitching staff has stepped up to the plate and pitched well — Shane, Jake, Jay and and we have a couple others that will get some work here this week. But, Shane did a heck of a job out there today.
“It took us an inning to get going, and after that we started to hit the ball and put it in play. We had some hard hit balls caught, and there were some good plays on their behalf.
“We don’t want to run the score up on anybody, but the way the games are getting backed up, if we can get off the field and save some pitches ... we have to do what we have to do.”
Brockway starter Daniel Shugarts worked around a one-out single by Sunderlin in the first, while Sunderlin left Matthew Brubaker stranded at third in the bottom half of the inning after the Rover ripped a leadoff double. Sunderlin did help himself in the frame as he snagged a rocket line drive up the middle by Andrew Brubaker.
That proved to be the Rovers’ lone hit until Matthew Brubaker beat out an infield with two outs in the fifth. In between, Brockway worked four walks off Sunderlin for its only other base runners.
Three of those walks came in the fourth, but Brockway couldn’t push across a run — thanks in a large part to a caught stealing when Ezra Swanson got hung up between second and third on a pitch he thought got past the catcher when it didn’t. The Rover was eventually tagged out after a brief rundown.
As for Shugarts, he kept the Tide off the scorehoard through two innings, stranding a runner at third in the second. However, Curwensville got rolling in the third as the lineup turned over hitters second at-bats.
Curwensville loaded the bases with no outs on a Chris Fegert infield single, Mullins single to right-center and a Thad Butler bunt single in a sacrifice situation.
That brought Sunderlin to the plate, and he smacked a two-run single to right to plate Fegert and Mullins. Nik Fegert replaced Sunderlin on the bases as a courtesy runner.
Spencer Hoover then dropped a single the other way into left to score Butler to make it 3-0. After a strikeout, Tyler Lee reached on an error that allowed both Nik Fegert and Hoover to score to put the Tide up 5-0.
Curwensville added to that lead with a run in the fourth.
Mullins hit a leadoff single to right and hustled around to third when the ball got past the right fielder. Butler then plated his teammate with a a sacrifice fly to center.
The Golden Tide then put the 10-run mercy rule into play in the fifth by scoring four unearned runs with two outs to go up 10-0.
Reliever Ja Wherry got two quick outs as the Rovers turned a 6-4-3 double play after Wherry hut Ayden Sutika to open the inning. Wherry then walked Chris Fegert, who promptly stole second and took third on a wild pitch before scoring when Mullins reached on an error.
That miscue opened the door for Curwensville.
Wherry proceeded to walk Butler before Sunderlin belted another two-run single, this one to center. Nik Fegert, who came on to run again for Sunderlin, made it a 10-0 game when he scored two batters later on a Jayson Rowles single to left.
Sunderlin then finished off his shutout by striking out the side in the bottom of the sixth around the infield single by Matthew Brubaker.
“Our strikeout count was a little higher than we wanted it to be,” said Rovers coach Terry Moore. “They took advantage and put the ball in play, and when they had to got clutch hits.
“I’m pretty sure we had runners on base almost every inning, we just couldn’t get a clutch hit. You get a leadoff double (in 1st), move him over, then Andrew (Brubaker) comes up ad hits a frozen rope and the pitcher makes a fantastic play.
If that gets through, it maybe makes us a little more pumped up and ready to go early in the game. Maybe we get a couple runs and put some pressure on them, but that didn’t happen and they (Tide) did the job they were suppose to do.
“We finally have some decent weather, and will be playing a lot of games, but we definitely need to start scoring some runs. If you don’t score many runs, you’re not going to be able to win a lot of ball games.”
Both teams are back in action today.
Curwensville travels to Juniata Valley, while Brockway plays at Elk County Catholic.
CURWENSVILLE 10,
BROCKWAY 0, 5 innings
Score by Innings
C’ville 005 14 — 10
Brockway 000 00 — 0
Curwensville—10
Jake Mullins ss 4320, Thad Butler lf 2211, Shane Sunderlin p 3034, Nik Fegert cr 0200, Spenver Hoover c 2111, Jayson Rowles rf 4021, Tyler Lee 2b 4001, Ayden Sutika 3b 1000, Josh Shaffer 1b 3000, Chris Fegert cf 2210. Totals: 26-10-10-8.
Brockway—0
Matthew Brubaker ss 3020, Marcus Bennett cf 2000, Andrew Brubaker c 2000, Ezra Swanson rf 1000, Dylan Bash 3b-1b 1000, Daniel Shugarts p-/dh 1000, raiden Craft cr 0000, Ja Wherry p 0000, Chad Young 1b-p 2000, Dylan Antonuccio 2b 1000, Jeremy Swanson lf 2000. Totals: 15-0-2-0.
Errors: C’ville 1, Brockway 4. LOB: C’ville 8, Brockway 5. DP: C’ville 0, Brockway 1. SF: Butler. SAC: Bennett. HBP: Sutika (by Wherry. SB: Mullins 2, Butler 1, N. Fegert 2, C. Fegert; Bash, Anotnuccio. CS: E. Swanson (by Hoover).
Pitching
C’ville: Shane Sunderlin-5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 7 SO.
Brockway: Daniel Shugarts-4 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO; Ja Wherry-2/3 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 0 S), 1 HB; Chad Young-1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Sunderlin. Losing pitcher: Shugarts.