REYNOLDSVILLE — The BRP Modified Tour made their second and final visit of the year to Hummingbird Speedway on Saturday night to headline the seventh night of racing on the 2022 campaign at the speedway.
The No. 10 of Ryan Susice led 25 of the 35 laps in a caution-free race on his way to capturing his second BRP Modified Tour win of the season, a $2,500 payday, and his first-ever win at the Bird.
Five of our six regular divisions were also in action on the night including the PA Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau Pure Stocks, Carns Powersports/Mountain Extreme Super Late Models, Cypress Clock & Gift Shop Pro Stocks, Swanson Heavy Truck Repair Semi Late Models, and the Sunny 106 Four-Cylinders.
One driver also notched his first win at Hummingbird this season as that driver would be the No. 6 of Chad Wright in the Carns Powersports/Mountain Extreme Super Late Models. Wright led from green to checkered en route to picking up the win. The win was Wright’s second career at the track. He also collected a $500 bounty courtesy of Srock Contracting and Dunlap Lawn & Garden that was on the No. 36 of Paul Kot as he had won three straight in the division entering the night.
The other four winners all added to their 2022 win totals at Hummingbird. In the PA Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau Pure Stocks, it was the No. 88 of Josh Fields getting the win for the fourth time this year and 25th time in division history. The win puts Fields just one win shy of tying Doug Surra for the most in the division.
The No. 55 of Brandon Connor got it done in the Cypress Clock & Gift Shop Pro Stocks for his third victory of the season at the Bird and 17th career win in the division.
Nick Erskine in the No. 5X took his second trip to Carns Powersports victory lane in as many weeks as he added to his division-leading win total with his 22nd win at the speedway.
The No. 3H of Shawn Hadden parked his Sunny 106 Four-Cylinder in victory lane for the fourth time in 2022 which gives him 13 career wins in the division. The win put Hadden in sole possession of fourth on the win list.
Speedway Notes: There were 75 cars in attendance for the seventh night of racing.
