REYNOLDSVILLE — A combination of great pitching and a few long balls helped propel the Sykesville Senators Federation League baseball team to a 10-0 win over the Clearfield Chiefs on Tuesday evening at the Reynoldsville Senior League League Field.
Senators starting pitcher Phil Myers kept the Clearfield hitters off-balance throughout, allowing just a single hit in five innings of work — that being a Cole Bloom single to start the fourth inning. Myers didn’t allow a walk and struck out four to pick up the victory as Nate Farrell capped off the final two innings, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out two.
As for the long ball, Sykesville’s Jake Mowrey had his second two-homer game of the season. Batting leadoff, Mowrey hit a three-run bomb in the bottom of the fourth and added his second on a solo shot in the sixth. Teammate Ryan Walker matched Mowrey’s three-run homer with one of his own in the first inning as it was part of a six-run bottom of the first that gave the Senators a comfortable lead for the entirety of Tuesday’s contest.
Sykesville got things going as they took advantage of Chiefs starting pitcher Braison Patrick, who walked four consecutive batters in the first inning with one out — the last of which was a bases-loaded walk by Jake Felix to give the Senators a 1-0 lead.
One batter later Jordan Frano singled to right field to bring home Damon Foster and Shane Price to give the Sens a 3-0 advantage. After a Tylor Herzing fly out to left that gave the Senators two outs, Walker went yard with a shot well over the left field fence, bringing in Felix and courtesy runner Isaac Knarr along with himself for the 6-0 Sykesville lead as the Chiefs were able to get out of the bottom of the first inning without anymore damage.
From there, Patrick settled down on the mound in the second and third innings, allowing just one hit as the Chiefs also turned a 6-3 double play in the bottom of the third.
But the Senators would tack on three more runs in the bottom of the fourth. Herzing led the inning off with a bunt down the third base line as he beat the throw. With two outs, Wil Uberti then drew a walk with Herzing already at second after stealing the bag earlier in the at-bat. That led to Mowrey’s first homer of the game as he sent a Patrick pitch deep over the right field wall for a 9-0 Senators lead.
Sykesville then had back-to-back singes by Damon Foster and Devon Walker but were unable to plate anymore runners in the inning.
Clearfield went to Haiden Rumsky on the mound to start the bottom of the sixth as two Sykesville Senators reached base — via a Herzing fielder’s choice and a walk by Ryan Walker — but the Chiefs kept the Sens off the scoreboard once again.
However, the team’s 10th and final run of the day came in the bottom of the sixth. That’s when Mowrey hit his second home run — this being a solo shot over the right field fence with one out as it gave the Senators a 10-0 lead. Pinch hitter Brandon Simbeck singled after Mowrey and Price also had a two-out single but Simbeck was left stranded at third.
After Farrell relieved Myers off of the mound to start the sixth inning, Clearfield’s Matt Irvin put a Farrell pitch deep with one out in the top of the seventh, but Mowrey was able to make the catch at the wall to preserve the shutout. Farrell then got Elijah Quick to ground out to him for the third and final out, giving the Senators a 10-0 victory.
Sykesville outhit Clearfield 10-2 on the afternoon with just three extra base hits — all of which were for home runs.
Mowrey was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and had a team-high four RBIs to go along with his two homers from the leadoff spot. Ryan Walker was 1-for-2 with his three RBIs off of his first inning homer.
The win moves Sykesville to 7-2 on the season while Clearfield drops to 1-5.
Clearfield is back in action today as they host Rossiter while Sykesville hosts Brookville on Thursday.
SYKESVILLE 10,
CLEARFIELD 0
Score by Innings
Clearfield 000 000 0 — 0
Sykesville 600 301 x — 10
Clearfield—0
Cole Bloom c 3010, Hunter Rumsky ss 3000, Hayvin Bumbarger 1b 3000, Matt Irvin 3b 3000, Elijah Quick 2b-lf 3000, Derrick Mikesell cf 2000, Braison Patrick p-2b 2010, Haiden Rumsky lf-p 1000, Brian Rumsky rf 2000. Totals: 22-0-2-0.
Sykesville—10
Jake Mowrey cf 4234, Damon Foster 2b 1110, Brandon Simbeck ph 1010, Devon Walker eh 2110, Jim Urban ph 1000, Shane Price 3b 2110, Jake Felix 1b 2101, Jordan Frano c 3012, Tylor Herzing ss 3110, Ryan Walker dh 2113, Ezeck Olinger rf 2000, Isaac Knarr cr-rf 1100, Wil Uberti lf 1100, Ricky Clark lf 1000, Phil Myers p 0000, Nate Farrell p 0000. Totals: 26-10-10-10.
Errors: Clearfield 0, Sykesville 0. LOB: Clearfield 2, Sykesville 7. DP: Clearfield 1, Sykesville 1. HR: Mowrey 2, R. Walker. SB: Mowrey, Herzing. HBP: Price (by Patrick).
Pitching
Clearfield: Braison Patrick-4 IP, 7 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 5 BB, 2 SO, 1 HB; Haiden Rumsky-2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO.
Sykesville: Phil Myers-5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO; Nate Farrell-2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Myers: Losing pitcher: Patrick.