REYNOLDSVILLE — The top ranked Sykesville Senators took care of business on Thursday evening with an 11-0 win in game 3 of the Federation League semifinals against the No. 4 seed Clearfield Chiefs, thus sweeping the series and earning a Fed League finals berth.
Senators pitcher Taylor Boland threw a complete game, two-hit shutout while walking one and striking out seven en route to the sweep — just 24 hours removed from a game 2 that saw Clearfield push Sykesville to the limits before falling, 11-5, in 9 innings.
“(Wednesday) they pushed us and played a really good game,” Sykesville manager Paul Roman said. “Then tonight, Taylor pitched a great game. He didn’t even throw 80 pitches. When this team gets ahead early and it has good pitching, they’re hard to beat.”
Sykesville did its damage at the plate in the first three innings, taking advantage of Clearfield starting pitcher Elijah Quick — who got the loss by throwing an inning and 1/3, allowing seven of the eight Senators hits and nine runs (six earned) while walking two and striking out two.
Clearfield’s only two hits came off of a Hayvin Bumbarger single the opposite way into right field in the top of the second inning — just after Sykesville turned a 1-6-3 double play — and a Kyle Elensky infield single in the top of the sixth.
A four-run bottom of the first saw Phil Myers hit his first homer of the year with a two-run shot over the center field fence to go up 2-0 just two batters into the contest.
“That was nice to see,” Roman said of the homer. “We had fun tonight.”
An infield single by Jordan Frano made it a 3-0 ballgame before a Quick wild pitch saw Shane Price score for the 4-0 advantage.
It quickly became a 5-0 game with a Devon Walker RBI single to left. One batter later, a Clearfield error on a throw to second allowed Myers to cross the plate for the 6-0 lead. A Jake Felix single then loaded up the bases for Jordan Frano — who in turn singled to center for a 7-0 lead. Tylor Herzing drew a walk after Frano for the 8-0 lead, spelling the end of Quick’s day on the mound as Clearfield manager Sid Lansberry turned to Anthony Lopez.
Lopez got Ryan Walker to hit into a fielder’s choice, plating Felix for a 9-0 lead before striking out Damon Foster to get out of the inning.
Sykesville’s final two runs came on Price’s two-run homer to left in the bottom of the third as the team would then flirt with ending the game via the 12-run Fed League mercy rule.
However, Clearfield was able to play the game to its completion as pitcher Hayden Rumsky threw the final three innings of hitless ball, allowing just one walk while striking out two.
Clearfield ends its season at 5-15.
Sykesville (16-3) now advances to the finals as they’ll play game 1 on Tuesday. Thursday’s other semifinal matchup saw No. 3 Rossiter win, 3-2, Thursday via a walk-off against No. 2 Brookville to even up the series, forcing a deciding game 5 on Saturday with Brookville hosting.
“We look forward to the finals,” Roman said. “That was our goal this year.”
SYKESVILLE 11,
CLEARFIELD 0
Score by Innings
Clearfield 000 000 0 — 0
Sykesville 452 000 x — 11
Clearfield—0
Kyle Elensky 2b-3b 3010, Anthony Lopez ss-p 2000, Morgen Billotte cf 3000, Hunter Rumsky lf-2b 2000, Matt Irvin 3b 3000, Hayvin Bumbarger 1b 3010, Hayden Rumsky dh-p 2000, Derrick Mikesell rf 2000, Elijah Quick p-lf 2000, Colton Bumbarger c 0000. Totals: 22-0-2-0.
Sykesville—11
Jake Mowrey cf 4110, Phil Myers rf 2212, Devon Walker 2b 2311, Wil Uberti lf 1000, Shane Price 3b 4323, Jake Felix 1b 4110, Jordan Frano c 3021, Brandon Simbeck cr-ph 1000, Tylor Herzing ss 2001, Ryan Walker dh 2001, Ricky Clark ph 1000, Damon Foster lf-2b 2100, Isaac Knarr ph 1000, Taylor Boland p 0000. Totals: 29-11-8-9.
Errors: Clearfield 3 (H. Bumbarger, Elensky, Lopez), Sykesville 0. LOB: Clearfield 3, Sykesville 4. DP: Clearfield 0, Sykesville 1. HR: Myers, Price. SB: Foster. HBP: Hu. Rumsky (by Boland).
Pitching
Clearfield: Elijah Quick-1 1/3 IP, 7 H, 9 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO; Anthony Lopez-1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO; Hayden Rumsky-3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
Sykesville: Taylor Boland-7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 SO, 1 HB.
Winning pitcher: Boland. Losing pitcher: Quick.