Week 8 of the high school football season saw nine matchups with only one among two local teams. That matchup saw the DuBois Beavers — who started out the year at 0-3 — run its winning streak to five straight with a 35-0 shutout of Punxsutawney.
In that contest, quarterback Cam-Ron Hayes was 10-of-13 for 178 yards and two scores with one each going to Austin Mitchell and Derraick Burkett. Austin Henery led the team in rushing with 88 yards and a score on 16 carries.
The Beavers have outscored its opponents 196-19 during the streak but they weren’t the only area squad to continue its winning ways.
Clearfield went to 8-0 on the year with yet another shutout — this time a 47-0 victory over Huntingdon. The Bison had 302 yards of offense but its defense also got on the board twice. Hayden Kovalick picked off a Huntingdon pass and took it to the house. Meanwhile, Mark McGonigal had a 25-yard fumble return for a score in the fourth quarter for the final Bison points of the day.
St. Marys also took a 42-6 win over Moniteau for its seventh straight win. In that game, quarterback Christian Coudriet torched the Moniteau defense, going 20-of-27 for 336 yards and five touchdowns.
Christian’s younger brother, Charlie, was the biggest beneficiary on the night, hauling in six receptions for 128 yards and three scores. Logan Mosier also hauled in six receptions and tallied 93 yards.
The Redbank Valley Bulldogs also got its winning streak up to seven games with a decisive 52-6 win over Coudersport. In that contest, Bryson Bain threw for three scores and 208 yards, with his touchdown throws going to Aiden Ortz, Chris Marshall and Tate Minich — the last of which was when time expired in the first half to give the Bulldogs a 42-6 lead for the mercy rule to kick in.
One week after falling to St. Marys, Brookville got back on track to move to 6-2 with a 42-15 win over Kane. But the biggest blowout of the evening went to the Elk County Catholic Crusaders. After starting the year at 2-0 and losing four straight, the Crusaders got its third win of the year with a 68-0 drubbing of Sheffield.
Running back Noah Cherry had himself an evening with 202 yards on 19 carries and four touchdowns. Fellow teammate Ben Reynolds also was well over the century mark with 155 yards on just eight carries — with two of those going for scores.
The Crusaders also held Sheffield to just 17 total yards of offense as ECC racked up 372 yards rushing as a team and 440 in total.
Brockway fell to 3-5 in a heartbreaker to Port Allegany 26-21 that saw the Gators stop the Rovers at the 1-yard line with seconds remaining.
Jalen Kosko filled up the stat sheet at wideout in that game, picking up 199 yards on 12 receptions and two scores. Brayden Fox also threw for 321 yards in the loss.
Others that fell Friday night included Ridgway being shutout by Karns City 35-0 and Curwensville losing to Southern Huntingdon 45-17.
Here is a look at the full box scores available from Friday night:
CLEARFIELD 47,
HUNTINGDON 0
Score by Quarters
Clearfield 14 26 0 7 — 47
Huntingdon 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
C—Alban 21 run, (Sidorick kick).
C—McGonigal 4 pass from Billotte, (Sidorick kick).
Second Quarter
C—McGonigal 4 run, (Sidorick kick).
C—Kline 52 pass from Billotte, (kick failed).
C—Kovalick 35 interception run, (pass failed).
C—Kline 5 pass from Billotte, (Sidorick kick).
Fourth Quarter
C—McGonigal 25 fumble return, (Sidorick kick).
C H
First downs 12 4
Rushes-yards 28-230 27-38
Comp-Att-Int 6-14-0 4-12-2
Passing Yards 72 42
Total Plays-Yards 42-302 39-80
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 4-2
Punts 0-0.0 0-0.0
Penalties-Yards 0-0 0-00
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Clearfield—Alban 5-84, Billotte 4-56, McGonigal 9-41, Chamberlain 3-27, Collins 3-18, Domico 1-10, Natoli 1-(-3), Coudriet 2-(-3).
Huntingdon—Garner 3-15, Miller 6-14, Sheffield 9-9, Garlock 3-9, Norris 1-(-2), Mykut 5-(-7).
PASSING
Clearfield—Billotte 5-9-0-66, Domico 1-5-0-6.
Huntingdon—Mykut 4-10-2-42. Norris 0-2-0-0.
RECEIVING
Clearfield—Kline 3-57, Freeland 1-6, Natoli 1-5, McGonigal 1-4.
