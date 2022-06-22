ROSSITER — Rossite got a late start to the Federation League baseball season due to the Punxsutawney’s deep run to the PIAA Class 3A semifinals, and the Miners have yet to find their bearings after two games.
And, Sykesville used a potent offensive attack and strong pitching by the duo of Isaac Knarr and Carter Hickman to ensure the Miners didn’t find their footing against it Tuesday as the Senators came away with an 11-3 victory at Shaffer Field to improve to 6-3.
Sykesville pounded out 18 hits against three Miners hitters — an attack led by Brandon Sicheri and Devon Walker, who each went 3-for-4 with a RBI and two runs scored.
Jake Felix and Brayden Fox each finished 2-for-4, with Felix ripping a RBI double. Shane Price added a two-run double, and Jordan Frano a RBI triple.
Knarr and Hickman were the beneficiaries of all that offense. Knarr tossed the first four innings to get the win. He allowed two runs, both earned, on four hits while striking out three and walking one.
Hickman threw the final three innings and earned a save. He gave up one unearned run on two hits while striking out four and walking none.
Both Knarr and Rossiter starter Isaac London stranded runners in the first before Sykesville got on the board with a run in the second.
Trey Wingard started a two-out rally with a walk and his courtesy runner Bel Glasl went to second on a single to left by Wil Uberti. Jake Mowrey followed with a single of his own to right that brought home Glasl with the game’s first run.
Sykesville added to that lead with two more runs in the in the third as part of an inning that could have been bigger.
The Senators loaded the bases with no outs on singles by Sicheri, Walker and Felix. Sicheri then raced home on a wild pitch before Price drew a walk to reload the bases.
London then helped himself when he got Frano to hit into a 4-6-3 double play on which Walker scored to make it 3-1. London then ended Sykesville’s hopes of a big inning with a groundout to end the frame.
Rossiter got one of those runs back in the bottom of the third when Peyton Hetrick smacked a single with one out and scored on a double to right-center by Brax Giavedoni.
Sykesville countered with a pair of runs in the fourth on two-out RBI singles by Sicheri and Walker that plated Glasl and Uberti, respectively.
The Miners pushed one across in the bottom of the fourth.
Rossiter loaded the bases with one out as Matt Gourley was hit by a pitch, Ruben Taylor singled and Anthony Maseto walked. Addison Neal followed with a shot into center that scoerd Gourley. However, it only went as a fielder’s choice as Sicheri quickly fired to third to force out Taylor.
A similar sequence occured in the fifth as Sykesville again scored a pair of runs in the top half and the Miners one in the bottom half.
Price reached on an error to open the top of the fifth and promptly scored from first when Frano hammered a triple into right-center field. Frano also scored on the play to make it 7-2 when an errant throw to third found its way into the Rossiter dugout area.
Rossiter got a RBI single from Pete Meterko that plated Hetrick, who had reached on a leadoff error, with the Miners’ final run of the game agains Hickman in the bottom of the fifth. Hickman retired the final eight batters of the game following Meterko RBI single.
Meanwhille, Sykesville put the game all but out of reach in the sixth with four more runs to push the lead to 11-3.
With one out, Sicheri and Walker hit back-to-back singles for the third time in the game. Felix then ripped a pitch inside the third-base bag for a double that scored Sicheri.
Price then belted a two-run double to center before scoring his team’s final run of the evening on a Tylor Herzing single to set the eventual final at 11-3.
Both teams are back in action Thursday.
Sykesville plays the DuBois Rockets at Showers Field, while Rossiter travels to Brookville.
SYKESVILLE 11,
ROSSITER 3,
Score by Innings
Sykesville 012 224 0 — 11
Rossiter 001 110 0 — 3
Sykesville—11
Brandom Sicheri cf 4231, Devon Walker 2b 4231, Ben Glasl cr-ph-2b 1200, Jake Felix dh 4121, Nate Farrell ph 1010, Isaac Knarr p 0000, Carter Hickman p 0000, Shane Price 3b 3212, Jordan Frano 1b 4111, Tylor Herzing ss 4011, Brayden Fox eh-lf 4020, Trey Wingard c 2010, Wil Uberti rf 2110, Aiden Snowberger rf 2000, Jake Mowrey lf-eh 3011, Brandon Simbeck ph 1000. Totals: 39-11-18-8.
Rossiter—3
Brax Giavedoni lf 3011, Isaac London p-3b 3010, Pete Meterko 2b 3011, Matt Gourley eh 2100, Darren Byers cf 3000, Ruben Taylor dh 3010, Alec Greenblatt 3b 0000, Ty Limerick p 0000, Bradt Stouffer rf 0000, Anthony Maseto rf-p 2010, Addison Neal c 3001, Landon Neal 1b 3000, Peyton Hetrick ss 3210. Totals: 28-3-6-3.
Errors: Sykes 1, Rossiter 2. LOB: Sykes 11, Rossiter 7. 2B: Feliz, Price. 3B: Frano. HBP: Price (by London); Giavedoni (by Knarr), Gourley (by Knarr). SB: Maseto. CS: Mowrey.
Pitching
Sykesville: Isaac Knarr-4 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO, 2 HB; Carter Hickman-3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO.
Rossiter: Isaac London-3 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO, 1 HB; Ty Limerick-3 IP, 11 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO; Anthony Maseto-1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Knarr. Losing pitcher: London. Save: Hickman.