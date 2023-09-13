BROCKWAY — The Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders tennis team took down the Brockway Lady Rovers, 6-0, on Tuesday afternoon.
Both teams played 8-game pro sets to try and squeeze in the matchup before rain moved into the area, as the No. 2 doubles matchup was inconclusive due to Mother Nature.
For singles, ECC’s Megan Emmert downed Hallie Welsh at No. 1 with an 8-1 win. That same 8-1 score followed at No. 2 as Lady Crusader Rachael Wolfe took down Kassi Tucker.
Singles No. 3 saw ECC’s Melena Piccirillo defeat Maria Buttery, 8-0, while Anna Biondi capped off the ECC singles sweep at No. 4 with an 8-0 win over Katlynn Knox.
For doubles, Biondi and Andrea Meyer teamed at No. 1 to dispatch Welsh and Tucker, 8-0.
Partners Emma Repko and Lily O’Conner defeated the Lady Rover team of Angela Durle and Jordan Sanchez, 8-1, at No. 3.
Meanwhile the inconclusive game at No. 2 saw the ECC duo of Grace Ames and Crystal Hanes leading Buttery and Abby Michalski, 6-2, before the rains came in and ended the contest early.
Elk County Catholic is back in action today as they travel to cross-town rival St. Marys.
The Lady Rovers are also back on the courts next against St. Marys with a match on Tuesday.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 6,
BROCKWAY 0
Singles
1. Megan Emmert (ECC) def. Hallie Welsh, 8-1.
2. Rachael Wolfe (ECC) def. Kassi Tucker, 8-1.
3. Melena Piccirillo (ECC) def. Maria Buttery, 8-0.
4. Anna Biondi (ECC) def. Katlynn Knox, 8-0.
Doubles
1. Biondi/Andrea Meyer (ECC) def. Welsh/Tucker, 8-0.
2. Grace Ames/Crystal Hanes (ECC) vs. Buttery/Abby Michalski, inconclusive, ECC led 6-2.
3. Emma Repko/Lily O’Conner (ECC) def. Angela Durle/Jordan Sanchez, 8-1.