Huntingdon—Long 3-30, Norris 1-12.
INTERCEPTIONS
Clearfield—Brady Collins, Hayden Kovalick.
Huntingdon—None.
ST. MARYS 42,
MONITEAU 6
Score by Quarters
St. Marys 7 13 15 7 — 42
Moniteau 6 0 0 0 — 6
First Quarter
St – Collin Reitz 28 pass from Christian Coudriet (Christian Coudriet kick), 2:50
M – Cooper Boozel 37 pass from David Dessicino (PAT missed), 1:46
Second Quarter
St – Charlie Coudriet 15 pass from Christian Coudriet (Christian Coudriet kick), 11:55
St – Charlie Coudriet 17 pass from Christian Coudriet (2pt try missed), 2:44
Third Quarter
St – Charlie Coudriet 63 pass from Christian Coudriet (2pt try good), 11:11
St – Carter Chadsey 15 pass from Christian Coudriet (Christian Coudriet kick), 7:39
Fourth Quarter
St – Dalton Steele 22 run (Christian Coudriet kick), 1:50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
St. Marys: Justin Dornisch 9-35, Matthew Davis 2-12, Dalton Steele 3-24, Kadin Snelick 2-2,
Moniteau: Hunter Stalker 11-53, Cooper Boozel 2-9, David Dessicino 10-38, Matt Martino 8-21.
PASSING
St. Marys: Christian Coudriet 20 of 27, 336 yards, 5 TDs, 0 Int.
Moniteau: David Dessicino 14 of 23, 156 yards, 1 TD, 2 Ints.
RECEIVING
St. Marys: Charlie Coudriet 6-128, Logan Mosier 6-93, Collin Reitz 1-28, Carter Chadsey 4-66, Tony Lewis 3-24.
Moniteau: Hunter Stalker 3-35, Cooper Boozel 9-99, Cody Daniels 1-16, Matt Martino 1-8.
DUBOIS 35,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 0
Score by Quarters
Punxsy 0 0 0 0 — 0
DuBois 7 14 14 0 — 35
First Quarter
D—Derraick Burkett 47 pass from Cam-Ron Hayes, (Charlie Harman kick), 6:32.
Second Quarter
D—Cam-Ron Hayes 1 run, (Charlie Harman kick), 10:36.
D—Austin Henery 10 run, (Charlie Harman kick), 1:41.
Third Quarter
D—Brycen Dinkfelt 10 run, (Charlie Harman kick), 7:21.
D—Austin Mitchell 72 pass from Cam-Ron Hayes, (Charlie Harman kick), 5:06.
P D
First downs 2 18
Rushes-yards 19-39 47-230
Comp-Att-Int 3-8-0 11-15-1
Passing Yards 11 179
Total Plays-Yards 27-50 62-409
Fumbles-Lost 3-3 1-1
Punts; 4-34.3 0-0
Penalties-Yards 3-20 2-15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Punxsutawney—Noah Weaver 6-24, Zeke Bennett 11-5, Justin Miller 1-5, Alex Phillips 1-5.
DuBois—Austin Henery 16-88, Braxton Adams 8-42, Dalton Yale 7-40, Cam-Ron Hays 7-32, Eric Benjamin 3-13, Austin Mitchell 3-10, Brendan Orr 1-3, Brycen Dinkfelt 2-2.
PASSING
Punxsutawney—Seth Moore 3-of-4, 11 yds., 0 TD, 0 INT; Noah Weaver 0-of-4, 0 yds.
DuBois—Cam-Ron Hays 10-of-13, 178 yds., 2 TD, 0 INT; Austin Mitchell 1-of-2, 2 yds., 0 TD, 1 INT.
RECEIVING
Punxsutawney—Gabe Kengersky 1-5, Justin Miller 1-3, Zeke Bennett 1-3.
DuBois—Austin Mitchell 2-77, Derraick Burkett 3-63, Brycen Dinkfelt 3-27, Eric Benjamin 1-7, Braxton Adams 1-4, Kaden Clark 1-2.
INTERCEPTIONS
Punxsutawney—Landon Peterson.
DuBois—None.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 68,
SHEFFIELD 0
Score by Quarters
Sheffield 0 0 0 0 — 0
ECC 27 13 14 14 — 68
First Quarter
ECC—Noah Cherry 52 run, (kick failed), 10:02.
