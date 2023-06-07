DuBOIS — The Sykesville Senators’ offense was firing on all cylinders Tuesday night in Federation League play as a 20-hit performance by the Senators took down the DuBois Rockets baseball team in a 23-2 drubbing in five innings at Showers Field.
Four Senators had three hits in the contest in Brandon Sicheri, Jake Felix, Shane Price and Jordan Frano accomplished the feat, with Tylor Herzing and Ryan Walker notching two.
Sicheri was 3-for-5 with two runs scored, a double, a triple and a game-high five RBIs. Frano was 3-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI, Felix was 3-for-5 with a run scored and two RBIs and Price was 3-for-4 with three runs scored and an RBI.
Of the 20 hits, 17 were singes as a Leyton Hodge triple in the top of the fourth joined Sicheri’s double and triple as the team’s only extra-base hits.
Sykesville moved to 3-0 on the season as Tuesday night’s game was the first for the Rockets this year — as not a single player from last year’s Federation League final squad, which fell to Brookville, was on the roster for Tuesday’s contest.
The Senators were just as prolific on the mound as they were with the bats as Dan Wascovich and Nate Farrell combined for a two-hitter.
Wascovich picked up the win, throwing three innings and allowing one hit, one run (which wasn’t earned) and one walk while striking out one. Farrell finished off the final two innings and allowed one hit, one run and one walk while striking out three — the final three batters he faced.
Sykesville also took advantage of three DuBois errors and other misplayed balls as the Senators sent a dozen batters to the plate in the second inning and 16 in the third inning — scoring seven and eight runs, respectively.
DuBois starting pitcher Austin Mitchell retired two out of the first three batters he faced, with an error allowing a baserunner on. That proved to the catalyst for a four-run top of the first that saw an RBI single by Herzing to get Sykesville on the board, followed by Ryan Walker’s two-RBI single and an Ezeck Olinger RBI single.
Sykesville then scored seven runs in the top of the second on six hits. Price’s fielder’s choice made it 5-0 and a Frano RBI single put them up 6-0. Two batters later, Ryan Walker hit an RBI single and Damon Foster matched that as Sykesville led 8-0. Jake Mowrey hit a chopper to Mitchell on the mound but the throw to first went off the glove of first baseman Tyler Buerk, scoring Ryan Walker for the 9-0 lead. Sicheri then poked a double to left field for a two-RBI double as the Senators led 11-0 after two.
The game would be far out of reach for the Rockets at the end of the third as Sykesville tacked on eight runs on six hits in the top of the third as they led 19-0.
Herzing’s RBI single was the first run of the inning, off of new pitcher Jeremiah Mondi, to put the Senators up a dozen. A bases loaded walk by Foster made it 13-0. Price then smacked a single to left-center, plating two more Senators and Sicheri fielder’s choice made it a 16-0 ballgame.
Devon Walker’s RBI single to center was then followed by a bloop RBI single by Felix and an RBI single by Price that saw the Rockets’ second baseman misjudge the infield fly as the visitors led by a commanding 19-0 advantage.
DuBois finally answered in the bottom of the first as Mitchell’s RBI single put the Rockets on the board. They’d score again in the bottom of the fourth with a fielder’s choice by Karson Fields that plated Trey Wingard — who led off the bottom of the fourth with a single. But by that time, the score was 23-2 as the Senators scored four more in the top of the fourth.
Two of the four extra-base hits for the Senators came in the top of the fourth as Sicheri had a two-run triple down the right field line to make it 21-1 and Hodge match him with triple to right on the very next at-bat, scoring Sicheri for a 22-1 lead. Felix’s RBI single gave the Senators its 23rd and final run as both teams went scoreless in the fifth and Sykesville picked up a 23-2 win in five innings via the mercy rule.
Sykesville (3-0) is back in action tonight as they play at Rossiter.
DuBois (0-1) hosts Clearfield on Thursday.
SYKESVILLE SENATORS 23,
DuBOIS ROCKETS 2, 5 innings
Score by Innings
Sykesville 478 40 — 23
DuBois 001 10 — 2
Sykesville Senators—23
Brandon Sicheri cf 5235, Devon Walker 2b 3311, Leyton Hodge 2b 1111, Jake Felix 1b 5132, Shane Price 3b 4331, Jordan Frano c 3131, Brandon Simbeck cr 0100, Tylor Herzing ss 5322, Ryan Walker dh 3123, Ricky Clark dh 0100, Damon Foster eh 1212, Isaac Knarr eh 1000, Ezeck Olinger rf 3212, Jake Mowrey lf 2200, Jim Urban ph 1000, Dan Wascovich p 0000, Nate Farrell p 0000. Totals: 37-23-20-20.
DuBois Rockets—2
Austin Mitchell p-dh 2011, Riley Smith ss-cf-p 2000, Trey Wingard c 2110, Trenton Gaffney cf-p-cf 1000, Tyler Buerk 1b-3b 2000, Karson Fields 3b-2b-ss 2001, Mark Lyons lf 2000, Jeremiah Mondi 2b-p-2b-3b 2000, Gabe Bembenic rf 1100, Tycen Roy 1b 2000, Mike Misiewicz 2b 0000. Totals: 18-2-2-2.
Errors: Sykesville 2, DuBois 3. LOB: Sykesville 12, DuBois 3. DP: Sykesville 0, DuBois 1. 2B: Sicheri. 3B: Sicheri, Hodge. HBP: Mowrey (by Mondi).
Pitching
Sykesville Senators: Dan Wascovich-3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO; Nate Farrell-2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO.
DuBois Rockets: Austin Mitchell-2+ IP, 9 H, 11 R, 5 ER, 5 BB, 2 SO; Jeremiah Mondi-1 IP, 6 H, 8 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO, 1 HB; Trenton Gaffney-1 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO; Riley Smith-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Wascovich. Losing pitcher: Mitchell.