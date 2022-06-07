DuBOIS — One swing of the bat put three runs on the board in Monday’s PIAA Class A first round softball game. That swing came from DuBois Central Catholic senior Emma Suplizio in the bottom of the fifth inning, as she took Greensburg Central Catholic pitcher Emma Henry yard over the left/center wall in the deepest part of Heindl Field on the afternoon. The homer gave the Lady Cardinals a 4-2 lead — its first lead of the day — as the District 9 champs held on by that same score to knock off the No. 3 seed out of the WPIAL.
“I thought we started trying to bunt our way on and move runners over and stuff like that, but it just didn’t work out for us,” DCC head coach George Heigel said. “My gosh, we got the big hit (from Suplizio) when we needed it.
“I can’t say enough about the bat that Emma’s brought over the last couple of weeks. It’s just amazing. She’s just hitting with power. She’s always hit line drives but she’s elevating the ball a little bit now and she’s having better at-bats — she’s not just taking first pitches. We all know where she can hit the ball and I tell her, ‘When you get one of those, you can’t let them go by.’ She’s just getting some and drilling them.”
The Lady Centurions got to starting pitcher Melia Mitskavich early as she walked Macee Magill to lead off the game and then allowed a double to Isabella Marquez down the left field line. At first it appeared that Magill was thrown out at home in a relay as Marquez was then going to third on the throw, but interference was called, allowing Magill to make it 1-0 just two batters into the game. Mitskavich then walked Maknzee Kenney and a fielder’s choice by Greensburg pitcher Emma Henry plated Marquez to make it 2-0.
From there, the Lady Cardinals (20-2) would hold GCC scoreless the rest of the way thanks to Mitskavich pitching the first three innings and Morgan Tyler pitching the final four — picking up the win in the process.
“Our pitching was solid,” Heigel said. “Defensively we had one of those games again, but our pitching, that combination is really effective. Melia didn’t start out so well — she had trouble throwing strikes initially — but then she found the strike zone and started throwing a little harder. They’re two different pitchers and it’s working.”
After DCC was able to get out of the jam in the top of the first, Kali Franklin — who was 3-for-3 on the day — had a leadoff double and got to third on a wild pitch with Suplizio at the plate. Kayley Risser then hit a blooper in the infield that went over Henry’s head but short of second baseman Matlee Ward and shortstop Magill, plating Franklin as the Lady Centurions held a 2-1 lead. Savanah Morelli then hit into a 6-3 double play as GCC got out of the inning without anymore damage.
Mitskavich settled down inside the circle in the top of the second after Abigail Dei led off by reaching on an error. But with Ward at the plate, DCC catcher Jessy Frank threw out Dei as she tried to steal second. It was one of two throw-outs on the day for Frank.
“There were some nice plays defensively,” Heigel said. “Jessy is playing really well defensively. When’s the last time you saw her give up a passed ball? She hasn’t — she doesn’t. She’s just so solid behind the plate. Defensively she’s nice to have there. We’ve been blessed for our program with catchers for the last eight or nine years and she’s continuing that.”
Mitskavich struck out Ward and Erica Rodriguez looking to get out of the second as both squads would strand a couple runners in the third — with DCC having runners on second and third with two outs before the Lady Centurions got out of the inning.
Tyler then went inside the circle for DCC in the top of the fourth as Greensburg would get a single runner as far as third base for the rest of the contest.
With the score still 2-1 in the bottom of the fifth, Lady Cardinal Lydia Morgan, who came into the game at first base in the top of the fourth and was hitting at the No. 9 spot, had a two-out single up the middle.
“It was all with two outs,” Heigel said. “We had a big clutch hit there from Lydia that inning. She started it.”
Franklin hit a single to right that moved pinch runner Marina Hanes up to third. And with Henry battling Suplizio, the Lady Cardinal senior finally got the upper hand with the three run shot, giving DCC a 4-2 lead.
“We had the big major hit when we needed it,” Heigel said.
The Lady Centurions made things interesting with a runner on third in the top of the sixth with two outs before the Lady Cardinals would get out of inning. The top of the seventh then saw two singles with one out and runners on first and second.
With Marquez at the plate, she hit a line drive to Franklin at third. And after making a couple of errors earlier in the game, Franklin made the play when it mattered most — snagging the line drive and throwing over to first base to double up GCC, sealing the 4-2 win.
“She’s struggling a little defensively and mentally,” Heigel said of Franklin. “But I said to her going out into the seventh inning, ‘Trust me, you’re going to get a ball hit to you.’ ... Fortunately her glove is good and she made that backhand (catch) on that line drive and doubled the girl up at first. That was big.”
Franklin had three of the team’s nine hits on the day, with Suplizio having two and the three RBIs, while Risser had two hits and an RBI.
With the win, the Lady Cardinals will now get another WPIAL opponent in the quarterfinals on Thursday at a time and location to be determined. That opponent will be the WPIAL No. 2 seed in West Greene, who took down District 6 champion Conemaugh Valley Monday, 9-8.
“Usually after the first game, you’ve got to play good,” Heigel said. “But that was a pretty good 7-3 team. That wasn’t like the last few years that we played 7-3. And West Greene only beat them 5-2 so I knew they would be a solid team. When I saw them do infield (practice), I knew they’d be good.”
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 4
GREENSBURG CENTRAL CATHOLIC 2
Score by Innings
GCC 200 000 0 — 2
DCC 100 030 x — 4
Greensburg Central Catholic—2
Macee Magill ss 3120, Isabella Marquez c 4111, Makenzee Kenney 1b 2000, Emma Henry p 3011, Samantha Reusser cr 0000, Bailey Kuhns cf 3010, Grace Kindel 3b 3010, Abigail Dei lf 3000, Matlie Ward 2b 3000, Erica Rodriguez rf 3010. Totals: 27-2-6-2.
DuBois Central Catholic—4
Kali Franklin 3b 3230, Emma Suplizio rf 3123, Kayley Risser cf 3021, Savanah Morelli lf 3000, Madison Hoyt ss 3000, Jessy Frank c 3000, Lauren Davidson 2b 3010, Rose Whipple dp 1000, Morgan Tyler 1b-p 2000, Melia Mitskavich p 1000, Lydia Morgan 1b 1010, Marina Hanes pr 0100. Totals: 26-4-9-4.
Errors: GCC 0, DCC 4. LOB: GCC 6, DCC 3. DP: GCC 1, DCC 1. 2B: Marquez; Franklin 2. HR: Suplizio. SB: Risser. CS: Dei (by Frank), Kindel (by Frank).
Pitching
Greensburg Central Catholic: Emma Henry-6 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
DuBois Central Catholic: Melia Mitskavich-3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO; Morgan Tyler-4 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Tyler. Losing pitcher: Henry.