ECC—Joe Tettis 7 pass from Ben Paul, (Nick Cherry kick), 6:31.
ECC—Ben Reynolds 28 run, (Nick Cherry kick), 3:05.
ECC—Ben Reynolds 48 run, (Nick Cherry kick), 0:16.
Second Quarter
ECC—Rudy Bish 2 run, (kick failed), 9:33.
ECC—Noah Cherry 11 run, (Nick Cherry kick), 1:58.
Third Quarter
ECC—Noah Cherry 13 run, (Nick Cherry kick), 9:44.
ECC—Noah Cherry 72 run, (Nick Cherry kick), 6:09.
Fourth Quarter
ECC—Lane Dellaquila 0 fumble recovery, (Nick Cherry kick), 10:59.
ECC—Jake Parrish 0 fumble recovery, (Nick Cherry kick), 9:49.
S ECC
First downs 6 16
Rushes-yards 8-26 35-372
Comp-Att-Int 3-14-4 5-12-1
Passing yards 9 68
Total plays-yards 40-17 47-440
Fumbles-lost 3-3 1-1
Punts 6-28.7 0-0
Penalties-yards 7-55 7-55
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Sheffield—Gage Mott-Macalush 5-16, Collin Brown 6-12, Chase Kyler 2-4, Lucas McNeal 1-0, Team 5-(-3), Dylan Hardwick 2-(-5), Colby Barr 5-(-16).
Elk County Catholic—Noah Cherry 19-202, Ben Reynolds 8-155, Ben Paul 5-16, Rudy Bish 1-2, Alex Gahr 1-0, Team 1-(-3).
PASSING
Sheffield—Colby Barr 3-of-10, 9 yds., 0 TD, 2 INT; Michael Mihalic 0-of-4, 0 yds., 0 TD, 2 INT.
Elk County Catholic—Ben Paul 5-of-12, 68 yds., 1 TD, 1 INT.
RECEIVING
Sheffield—Tony Richards 2-9, Lucas McNeal 1-0.
Elk County Catholic—Lane Dellaquila 1-32, Joe Tettis 3-19, Ben Reynolds 1-17.
INTERCEPTIONS
Sheffield—Matt Lobdell.
Elk County Catholic—Isaac Dellaquila 2, Rudy Bish, Trevor Ginther.
PORT ALLEGANY 26,
BROCKWAY 21
Score by Quarters
Port 6 6 6 8 — 26
Brockway 0 14 7 0 — 21
First Quarter
PA—Noah Archer 8 run (run failed), 5:36.
Second Quarter
BW—Jalen Kosko 7 pass from Brayden Fox (Blake Pisarcik kick), 9:31.
BW—Jalen Kosko 33 pass from Brayden Fox (Blake Pisarcik kick), 4:53.
PA—Noah Archer 3 pass from Drew Evens (run failed), 0:06.
Third Quarter
PA—Kaden Price 1 run (run failed), 5:25.
BW—Dylan Hanna fumble recovery in end zone (Blake Pisarcik kick), 3:40.
Fourth Quarter
PA—Noah Archer 43 pass from Drew Evens (Noah Archer run), 6:28.
PA BW
First downs 20 17
Rushes-yards 47-207 21-89
Comp-Att-Int 11-21-1 21-36-2
Passing Yards 175 321
Total Plays-Yards 68-382 57-410
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 3-0
Punts 1-57 2-29.5
Penalties-Yards 6-67 6-74
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Port Allegany—Noah Archer 25-111, Blaine Moses 6-19, Drew Evens 6-22, Kaden Price 9-38, Peyton Stiles 1-14.
Brockway—Carter Hickman 14-83, Brayden Fox 6-8, Team 1-(-2).
PASSING
Port Allegany—Drew Evens 11 of 21, 178 yards, 2 TDs, 1 Int.
Brockway—Brayden Fox 21 of 36, 321 yards, 2 TDs, 2 Ints.
RECEIVING
Port Allegany—Noah Archer 7-71, Peyton Stiles 1-4, Payton Spencer 1-18, AJ Wiley 1-51, Blaine Moses 1-8, Isaiah Wiley 1-23.
Brockway—Jalen Kosko 12-199, Blake Pisarcik 5-71, Alex Carlson 3-44, Carter Hickman 1-5.
INTERCEPTIONS
Port Allegany—Noah Archer, Liam Hawver.
Brockway—Matthew Brubaker.